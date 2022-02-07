“We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality.”
John Hopkins University, in a recent overview of the impact of lockdowns in handling COVID-19. JH is not some sort of fringe group. Big cheese billionaires such as Michael Bloomberg give oodles of their money to the place. Its standing as a place for medical research is very high.
In the very early days of covid, when information was only starting to come out and when some of the figures looked horrible, lockdowns for a few weeks might have been defensible, much as how one reacts often swiftly to a threat and learns to dial down the reaction later as more data comes in. But that didn’t happen, and in part because of a dangerous inertia, a manipulation of sentiment, and even the idea in some minds that locking down whole populations for months on end might be a quite good thing in its own right. The trashing of the Swedish approach, the demonisation of the Great Barrington Declaration, are all part of this.
For myself, I had suspicions that it was all bunk from the start, but the propaganda levels being switched up to max was what convinced me that this was just the proggies using a crisis as a means to ratchet up the level of control. The wholesale repudiation of the Great Barrington Declaration by the establishment was the final nail in the coffin.
There needs to be a politically neutral public enquiry about the entire matter from start-to-finish and the guilty MUST be held accountable for the deaths, otherwise this will all happen again next time their is any excuse for it.
It’s been a full dress rehearsal for Net Zero Carbon which will require large scale reduction in consumption and therefore production, socialising the economy so everyone is paid by the State (probably the same amount), large scale reduction in travel as electricity supply and grid infrastructure will not be able to replace energy currently provided by motor fuels, and it will require people staying at home, rarely going out, working from home, communicating almost entirely electronically, having necessities delivered and being entertained within the home.
This will not apply to the people running this global gulag, they will still enjoy their freedoms and pleasures as normal.
They knew masks and lockdowns didn’t work for a coronavirus right from the outset, that’s why they dubbed it a novel coronavirus. No one remembers that now.
Overall the lockdowns will have COST lives – and they will cost more lives in the future via the economic collapse that is now unavoidable (yes it may have been very likely even before Covid – but now it is certain).
As for the idea that Western governments (officials and “experts”) had time to assess the lockdown policy of the People’s Republic of China (if China ever really followed that policy outside Wuhan), by March 2020 – that is clearly NONSENSE.
There is no way, no way, that an assessment of the Covid policies of the People’s Republic of China have been made and detailed regulations drawn up (with a massive publicity campaign in the media) by March 2020.
Johnathan Pearce – I know I have been banging on about this for a very long time, but does need to be investigated. The official “time line” just does not work. No investigation of the success of otherwise of the Covid Policy in China (assuming they really did follow a “lockdown” policy – no information from the China can be trusted) and detailed regulations drawn up, in the amount of time it is supposed to have happened.
The international policy have been in the works – before the events it was supposedly a “response” to took place. And the implications of that are horrific.
Face nappies were always just an outward sign of compliance and nothing more. It wasn’t about preventing COVID-19 spreading, it was always about subjugating the plebs.
As for those countries who allowed some Early Treatment of Covid 19 (rather than endlessly chanting TINET there-is-no-early-treatment) – well, for example, the very poor Dominican Republic was (the last time I checked) 120th in the world for Covid deaths relative to its population.
Non lockdown countries? All of them, all-of-them have a much lower Covid death rate than lockdown Britain and lockdown United States.
“Ah but Paul – a few of the States in the United States did not lockdown” – fair enough, Nebraska and the others do NOT have a Covid death rate that is higher than lockdown States.
In the United States lockdowns are called “shelter in place orders”.
Of course it was not just Sweden that did not lockdown – several countries did not. The largest example being Japan (the advisory instructions in various places in Japan were NOT a lockdown).
Yet the campaign of propaganda continues – even in Japan. Right now I am watching English language Japanese television (NHK) and it is denouncing the fact that only 2% (two per cent) of Japanese have had “boosters” – “we need a million people to be injected a day” says the Prime Minister of Japan (remember this has NOT happened in Japan).
How do they support such demands? They talk about “cases” – the vast numbers of Covid “cases” in Japan.
On and off I have watched NHK over the two years of the crises – they never talk about Covid DEATHS, it is always “cases”.
There is a reason for that – the Covid death rate is much LOWER in Japan than in lockdown Britain and lockdown United States.
Of course NHK could defend themselves.
They could say “we do not lie about the number of Covid deaths – we just do not mention them, because the number of deaths are too low to create the PANIC that we want” and “we do not pretend that the injections prevent Covid infections – we just chant GET-YOUR-BOOSTER we make no specific claim at all about what these “boosters” actually do”.
But I hope Johnathan Pearce will agree that a media outlet can be engaged in deception (which NHK clearly is) without formally lying.
Now Australia is “opening up” – as long as you are “fully vaccinated”.
The injections do not stop people getting the virus or spreading the virus – THE LYING MUST STOP.
“But Paul the Australian government is not formally lying – they do not formally say that the injections do prevent people getting the virus or spreading the virus”.
Again – someone can deceive without formally lying. The intention to deceive is what matters.
And international “governance” clearly (from the start) have had the intention to deceive – and they are still engaged in deception.
And the media refuses to expose these obvious deceptions – indeed much of the media (the vast majority of it) actively helps international “governance” in the campaign of deception.
They went for the modelled data of Neil Ferguson rather than the actual data of the Diamond Princess stranded off Japan, early 2020. They chose to scare us, our health was not the goal.
Ljh – yes. So the question is WHY did the forces of international “governance” do what they did? It is indeed clear that “saving lives” was NOT their objective – so what was their objective?
This the media should investigate – rather than just chanting “misinformation” or “paranoid conspiracy theorist”.
Back to Japan…
I just checked the figures – their Covid death rate (relative to the population) is about 150th in the world – so this “Get Your Boosters” “Only two per cent of the population has done so – we must have a million injections a day!” campaign is absurd (demented).
It is absurd (demented) IF the objective is “saving lives” – but as Ljh points out, it is very unlikely indeed that the objective of the international “governance” forces is “saving lives”.
Another trick I have noticed the media (including NHK) play is to talk about “new variants” and then (at once) talk about the “vaccinations” – the implication being that the injections will prevent the emergence of the “new variants”.
There is no evidence that the injections prevent the emergence of “new variants” – if anything the injections PROMOTE the emergence of “new variants”.
Again I can not say “they are formally lying” – because the words “the injections prevent the emergence of new variants” are NOT used.
But that is the IMPLICATION of the media (and government) campaign – the INTENT is clearly to deceive.
Does anyone know why home Covid testing kits are being handed out free outside my local supermarket?
“and even the idea, in certain minds, that the locking down of the population for months on end might be a good thing in-its-self”.
Yes Johnathan Pearce – this is it. Nothing to do with “saving lives” from Covid.
And this is what the media needs to expose.
The “Build Back Better”, “Great Reset”, “Agenda 2030” international totalitarian “governance” agenda.
That excerpt is pretty damming too.
With his partying, Boris Johnson has demonstrated that he knew that COVID-19, as the vector that was to kill us all was a fraud. The Labour party was no better, and they are all still sitting on Parliamentary benches wearing their f*****g masks.
The one accurate thing Ferguson said, was that we would be paying for 2020/2021/2022 for decades ( note the plural ).
“0.2%”, “2.9%”? Presumably these are within the margin of error. Certainly 0.2% is. So, the verbiage chosen by an honest statistician would not be that lockdowns had an 0.2% effect but that “lockdowns had no measurable effect on mortality”.
A really honest statistician would have said (assuming a 3% margin of error which I’m making up for purposes of this post) that lockdowns contributed between a 2.8% addition to mortality and a 3.2% reduction in mortality. And would use 95% confidence intervals for this statement.
But we can’t have math and stats getting in the way of policy now can we?
Here is link to the actual JHU Study:
https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf
According to the JHU study:
Since these gene therapies are not steralizing treatments, how could they prevent emergence of new varients?
Why wouldn’t they promote new varients? The vaccine is still alive but presumably being pressured not to express the spike protein. That seems to be what the host immune system recognises.
Since the ‘vaccines’ (really gene therapy) only introduce one speciic characteristic of reengineered COVID, the spike protein. And all that it does is introduce the possibility that a variety of unusual autoimmune conditions be introduced into an otherwise healthy individual.
In actual fact, there is the possibility that the spike protein creating gene therapy might just prime the immune system to ( apart from attacking your own body ) put evolutionary pressure on the virus to not express the spike. Ta Da! Omicron, the mildest ‘varient’ yet.
That would only be, if you believed any of this shit about the most mutational variety of COVID, eva. Like everything else we’ve been ‘officially’ told this last three years ( ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’, Ha! ) the super mutant COVID-19 virus is probably bullshit too.
JP,
Yes. But not ONLY was the Great Barrington Declaration demonized, but also the Great Barrington Declaration was censored. Famously, for example, the Facebook group for the Great Barrington Declaration was removed from Facebook towards the beginning of the pandemic for simply advocating against the lockdowns. At the time of its removal from Facebook, the Great Barrington Declaration had 700k (yes 700,000) members.
Remember the Great Barrington Declaration was written and created by 3 top epidemiologists:
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.
Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modeling of infectious diseases.
Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.
Obviously total cranks. Thank G-d Big Tech protected us from their lies! And is still protecting us from their lies today….
At the time of its removal from Facebook, the Great Barrington Declaration Facebook group* had 700k (yes 700,000) members.
They love lockdowns for the same reason they love war. It mostly kills the peasants.
Facebook, may Zuckerberg burn in hell, took down all the vaccine injury self help groups too.
‘self help’, because the medical profession wouldn’t help them.
I really have no idea whether “lockdowns” have any effect, but it seems clear to me that people staying home prevents them getting infected, or if they are already infected prevents them infecting others. Maybe in some places lockdowns don’t result in people staying home. I don’t know.
Closing the border doesn’t do anything? If no infected people enter a country then it seems clear to me that the virus can’t find its way into that country. Perhaps closing the border doesn’t prevent people from entering some countries? I don’t know.
What I know is four years ago I was living in Russia and that country has (officially) had 329,000 COVID deaths (but it seems a reduction in population of 600,000 or more). Two years ago I was living in USA and that country has officially had 901,000 COVID deaths.
I decided it was maybe a good idea to go to New Zealand for reasons of geography, relatively sane government (by either party) and non-corrupt public service, and generally sensible no-nonsense population. I bought my ticket on Feb 23 2020 and flew on March 26 2020.
For whatever reason, there have officially been 53 COVID-related deaths: 22 in the initial Mar/Apr/May 2020 outbreak, 3 in an outbreak just in Auckland in Aug 2020, 1 in an outbreak just in Auckland in Feb 2021, and 27 in the Delta outbreak starting in Aug 2021.
NZ has lower population than Russia or USA but not 5600x or 17,000x lower. The actual ratios are about 30x and 65x.
So, to explain this huge difference, if not primarily an effective border “closure”?
(Not actually closed, but restricted and with a fairly rigorous quarantine for those who do enter)