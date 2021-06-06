I’ve heard from doctors who’ve been reported to their departments for criticizing residents for being late. (It was seen by their trainees as an act of racism.) I’ve heard from doctors who’ve stopped giving trainees honest feedback for fear of retaliation. I’ve spoken to those who have seen clinicians and residents refuse to treat patients based on their race or their perceived conservative politics.
Some of these doctors say that there is a “purge” underway in the world of American medicine: question the current orthodoxy and you will be pushed out. They are so worried about the dangers of speaking out about their concerns that they will not let me identify them except by the region of the country where they work.
“People are afraid to speak honestly,” said a doctor who immigrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union. “It’s like back to the USSR, where you could only speak to the ones you trust.” If the authorities found out, you could lose your job, your status, you could go to jail or worse. The fear here is not dissimilar.
When doctors do speak out, shared another, “the reaction is savage. And you better be tenured and you better have very thick skin.”
– Katie Herzog, writing What happens when doctors can’t tell the truth?
The question is whether or not ordinary people fight back.
The current trajectory is gulags and tens of millions dead.
After all how many died needlessly from COVID due to political interference in treatment.
The doctrines of Frankfurt School Marxism (for example Critical Race Theory) are starting to have terrible consequences – and not “just” in the United States.
And whilst many people still show such extreme cowardice that they are not prepared to call Frankfurt School Marxism, Frankfurt School Marxism (instead, utterly absurdly, calling it “Liberalism”) things will continue to get worse.
The American bureaucracy, both government and corporate, was doing terrible harm even before the rigged election (the massive election fraud that was November 2020), since the rigged election the government and corporate bureaucracy have cast off any restraint and are working to try and turn the United States of American into a totalitarian society. This started in the education system – but has since spread to all institutions, including the military.
If the United States collapses into totalitarian tyranny, the rest of the Western World will also fall.
The totalitarians, both Marxists and Technocratic (for the Technocracy ideas of Saint-Simon, Klaus Schwab and others are also totalitarian, one does not have to be a Marxist to be a totalitarian) – or Western civilisation will be destroyed.
So docs have finally caught up with teachers, lawyers, cops, nursing home admins, writers, coaches, plumbers, climatologists, actors, tweeters, bloggers, codewriters, gamers, knitters, mechanics, farmers, pro athletes, newscasters, jailers, presidents, lesbians . . .
. . . and now they notice what’s going on?
Better to ask, what happens when no one can tell the truth?
Bobby B –
You could ask the former Soviet Union. Or see what happens to the West by 2030, or the CCP by 2035. If you remove negative feedback, any given system will tear itself apart. Slowly, then all at once. Enroute to that inevitable occurrence, the lives of the people in that country/culture will become immiserated. Anyone pointing this out will be silenced, except for the ruling class and clerisy, of course. Then Reality sorts everything out. Until things get good enough, for long enough that people forget. Envy, greed, and wishful thinking will surge, and people will start thinking that central planning and redistribution is the answer. It just hasn’t been done right, but this time for sure! 🙄
It’s the “slowly” that bugs me. Looking to historical examples and current realities, it ends up meaning “not in my lifetime”, so there’s value to me in finding a shorter-term solution. I just need to figure out my acceptable price for that solution.
It’s Marxism – exactly like in Communist countries. Pure Marxism (forget Frankfurt – London and Moscow Marxism).
Marxism divides people into “classes” (instead of races). There was the wronged class which needed to be elevated – the proletariat – vs. the “privileged classes” (the capitalists and bourgeoisie) than needed to be repressed and punished for the crimes they had committed over centuries in exploiting and repressing the proles.
Marxism holds that an individual is defined by the class he is born into. Therefore – sons of the capitalists and bourgeoisie are inherently oppressors and anti revolutionaries – i.e. ideologically impure and unreliable and therefore they are the enemy and need to be repressed. No university slots, no high jobs, no positions of responsibility for them. Sons of pure-blood proletarians (better still: party members) are preferred for all positions. Repressors are demoted and fired.
And woe to him who complains … no jobs, no apartments, no frills – keep complaining and to the Gulag you go.
What you have in the new USA is pure Marxism. (Substitute “minorities” for proles ). Soviet style elections too. The complete suite. Without a bloody revolution or a civil war.
Is the Gulag far behind?
p.s. “London and Moscow Marxism” i.e. Karl Marx and Lenin.