Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

All these years they walked among us pretending to understand how economies work, pretending to be seasoned analysts of costs and benefits, pretending to have learned from the great genocides, and pretending to respect free expression, informed consent and bodily autonomy.

Mark Changizi

February 10th, 2022 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • embutler butler
    February 10, 2022 at 8:29 pm

    the elites want to save the earth..
    people, not neeeded..

  • bobby b
    February 10, 2022 at 9:57 pm

    I’m not sure to whom he refers. All of my first guesses decidedly did not pretend to “respect free expression, informed consent and bodily autonomy.” They denigrated all of them, forever.

