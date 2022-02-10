|
Samizdata quote of the day
All these years they walked among us pretending to understand how economies work, pretending to be seasoned analysts of costs and benefits, pretending to have learned from the great genocides, and pretending to respect free expression, informed consent and bodily autonomy.
– Mark Changizi
the elites want to save the earth..
people, not neeeded..
I’m not sure to whom he refers. All of my first guesses decidedly did not pretend to “respect free expression, informed consent and bodily autonomy.” They denigrated all of them, forever.