Samizdata quote of the day
When University of Edinburgh students recently censured the anthropology lecturer Neil Thin, they saw the aim of studying as “to learn how to decolonise our thinking and create an inclusive society and environment”. It’s a view that more closely resembles the medieval fusion of intellectual study and religious faith than it does the critical Enlightenment stance that supplanted it.
– Mary Harrington
It would be a bonus if they actually learned to think.
“…decolonise our thinking…”
What does that even mean? Is it something to do with a rejection of colonialism, which isn’t even a thing anymore? Is it a refusal to allow other people’s naughty ideas into your head? It would help if these people learned to express themselves properly.
Isn’t like the important thing that we like de-colonised our er… like actual real colonies made up of real territory and real people and we did that like way back. I mean the British Empire ain’t exactly what it used to be…
Mary Harrington is spot on though. It is demented morality and not education. I went to Nottingham University to learn physics (with a side order of maths) which I did. I don’t recall colonial (or indeed decolonial) quantum mechanics.
Stonyground and NickM.
“decolonise” is NOT really a claim that black people were the original inhabitants of these islands and white (really pinkish grey) people are evil “colonisers” who must be exterminated – although the left does hint at this position from time to time (hence the nonsense about Cheddar Man and so on). “decolonise” really means campaign against “whiteness” as a POLITICAL and CULTURAL concept (not really about skin colour) – essentially “whiteness” means “capitalism” (look how the term “whiteness” is defined – even in American military documents now, such “evils” as hard work and rational thought).
“decolonise”, exterminate “whiteness” (defined in political and cultural terms – it is not really about skin colour), in the interests of “inclusion” (i.e. exclusion) – this is our old friend the Frankfurt School of Marxism.
The Conservative Party is supposed to fight this – could someone please explain that to Central Office.
By the way NickM – I remember when you used to say that Frankfurt School Marxism had not yet hit the physical sciences in the universities, sadly IT HAS NOW.
Remember Objective Truth, Reason and Evidence are all evil examples of “whiteness” – a scientific theory must be judged solely on the basis of whether it serves the Progressive Cause, or the evil cause of “whiteness” “Power Structures”.
Universities in Russia and China think this is total nonsense (because it is total nonsense) – but if you say that in a Western university you are a “racist” (Boo-Hiss) and you will be OUT.
The United States military now has a mission to uphold Woke (Frankfurt School) values around the world (not just in the United States) – fighting against “racism”, “sexism”, “homophobia”, “transphobia” and so on – opposing “whiteness” (i.e. such things as rational thought – by people of any skin colour).
We just have to get used to the idea that the United States military (under Biden/Harris and the people they have appointed) is no longer an ally – any more than Western universities are any more seats of learning (sorry I mean evil “whiteness”).
If someone went into a university, or a corporation, or the United States military and said……
“I am here to push Marxism and use you to help me create a totalitarian state” they would be opposed.
So they do NOT say that, what they say is “I am here to oppose racism, sexism and ……” – that is the genius of the Frankfurt School of Marxism – which dominates so much of the modern West.
The goal is Marxist tyranny, a boot stamping down on a human face – for ever. But it is dressed up as “diversity and inclusion” and all the rest of the double talk.
It is a pity that political parties that are supposed to be about opposing Marxism have not worked this out.
NickM – say (for exmapole) you objected to the false presentation of historic temperature data (academic fraud).
If you do that, then you are against “Climate Justice” which means you are a RACIST – so you will be OUT.
Simple – but deadly.
Yes, Paul,
I was kinda wrong. I think it is different now but in the the ’90s there really wasn’t, as far as I could tell, “wokeness” in the lab. Of course my UG intake (Physics – UCAS code F300) was almost all white middle-class males* which is of course damning in and of itself – I mean we hardly had an opportunity to be racist or sexist now did we? We were discriminated against because we simply didn’t have the opportunity to treat the black guy as the house negro who would do the heavy lifting in the lab. Or nip a female lab-tech on the ass or do anything to exert our white male middle-class sense of privilege. Even though we did have a lab-tech called Karen. Women called Karen are of course fair game for anything.
Am I the only one who finds the Karen stereotype just as offensive as the idea that a guy called Ahmed is obviously gonna be a Jihadi? Actually, it is perhaps more offensive, because the people who do the Karen thing go to great lengths to make out how inclusive etc. they are.
But… Nowadays though you do hear mutterings about getting the correct answer or showing your working in maths (and I assume therefore physics) to be a “white” thing and therefore discrimination. Oddly enough I don’t feel a racist for wanting a plane I get on to have been designed and piloted by someone who shares my terribly racist zeal for exactitude in science.
*Jews were over-represented compared to the overall national demographics but then Jews are even worse than whites.
I’m not sure the Enlightenment is really that relevant.
Human nature doesn’t change.
There always have been and always will be intolerant, power hungry people who demand obedience and deference from everyone else.
The woke phenomenon is today’s example.
At least woke people only want to cancel us if we dare dissent. They don’t want to burn us at the stake, chop our heads off, send us to a gulag or even to a concentration camp to be murdered.
We are lucky to be living in a time with such a relatively benign threat to our freedoms.
“They don’t want to burn us at the stake, chop our heads off, send us to a gulag or even to a concentration camp to be murdered.”
I actually think that some (most?) of them DO. Thankfully there are laws in place* that make them think twice.
*For now at least.
pete,
Where they burn books, they will also burn people.
-Heinrich Heine
BTW,
I hope y’all took my reply to Paul in the spirit of the ridiculous in which it was intended. Now I’m getting paranoid!
The foundations of western civilisation are not relevant?
Don’t be daft, a not inconsiderable number of them want exactly that, it just isn’t feasible at this stage. We already have a (relatively benign) totalitarian health-and-safety state in much of the western world (if you doubt me, please tell me what aspect of life is now unregulated. You can’t be a fucking hairdresser without a licence in a great many places). Taking that somewhere more brutal is a matter of degree rather than form, so it only needs incremental ‘progress’ rather than a revolution to end up with re-education camps & gulags as a logical end state.
We are are rapidly changing from a rights based society into a permission based society. If you don’t think so, you must have slept through the last year.
Great comment, Perry!
Just a couple of quibbles.
I have never been sure what “the Enlightenment” means, so i cannot honestly say that it (the Enlightenment) is relevant.
OTOH I feel confident that anybody who condemns it without reservations, is to be regarded with suspicion.
Perhaps you might have substituted
permission –> privilege
But it’s a matter of taste, i guess.
FWIW, I thought this was an excellent article beyond just the quote in the OP, so, if you didn’t read it, I’d recommend you do. It did help crystalize some of the growing concerns I have had over the past year, namely the reversion of the enlightenment to a kind of state ordered religion, and has all the hallmarks of the medieval period. If I might say, nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition, but we really should, because we already see the beginnings of it.
It seems to be so deeply ironic that this new religion is called “science” when religion is, in many respects, the opposite of science. Which isn’t necessarily to declare them incompatible. Grief is, after all, the opposite of joy, but they can coexist. The very essence of religion is to believe what you are told by your betters, whereas the very essence of science is to believe only what can be shown by evidence. Religion is based on authorities, science on expertise. And yet somehow this has been reversed, where we must believe what men in white coats say, and never dare question them. I guess at least the costumes are less ridiculous.
I think that had I been choosing the qotd from this article I’d have preferred the Voltaire quote she uses:
“Once your faith […] persuades you to believe what your intelligence declares to be absurd, beware lest you likewise sacrifice your reason in the conduct of your life […] Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
We must of course recognize that our intelligence falls short sometimes. Of course the idea that black people or women or the landless were qualified participate in government was once thought absurd, and thankfully we have matured as a species beyond that. However, the poison coursing through the veins of our society is the very essence of religious tyranny — demands for orthodoxy, punishment for heresy, and the silencing of dissent. Healthy societies welcome the unorthodox, the heretics and the dissenting voice. Societies that do not should very much expect the Spanish Inquisition.