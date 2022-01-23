We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.

– Martin Luther King

Over the last two years, I’ve discovered a lot of ‘anti-statists’ I’d have once been certain I would count on when things got tough turned out to be timid souls with feet of clay.

January 23rd, 2022 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Shlomo Maistre
    January 23, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    These days, it’s such an important and relevant quote.

    I know so many cowards.

    One thing I’ve learned over the last two years is that cowardice often stems from the sub-conscious.

  • Exasperated
    January 23, 2022 at 4:21 pm

    On a positive note, in the last election, I learned that there are 74 million+ US voters, who are anti-statist, and that I am not the only one. Up until 2016, I really thought I was alone.

  • Mark
    January 23, 2022 at 4:45 pm

    @Exaperated

    I had a similar feeling on 24th June

