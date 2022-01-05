|
Samizdata quote of the day
You would assume that if the CDC was going to crush the civil and individual rights of those with natural immunity by having them expelled from school, fired from their jobs, separated from the military, and worse, the CDC would have proof of at least one instance of an unvaccinated, naturally immune individual transmitting the COVID-19 virus to another individual. If you thought this, you would be wrong.
My firm, on behalf of ICAN, asked the CDC for precisely this proof (see below). ICAN wanted to see proof of any instance in which someone who previously had COVID-19 became reinfected with and transmitted the virus to someone else. The CDC’s incredible response is that it does not have a single document reflecting that this has ever occurred. Not one.
– Aaron Siri
“There are good modeling studies proving that half a million excess deaths [from covid-19] have happened in the USA through the intentional blockade of early treatment by the US Government. Half a million. This is a well documented fact.” – Dr Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology and one of the top virologists in the world.
Source:
https://odysee.com/@CameraMemes:7/dr-robert-malone-joe-rogan-experience-1093:5c
At 29:40
This is virtually identical to what Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Vladimir Zelenko, and other doctors have said publicly in recent months, as well.
Genocide.
@ Shlomo Maistre,
It could be a lot worse than that. One life insurance company is reporting a 40% increase in deaths:
https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html
I wonder what caused that increase? I’m SURE that it is mere coincidence that these deaths coincide with the roll out of the “vaccine” but is definitely NOT caused by the “vaccine”. No, Sir. No how. No way …
Advocates of compulsory vaccinations are now – judging from my social media feeds – resorting to the argument that unvaccinated people impose a cost on the rest of us by being more likely to require hospital treatment if they get the plague. In that sense, it resembles the arguments used to justify smoking bans, heavy taxes on alcohol and other sinful activities. However, if that is the argument, then this shows that under a free market in healthcare, if being unvaccinated was a risk, then insurance premia would rise. But in that case the consumer would be able to choose. (Whether the insurance premia truly reflected risks would come out pretty fast, as insurers want their prices and payouts to reflect reality.)
As I have pointed out a few times on this blog, if you have socialist systems of healthcare and no real market incentives on providers and consumers, then healthcare is rationed by state fiat instead, and the sort of arguments about vaccines, or sin taxes, etc, arise.
@Phil B
Is the 40% increase you cite actually a 40% increase in deaths or is it a 40% increase in excess deaths?
TBF I reckon that if they did the studies, they’d find cases where that happened.
However, I’ve had covid twice now, once before vaccination and once after, and the second time around my other half, also vaccinated and previously infected, caught it from me.
So it doesn’t sound like treating vaccinated people as “safe” works either.
I know no one who has had covid & caught it again… unless they were ‘vaccinated’ (it isn’t actually a vaccine as defined prior to 2020). Covid does not seem to be much of a problem for most unvaccinated people, it is a problem for ‘vaccinated’ folk.
I have no problems with vaccines as such (having spent time in Africa, I am vaccinated more than most against a great many things ), but I will consider taking this ‘vaccine’ in 2027 when the testing is actually done 😀
Vaccine compliance is a nice surrogate test for loyalty to the regime. If you won’t take the jab, how can we count on you to rat out people who voted for the insurrectionists after the next election?
I see that the poison dwarf of the Elysee Palace, E. Macron, has stated he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people. In many cases, those choosing not to get the vaccine are from ethnic minorities, such as North Africans in France and those from the Indian sub-continent in the UK. I recently also received a press release from a wealth manager talking about how “brainwashed” people (those not taking the vaccine) are dying in large numbers, as if this is a good thing.
What we are seeing, such as from Macron, is a level of open contempt for voters and citizens that I find astonishing. But it has been a trend. Mrs Clinton has referred to a large chunk of the US population that is not totally down with her views as “deplorable”. Macron appears to have written off a large segment of his fellow citoyens. It does rather undermine all the “Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite” of that nation.
What a time to be alive.