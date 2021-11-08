|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The fact that Chinese state media so widely shared a particularly credulous New Yorker article by Peter Hessler about China’s coronavirus response did not escape China expert Geremie Barmé, who cautioned its author that it reminded him of “another American journalist, a man who reported from another authoritarian country nearly a century ago … Walter Duranty …”
– Michael Senger
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
“Authoritarian”? Murdering and tyrannical shithole is the correct phrase.
Even shite like Stalin didn’t sell his victims organs onto the black market. Xi needs to be executed along with the entire top level of the CCP.
People who write for the New Yorker do not have low intelligence – they are not stupid, they are evil. And it is important to make the distinction.
People who push the Collectivist line in publications such as the New Yorker know it is based on lies – their action is is not from lack of intelligence, it is a moral choice. They know it is evil – and they make a conscious choice to support evil.
Thinking that morality is a knowledge problem is an ancient error in philosophy. See Harold Prichard “Is Moral Philosophy Based Upon A Mistake?” (in “Mind” 1912).
I repeat – this is not an example of someone being “credulous” (i.e. stupid), the New Yorker is controlled by people who know this stuff is evil, and they support it BECAUSE it is evil.
They are Legion – and they have massive influence over almost all institutions (public and private) in the West.