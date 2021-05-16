Epic 🤣
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Seen at anti-lockdown protest…
May 16th, 2021 |
6 comments to Seen at anti-lockdown protest…
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Most people understand that the police only enforce laws. They don’t make them.
Some people would prefer that the police only enforce laws which they like and agree with. I suspect the person who attached this sticker is one of them.
I suspect there’s a statute or two directed at people who organize for the purpose of systematically molesting underage children. Let’s not forget the ‘known wolf’, so called most of whom seem to have certain dramatic flair for recidivism. Then again the constabulary was/is no doubt preoccupied with the relentless search for people saying mean (allegedly) things to one another on Facebook. Globally it would seem they enforce when and what their masters tell them to, and existing law as written has very little to do with it.
Dear Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts)
One problem with the message is that, for some of the police, the answer will be ‘yes’.
DP
Tough question. Most cops I’ve known are good and decent people who would enthusiastically answer that, yes, they do the work they do so that kids can grow up in a better, lawful society.
But then you watch as the cops spectate as Minneapolis burns, but jail people who protest progressive events for months pretrial without bail . . .
As always, I think it comes down to the fact that a certain percentage of people in any society suck, and police who suck are just more noticable than most.
In the specific case of “lockdown enforcement” there is ample evidence that sections of the constabulary are making it up as they go along on a tide of righteousness and I sense that is what the sticker is largely about.
A similar trend is the heavy-handed intimidation of “hate incidents” which when challenged are conceded as not actually being crimes at all. Such over-zealous (an incredibly generous description) behaviour can be a heady cocktail and is not completely unrelated to the obvious pleasures of bullying and destruction of property by BLM/Antifa safe in the knowledge that they will get away with it.
I think that the fact that policing has become political is an absolute disgrace. That the law should be neutral about political matters should be obvious to anyone who wishes to live in a civilised society. I used to be comfortable in the knowledge that such behaviour was confined to the police in backward countries where people didn’t know any better. Is that what we have become, a backward country where people don’t know any better?