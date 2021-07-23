Democracy is just another way of deciding who gets to control the available means of collective coercion. Democracy has nothing whatsoever to do with civil liberty, albeit the two get conflated all the time. There is nothing particularly uplifting or sacred or morally superior about democracy, it is just better than most of the alternatives when it comes to deciding when a given cunt has outstayed his welcome in the halls of power. As my chum Guy Herbert likes to say “democracy makes a fine brake but a terrible steering wheel.”
What any system needs is some form of constitutionalism, something that places certain things beyond politics (US Bill of Rights is a nice example, to the extent it still works, which it kinda sorta still does in some ways). There needs to be some form of framework that limits what state power is even allowed to do, regardless of which arsehole is in charge this year. That was why Tony Blair was such a profound calamity, as he essentially destroyed British notions of constitutional limits on state power. Everything is now up for grabs.
Negative democracy, by which I mean that the people get to say, “Hell, no, you can’t do that to us!” seems to be largely a good thing. Positive democracy, where the people get to vote themselves benefits from the state at the expense of minorities, is almost entirely a bad thing. James Madison set this out quite clearly in The Federalist, though unfortunately his safeguards against positive democracy were less effective than he hoped.
In order to underline the particular degree of odium in which the likes of Tony Blair should be held, may I propose that such people henceforth be referred to as ‘State-supremacists’?
ZY –
State-Supremacists? I prefer “Overreaching Brain-dead Arse-Munchers”.
TBH I am not sure the idea of enumerated powers (these are the things government can do, and they can’t do anything else) is really effective. It definitely helps since it can tear away the veneer of legitimacy that hides the raw underlying power. I think the real genius in the US Constitution, one that Britain really doesn’t have, is the idea of federalism. They idea that different groups have different sets of powers. All these politicians are megalomaniacal scum, but with federalism they at least are in a constant fight with each other. To me, that is why the real disaster in America is not things like the ignoring of the bill of rights, but rather the centralization of power in the federal government. Were we fifty competing jurisdictions where decent people could readily just walk away from the latest craziness to the state next door, we would be in vastly better shape.
The problem with enumerated rights is that they can so easily be weasel worded away. Words don’t, in themselves, have much power. However, competing interests really do, they are a self correcting system, in a sense. The only advocates for the bill of rights are the courts. And as has been pointed out, the Supreme court doesn’t have an Army.
FWIW, a perfect example is the Infrastructure bill in congress. To be clear, decent people need to recognize that when politicians say “Infrastructure bill” they actually mean “Government slush fund bill”. But I guess it is popular because people recognize the need for roads, bridges, ports etc. But roads and bridges and ports are built in states, so what does the Federal government have to do with any of them? Of course the answer is “because they are the ones with the money”, taken from the citizens of the state. If someone were to offer me the option to drop the bill of rights I’d take it, if it also meant I could repeal the sixteenth and seventeenth amendments (the right to tax individuals and the direct election of senators) I would take that bargain. Restoring more competition between the states would be the thing that would truly refresh the country. FWIW, most states have an equivalent to the bill of rights in their state constitution anyway. Needless to say, the direction of the country is exactly the opposite.
The impulse behind the American revolution was as much about democracy, or egalitarianism, as it was about libertarianism; certainly among the non-lawyer folk.
I’m a big fan of the idea of an asymmetric democracy – 60% to bring in a law, 40% to remove it. Not perfect but should help.
Constitutionalism can come in many forms, and it does not have to be all about enumerated powers, and indeed “Congress shall make no law…” is not about what congress is empowered to do but rather what it isn’t. The whole notion of unenumerated rights is what much of common law is about.
The idea of Constitutionalism in any form is the principle that the state cannot just pass a law that allows it to do absolutely anything. Until relatively recently in Britain, the notion of ultra vires was a major facet of how the state worked (particularly at local level).
The first paragraph is ambiguous, in the sense that the concept of ‘democracy’ is ambiguous.
Are we talking about direct democracy, representative “democracy”, or Popperian democracy?
The second paragraph finds me in strong agreement, with qualifications that i won’t go into here.
That’s because i want to focus on one question:
In which way did Tony Blair “essentially destroyed British notions of constitutional limits on state power”?
I am not in any way questioning whether this is true. I just want to understand.
While i was crafting my comment, Perry wrote:
Indeed, and let me ‘enumerate’ a few ‘forms’:
* enumerated powers
* a bill of rights
* mixed constitution
* separation of powers
* federalism (see Fraser Orr above).
But let’s be clear: none of the above will work unless we, the people, are going to make it work.
BTW the market-anarchism of Viking Iceland is also a remarkable ‘form’.
Some laws we can change with voting majorities.
Constitutions such as the US’s can also be changed with supermajority votes.
Still democracy, though, right? Or does “democracy” always imply a 51% win?
@bobby b
Still democracy, though, right? Or does “democracy” always imply a 51% win?
Depends on what you mean. Is it democracy when the laws are made by representatives rather than direct voting, often when the representatives don’t agree with the public will? Is it democracy when only half the people vote?
But I did want to point out that there are two other ways laws get made, beyond majority and super majority. That is by executive fiat, and by judicial weaseling. For the former the vast majority or rules we live under are made by executive agencies not by elected representatives. Supposedly under the control of the elected executive, but, if that elected executive can’t fire anyone, and can barely get them to change their mind, who is in charge. And of course the other way is by judicial weaseling, where the courts change the plain meaning of something and restrict it or expand it according to their will, or make something up out of whole new cloth (gun rights, interstate commerce and Roe vs Wade being examples, respectively.)
I’d suggest these two entirely undemocratic processes are the way most of the significant restrictions on our freedoms are made. Masks anyone?
@Perry de Havilland (London)
The idea of Constitutionalism in any form is the principle that the state cannot just pass a law that allows it to do absolutely anything. Until relatively recently in Britain, the notion of ultra vires was a major facet of how the state worked (particularly at local level).
That is true, but there is a difference between what a piece of paper says and what actually happens. It is necessary to have an effective means of enforcing the rules in that constitution. One way is to rely on politicians not having the chutzpah to violate what is plainly written, however, I am sure you will agree that is not a very effective mechanism. Rather, the genius of the US Constitution is that there are competing, powerful interests who are set in a catfight against each other. And the fight is designed, as much as possible, to keep them too busy fighting to screw up our lives. That was a pretty effective mechanism for a while. Some say “democracy is the worst system except all the others”, I disagree, I think “federalism is the worst system except all the others”. It has the advantage of being a self balancing system, it took the bastards 200 years to screw it up.
bobby b: I like the word “superdemocracy,” which I believe I may have coined. Democracy requires a 50% plus one majority; superdemocracy requires a supermajority of some size—a mere majority is not sufficient to do anything that affects anyone’s rights.
Agree with Snorri. The issue is more fundamental. At the end of the day, these are simply words written on pieces of paper.
What really matters are the social values and beliefs of the people who comprise the democracy. A debased, rapacious electorate would hardly be held back by any high-falutin claims of liberty. Witness the US.
I think the US founders recognised that too. Wasn’t there some quote or some such? Can a kind soul please find the relevant quote?
One point insufficiently understood by Americans is their Constitution is not the single document + amendments; it also includes every SCOTUS judgment saying what said document “really means”.
I’m a generous sort of person, Tony Blair can have my two doses of the mRNA vaccine.
Democracy, rule by the majority, or rule of the biggest mob, is simply tryany ( especially if you happen to on the a member of the smaller mob ). That’s why you need some sort of restraining constitutional structure on government power, especially for a democracy.
Back in the ’80s I believed the bullshit, that the difference between the totalitarian Soviet Union was that they weren’t and we were democratic. And that’s why we didn’t experience tryany. That has been demonstrated to be …. bullshit, because this is tryany, just in disguise. Democracy didn’t save us from it.
The government killed citizens last year when they shifted infected COVID-19 patients into the ill equipped carehomes, this year they must know the high incidence of death correlated with the anti COVID-19 vaccination program far exceeds that for any other vaccination program, yet they plough on, killing and lying about it, that’s democracy today.
The idea that our local MP represents us took a bit of a hit after the Brexit referendum when there were MPs from constituencies that voted leave actively campaigning for the result to be overturned. I’m not sure how many of these offenders were booted out at the next available election, probably fewer than sane people would expect.
APL, what is a tryany? You use the term many times. Do you mean tyrany? Or something else?
I prefer the term Meridocracy. It means ‘Share Power’. Citizenship would be a choice. If you wanted to be a citizen of your local county, you would first need to perform 11 months of part-time service in the local public service (militia, fire-fighting, policing, rescue, etc.), and then, for one month, you would be part of the local government, able to directly vote on all laws, past, and proposed.