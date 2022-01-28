|
Oh but that’s different…
If big corporations or lobbyists or foreign organisations give money to politicians twitter is outraged; if charities push political agendas and are substantially funded by those – plus by catering to an officialdom whose agenda they form a reliable claque for… crickets.
– Guy Herbert
Example of the day?
The Center for Countering Digital Hate (a one-man band run by Imran Ahmed) is OUTRAGED that writers like Alex Berenson, Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch are accepting donations on SubStack to fund their work. Because “misinformation”.
That Center for Countering Digital Hate exists by feeding “research” to The Guardian for articles like this:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/27/anti-vaxxers-making-at-least-25m-a-year-from-publishing-on-substack
Meanwhile, CCDH’s website
https://www.counterhate.com/
is plastered with big red DONATE buttons, inviting donations $25 to $250 (the bigger the better).
Need we even mention the funding The Guardian (etc) get from the Gates Foundation (etc)?
To paraphrase Captain Louis Renault:-
Writer who offended Twitter: How can you close me up? On what grounds?
Captain Renault: I’m shocked, shocked to find that donating is going on in here!
[an NGO financer hands Renault a pile of money]
Financer: Your donations, sir.
Captain Renault: Oh, thank you very much.
Some might say that’s being unkind to Captain Renault, who did in the end, after all, show that he had a moral compass (of sorts).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjbPi00k_ME
Round up the usual suspects (as well)