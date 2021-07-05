|
Samizdata quote of the day
Yet in many ways, Mussolini’s notion of fascism has become increasingly dominant in much of the world, albeit in an unexpected form: in the worldview of those progressives who typically see “proto-fascism” lurking on the Right.
Mussolini, a one-time radical socialist, viewed himself as a “revolutionary” transforming society by turning the state into “the moving centre of economic life”. In Italy and, to a greater extent, Germany, fascism also brought with it, at least initially, an expanded highly populist welfare state much as we see today.
Indeed, Mussolini’s idea of a an economy controlled from above, with generous benefits but dominated by large business interests, is gradually supplanting the old liberal capitalist model. In the West, for example, the “Great Reset,” introduced by the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab, proposes an expanded welfare state and an economy that transcends the market for the greater goal of serving racial and gender “equity”, as well as saving the planet.
– Joel Kotkin
|
Not that unexpected really, but otherwise a very good article.
Some thoughts:
1) Mussolini’s final corporatist structure was to have industries run by boards in which ‘the owners’ got 25% of the votes, ‘the workers’ (i.e. trade union bosses) got 25% of the votes, ‘the state’ got 25% of the votes and ‘the customers’ (i.e. fascist party appointees ‘representing’ the public) got 25% of the votes. It was not an efficient way to run anything, but it did ensure Mussolini’s goal of “Nothing above the state, nothing beyond the state, nothing outside the state.” .
Modern ideas of giving alleged ‘stakeholders’ power in the running of firms (as part of giving wokeness power everywhere) have obvious similarities.
2) The woke call anyone who disagrees with them ‘fascists’ while implementing fascism (when, that is, they’re not calling anyone who disagrees with them ‘Nazis’ while channelling Hitler’s favourite racial prejudice). In the old world, it was said “Everything is prolonging its existence by denying that it exists.” In the brave new world the woke seek to inflict on us, “Everything will bring itself into existence by insisting it’s the fight against what it really is.”
3) The libertarian alliance wrote an excellent pamphlet explaining how Mussolini’s fanatical socialism evolved into fascism. (I’ve linked to it before – but anyone interested in this thread who has not read it will benefit from doing so.)
(BTW, I see that essay’s title was reused in its author’s book The Mystery of Fascism: David Ramsay Steele’s Greatest Hits, which includes it.)
Up to 1914, when he was expelled, he was actually a high-ranking member of the Italian Socialist Party (still around), which was a doctrinaire marxist party. The reason for his expulsion was his support for Italy’s entry into WW I (which the Party opposed in principal) and his valorization of the nation and its people over the proletariate. No class warfare for him. Other than that he was pretty much a (heretical) socialist for life.
People forget how many varieties of socialism, and even marxism, there were and are. The left is marked by a never ending series of heresies and intra-faith squabbles and actual wars. Trotsky/Stalin.
As to Mussolini’s syndicalism, was it actually installed, or did the war set it aside?
It depends what you mean by ‘installed’. The corporatist board structures I describe in my comment above proved harder than the fascists expected to set up but were all in place by the late 30s (i.e. before the war started). IIRC, it was Joachim Fest who said of Hitler’s regime that
(quoted from memory). In the same way, whether one thinks Mussolini’s state realised his earlier hard-left syndicalism or set it aside (“it wasn’t real syndicalism”, as I’m sure some would be saying if PC fashions were different) rather depends on what one thinks possible. To quote from the David Ramsay essay I linked to above:
When fanatics try to realise their ideology, their methods determine what actually-possible reality they get, not their goals, so ‘installed’ and ‘set aside’ are not really alternatives.
I have long thought that the way modern societies were evolving was akin to fascism, without daring to speak its name. The events of the last 18 months have only accelerated that process.
I feel that the way this process of “fascism without calling it that” will proceed is via the Great Reset. Crucial to this is the doctrine of what was once called “global warming”, then “climate change” and now “the climate crisis”. All the corporate media are on board, as are all the corporate politicians. If any politician opposes the Great Reset, such as President Trump did, it turns out he “loses” the election, and none of the corporate media are at all interested in what might have happened.
In the “Insurrection” of January 6th, we even have our own Reichstag fire, which allows the corporate media and the corporate state to brand anyone who opposes them as “terrorists”. We have been here before in history, and it does not end well.