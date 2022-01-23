|
Samizdata quote of the day
In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.
– Martin Luther King
Over the last two years, I’ve discovered a lot of ‘anti-statists’ I’d have once been certain I would count on when things got tough turned out to be timid souls with feet of clay.
These days, it’s such an important and relevant quote.
I know so many cowards.
One thing I’ve learned over the last two years is that cowardice often stems from the sub-conscious.
On a positive note, in the last election, I learned that there are 74 million+ US voters, who are anti-statist, and that I am not the only one. Up until 2016, I really thought I was alone.
@Exaperated
I had a similar feeling on 24th June