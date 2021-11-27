ξ Who Must Not Be Named

As explained by the Wikipedia article on the official nomenclature for variants of SARS-CoV-2, the use of letters of the Greek alphabet to refer to the different variants of Covid-19 was chosen by the World Health Organization specifically to avoid referring to variants by their country of origin, as practised by certain naughty former US presidents. We have had the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu and Nu variants.
I guess the WHO didn’t anticipate the list would go past thirteen.
“Omicron variant reaches Britain”, reports today’s Sunday Times.
Only the fourteenth letter of the Greek alphabet is not Omicron. It’s Xi.
Edit: In the comments TomJ says that actually two letters have been skipped. The variant all the papers were calling “Nu” the day before yesterday was hastily renamed “Omicron”. Allegedly they jumped over “Nu” because it sounds like “new” and they jumped over have “Xi” because it is a common surname, a story to which I might give an iota of credence if it came from someone other than the World Health Organisation. The excellent investigation by the Sunday Times Insight Team, China, the WHO and the power grab that fuelled a pandemic, is unfortunately behind a paywall, but here is an excerpt:
Our investigation reveals today how a concerted campaign over many years by Beijing to grab power inside the WHO appears to have fatally compromised its ability to respond to the crisis. It raises serious concerns about the extent of Beijing’s influence over the WHO and its director-general, and how this undermined the organisation’s capacity — and willingness — to take the steps necessary to avert a global pandemic. Its leadership put China’s economic interests before public health concerns. The results have been nothing short of catastrophic.
The Xi variant, indeed. Pity there isn’t a Greek letter called Pu.
However, Lrrr, ruler of the Planet Omicron Persei 8 is not quite so pleased.
The “Omicron” variant – the Fear Department has been working hard.
Now we are back to mask mandates – which will destroy busses and trains (who is going to spend hours in a mask). And other restrictions.
Only today I was in a room with others talking – soon that will be illegal.
The last words of Charlton Heston’s character in the first Planet of the Apes film, spring to mind.
As Neil Oliver just said on GB News – “masks do not work”. Actually SOME masks DO work, but not the sort of mask that the government are pushing.
Yes, the right mask for the task. N95 are pretty good, but as they have a one way valve to permit the air to be expelled, they don’t protect others. But they are better than that rubbish everyone is currently wearing. The real problem is that folk have been brought up on a diet of Scrubs and/or Grays anatomy, so adopted an utterly useless mask in an attempt to ‘protect’ themselves.
Getting back to N95 masks they are rated to filter out 95% of particles .3microns and larger in diameter. Covid viri are 0.1microns, so even the N95 mask won’t protect you against contracting COVID-19 (any varient ).
Don’t waste your money ( an N95 mask is about £35 ) and don’t wear a mask in a futile attempt to protect yourself. Although if the government (spit!) mandated N95 masks, we might see a lot fewer discarded masks littering the streets.
Doesn’t the Greek alphabet have 24 characters? Seems the WHO missed a trick there.
APL, it just makes me laugh that in their anxiousness to not have anyone say “The China virus” or “The Wuhan virus”, the WHO didn’t see the Xi Virus coming. Then they had to swerve rather too obviously to avoid it, giving rise to another instance of the Streisand Effect.
This is enormous fun. Let’s all look at the slow kids not classically educated rushing to avoid any association with Winnie the Flu, point at them and laugh.
It’s as if they can’t conceive of coincidences in transliteration. Yep, the Chinese leader’s name looks like ‘Xi’ and is pronounced as ‘she’ (embarassing enough, fnarr fnarr), but the Greek letter is pronounced as “key”. Nowt to do with Winnie.
And yet our self-appointed betters, who don’t know jack about anything, are more than willing to tell us how to understand the world around us. Fuck ’em all.
The mathematically-educated are apt to know the Greek alphabet fairly well, even if the classical playwrights and philosophers are all Greek to them.
I’d like to think that some of us un-classily-educamated types have other strengths . . . 😉
Greek letter whose obedience is this.
Omicron anagram moronic – They really are having a laugh.
Philip Scott Thomas: The Greek letter that looks like X is indeed pronounced sort of like k (it’s actually aspirated, so it’s more like a Spanish j). But the Greek letter in between nu and omicron doesn’t look like X; it’s three horizontal lines, the one in the middle shorter than the top and bottom (that’s the capital; the lower case one is the one Natalie used). I believe its pronunciation in the English vernacular (as in American fraternity names) is “zigh,” but the ancient Greek pronunciation was more like “ksee,” meaning that it was actually phonetically equivalent to x, as in sphinx and larynx and xenos; and it’s transliterated as x, whereas the letter that looks like X is transliterated as ch or occasionally kh.
(A case of alphabetic false friends, like the Russian and Greek letters P, both pronounced as r.)
Fat and fatuous of Downing St strikes again. Should I try that Second World War gasmask in the attic?
Perhaps burning a few witches resident thereabouts and slaughtering the firstborn would help until a plausible alchemist is installed as Chancellor?
Actually, we haven’t had Nu; despite (or perhaps because of) early reporting it was skipped as well, to avoid confusion when the next new variant comes along.
B.1.1.529, which the linked to report calls Nu, is officially Omicron. This lends a little credibility to WHO’s claim it’s just trying to avoid confusion in major languages, however much its previous behaviour vis a vis the CCP makes one suspicious of it.
The submission of the “International Community” (including the despicable “World Health Organisation”) to the People’s Republic of China continues – it is not really fear, it is envy and the desire to copy the PRC.
Via the wonders of modern technology I watched Dr Klaus Schawab and the rest of the “Davos” people welcome the ruler of the People’s Republic of China to one of their conferences – the love-of-evil that the World Economic Forum people have, was obvious.
It may be that President Donald John Trump was the last hope to resist the domination of the PRC led “International Community” – but we shall have to see.
As for the United Kingdom – there seems to be no effort to break dependence on goods made in China.
The only bit of 19th century economics that the international establishment respect is freedom for imports. They do not care about keeping down government spending and taxes, they have never met a regulation they did not like, and they support “money” which is entirely fiat (whim or Credit Bubble), – but freedom for imports that bit of Classical Economics they do support.
I am reminded of the high (very high) taxes on Irish landowners in the late 1840s (“Irish Property Must Pay For Irish Poverty”) the only way to pay those taxes was to export food – export food in the late 1840s.
If endless government spending, taxes and regulations is “Laissez Faire” then I am Alexander the Great. And the idea that Western countries can just carry on creating “money” from nothing to pay for everything to be made in China – is insane, utterly insane.
Wont be wearing any mask –in shops or on the bus. Tho very rare I get on a bus anyway.
That is the key. Don’t obey Johnson’s bullshit. If you obey Bogus J will in 3 weeks go to full LD to spoil Christmas. If you ignore and resist his BS–the con-vid scam will end–at least in the UK.
Philip Scott Thomas, I’m not classically educated. My knowledge of the Greek alphabet came from the Children’s Encyclopedia I had when I was ten. I was reminded of the Greek letters when studying physics, but I got the idea of this post from jokes about it being all over the internet yesterday. I don’t laugh at the coincidental similarity of spelling – my view on idiots who make a big deal about that sort of thing was expressed in this post – I laugh at the way a bunch of very well educated members of the international elite were so cravenly anxious to avoid associating the virus with China that they ended up associating it with Xi Jinping.
The problem with this is that it only works if everyone does it. In my neck of the woods the unthinkers were taking to their masks in droves even before the latest nonsense started. So, as a tiny minority you just look like a contrarian idiot and unfortunately I can’t see a time when you would be vindicated by having been proved right.
Mr Ecks – the mask mandate almost destroyed public transport (outside London and the big cities), this new mask mandate may finish the job.
As for shops – Amazon and other such leftist establishment mega corporations are salivating at the idea of people turning away from shops, especially independent shops (who are already in such a terrible position).
I just do not know what to do – the elected governments of Western lands seem to be just a puppets of the leftist “international community” (the officials and “experts” of the international leftist establishment elite) and that “international community” can burn in Hell.
