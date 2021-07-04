|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The truth is that China has come out of the lockdowns grimmer, stronger and more assertive. The world we knew has gone.”
– Daniel Hannan, Sunday Telegraph today (behind paywall).
He is writing on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. An organisation responsible for the deaths of tens of millions and which continues to run a heavily authoritarian and dangerous place. It is nothing to celebrate – quite the reverse.
It scares me the number of current empowered individuals who speak of China with admiration. We are going to end up in a war if they truly believe there’s anything admirable there.
First they came for the Proud Boys . . .
Buy guns and ammo.
Dear Mr Pearce
“The truth is that
Chinathe government has come out of the lockdowns grimmer, stronger and more assertive. The world we knew has gone.”
Our beloved government™ has discovered to its delight how easy it is to lock up the public, to keep them locked up and to stampede them into taking untested medicines on the flimsiest of excuses.
For whatever reasons, or maybe none at all, it has also trashed a huge swathe of the economy, especially in the small business sector.
It also now has a list of people who are prepared to spy on and denounce their neighbours for infringements of the government’s rules of the day.
Maybe they will get to starve millions of Britons to death before long.
DP
DP, I read “our government” in your post (July 4, 2021 at 5:35pm) to mean the USG. You didn’t, but all you said applies equally to US and UK governments. And to many other Western governments.
It’s the next fight: make sure the bastards who knowingly hurt people under the pretense of COVID necessities are made to pay. Starting with the CCP and down to US State Governors and their analogs everywhere. Lose their job, fined, prison time. For the CCP: send them the bill and close off all travel to/from China and places we care about. “we won’t pay” say the CCP, no problem: nationalize their assets and our debts to them. Owning so much of the West has risks!
Declare China unsafe wrt public health policy. Don’t allow anyone from China to enter Western countries without a 30 day quarantine, in the destination country, at the travelers expense. Do not lift this until China can demonstrate it is modern with respect to public health policies and outcomes. And it must demonstrate it is no longer doing dangerous biological research. “Demonstrate” means inspections like IAEA for nukes.
Next, pass laws limiting what the Government can do in an “emergency”. Let’s define “emergency” now, not when one is looming. For example, emergencies last days or weeks, not months or years. There are ways to know when an emergency is over (the fire is out; heart attack victim is at the hospital and recovering nicely)…define them now for viral epidemics and whatever else they might dream up to try to lock us down again. whatever “blue ribbon” panels get set up with Fauci clones should be populated by >50% ordinary citizens, chaired by a non-swamp person.
If a lockdown happens, i.e., legitimate emergency/epidemic headed to pandemic, do not allow remote working by any public sector person; laid off without pay, apply for unemployment like the rest of us. Without remote working, and nice fat salaries un-interrupted, this all would have ended in weeks because the powers that be, the big city dwellers, etc would have been out of work and weighing pros and cons the way everyone on the other end of the economic spectrum was weighing them. Pass laws to ensure we are all in the same boat next time – I know pipe dream that those in power will ever be in the same boat as us, but we can hope, we should try.
Owning slaves, using them in work involving cotton, etc., was very bad when done two centuries ago by a fifth of the then white population of the US before the other four fifths ended it. When done by a totalitarian state today, woke CEOs boast of their respect for the perpetrating state, while Google YouTube finds reasons to suspend a channel devoted to exposing its victims’ enslavement and treatment.
The elites are in awe of the CCP’s control over their people.
The no. 2 at Berkshire Hathaway said so openly in a video last week.
Vaccine Passport / Chinese Social Credit system anyone…