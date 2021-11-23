On Monday night I attended a screening of Dominic Frisby’s film Adam Smith: Father of the Fringe at the IEA.
It is a documentary about how the government-subsidised Edinburgh Festival was usurped by amateurs who just turned up, organised their own venues and ticketing, and put on their own shows. The fringe festival was, and remains, a triumph of the free market. This is in spite of many of the performers being somewhat left-leaning. In the film, one comedian being interviewed points out that doing comedy for a living is very entrepreneurial, and that during the 80s most comedians were mocking Thatcher whilst doing exactly what she wanted.
It is a funny, entertaining and informative film. Dominic Frisby tells a good story. During the Q and A afterwards, one young questioner said that he was worried about his generation because they all seemed to think socialism was the right way. He thought that films like this might go some way to convincing them otherwise. There proceeded some discussion about how a good story is often more persuasive than facts and logic. Dominic pointed out that most people saw themselves as wanting to be nice, and the prevailing view was that anyone not on the left was unkind and uncaring. Clearly some better marketing is needed.
The counterpoint, demonstrated here, is that the state subsidised organisations are slow, curmudgeonly and favour the distinguished and established elites. The free market is for amateurs and small groups who experiment, fail, and provide much desired diversity of choice, interesting niche products and discovery of exciting new innovations. The film gives examples of all this happening at the fringe. During the Q and A, comparisons were made to YouTubers, who similarly provide diverse opinions and information on niche topics, as compared to the mainstream media who offer a narrow selection of often poorly researched information. It seems to me that the distinction between big and small organisations in general is relevant. Big companies who hold apparently unassailable apparent monopolies in some sector are regularly usurped by nimble startups despite the former’s capture of state favour.
After the event I chatted with the director of the film, Alex Webster. He had pointed out that cheap equipment was one of the things helping those YouTubers. It turned out we both own the same camera: the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro. It is a relatively cheap device that can capture video with cinematic quality good enough for a Hollywood feature film. Blackmagic Design are making film-making cheap not just with cameras but with the editing, compositing and colour-grading software Davinci Resolve which anyone can download for free. This is one of the ways that young people with little money can develop their skills in film-making, and that small, independent, innovative, niche film-makers can afford to make their films.
Perhaps there is a chance that fringe-like dynamics might come to the aid of those who have the desire and ability to improve the marketing of the idea of freedom by telling some compelling stories about it.
a good story is often more persuasive than facts and logic.
Absolutely. Also a good joke. I thought this was worth about twice the whole Conservative Party campaign in 2019. Shame not many people saw it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edGFTEbZCHQ
Fortunately for the forces of light, the lefty-woke takeover of almost all channels of broadcast humour is not as damaging as it might be, since they’re mostly hectoring rather than making jokes that one might actually laugh at.
Or, having seen it, could translate it? 😉
You’d have to have experienced Theresa May and pals pretending to implement Brexit between 2016-19. The joke is a parody thereof.
Bobby, the overwhelming majority of the public in the UK would have been able to translate it – as you can see from the audience hilarity. As Theresa May was the Tory prime minister (I’m sure you can translate TINO), the laughter probably included many Labour voters even over and above those Boris would rake in from the ‘red wall’ in late 2019, and I suspect that in April 2019 (when this was done IIUC), many who voted remain in 2016 (but were not full-blown remoaners) would have found it pretty funny.
A comparable US parody could perhaps exploit the Seattle “votes count even if written on napkins” rule to have the group of 11 quite unable to discover ‘officially’ what the group majority opinion was in the first place.
My problem is more basic than mere context. I can do Cajun. I can do Georgia Cracker. I can do Spanglish. I can’t do . . . whatever he was speaking. Neither could my Closed Caption. 🙂
Obviously, bobby, you need to be practising your British accent comprehension skills. See ya Cajun, raise ya Rab C Nesbitt :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k7VoFiagfs