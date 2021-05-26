|
Samizdata quote of the day
Not that I’d want to make this a hard diagnosis but much of the vague lefty wibble that used to infest economics has moved over into anthropology. I assume because economists have had to actually accept the real world evidence of the world out there getting richer, of lives getting better. You know, all those pretensions to being a science and thus testing hypotheses.
That one’s difficult to explain by the idea that socialism makes the people rich for example.
So, the woo is relegated to anthropology, where actual facts aren’t quite so important.
– Tim Worstall
Any info on how many people went back into extreme poverty as a result of the lockdowns? I’ve read that one of the unseen impacts, at least unseen in the “First World”, is the impact on the poor in the Third World. And the numbers could be big enough to be easily visible on your graph even though the full scale is 2B people! Makes sense notionally, but is this true? Is anyone measuring this? Do economists or anthropologists care?
I can also imagine that various powers that be have no interest in advertising this, if it’s in fact true.
That would be very interesting to see indeed, just about the purest example of statism’s impact as one might contrive short of a war.