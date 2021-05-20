|
Samizdata quote of the day
While Dr Fauci’s wisdom is questioned openly, Britain is haunted by the presence of Prof Neil Ferguson, who repeatedly returns to our screens like a bad horror movie. Rarely has any expert in British life been more wrong about so many major things, and yet still he crops up, where he is given a respectful audience at government level and by most of the media. His latest appearance has seen him warning — with the Prime Minister following suit — that the Indian variant of Covid might necessitate delaying the end of lockdown. But what is striking is not just that Ferguson gets away with repeatedly being wrong, but that his constant urges for greater caution are not balanced by any force urging the opposite.
– Douglas Murray
We hairless monkeys still think that a person who looks like he knows what he’s talking about does know what he’s talking about.
Tall men get more chicks and make more money, dorky academic looking dudes like Ferguson get listened to with respect, despite the actual fact that he’s a moron.
Appearance is everything, substance is nothing, every successful politician knows this, Hello Boris, how ya doin?