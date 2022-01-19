The fatality myth

The COVID crisis has been utterly absurd from the start, and we – conspiracy theorists or Team Reality advocates (choose your point of view :-)) – have been on a wild goose chase all along, going down one rabbit hole after another… But the very justification of it all, a dubiously high lethality was never challenged as the narrative was overwhelmed by a constant flow of apocalyptic news.
Frankly, I haven’t been able to watch television peacefully ever since, sickened by the stream of idiotic fallacies.
I have a sib who is head admin for a number of “care homes.” Looking to the “high care required” subset of her clientele, they did lose an abnormally high number of people during the initial Covid rush.
These were all people right on the edge, for whom Covid provided that last little push. Cancer patients, long-term dementia patients – pretty much every killing disease and condition you can imagine.
But they did die, and probably would have lingered on for some time without Covid. How do we count those people?
To complicate things, care homes were offered state and federal funding help for each patient suffering from or dying from Covid. It was not a trivial amount of money. And so each facility, and each facility doctor, quickly was trained to include magic “of Covid” wording on death certificates, which means we can never really go back and dig through records and separate out the “with”s from the “from”s. The death records have been filled out with a goal in mind.
(Note that I am not arguing that the OP article was incorrect. I am a firm believer in the Great Barrington proposal. I am only speaking of one small subset of people – the old and near-dead – but they do comprise a very large portion of the deaths.)