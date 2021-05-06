|
Samizdata quote of the day
“It is one thing to compete with China. I firmly believe we need to do that in every domain, from artificial intelligence to Covid vaccines. But the minute we start copying China, we are on the path to perdition.”
– Niall Ferguson, in the Spectator. He also writes about Prof. Neil Ferguson, the character whose modelling of pandemics has had such a baleful impact on our existence.
“character”? You misspelled “charlatan”.
Let us not forget that Prof Neil Ferguson broke the lockdown rules to meet his ‘significant other’ despite those same rules being imposed largely on the recommendation of him and his possibly-misnamed ‘SAGE’ group.
For which he received waaaaayyy less opprobrium and media pearl-clutching than Dominic Cummings, whose perceived rule-breaking (emphasis on ‘perceived’) in the trip to Barnard Castle did have the purpose of ensuring that his special-needs kid could, if needed, be cared for by familiar faces rather than be freaked out by strangers (care-giving to the vulnerable always being a legitimate ‘reason for travel’ throughout all lockdown periods).
The different – in fact, blatantly different – media treatment of the two stories couldn’t possibly have anything to do with a largely pro-Remain media Establishment revenging itself upon Cummings for his having been part of the ‘Vote Leave’ campaign … could it?
That is probably the one thing in the whole charade that Ferguson got right. He’d just recovered from COVID-19 and was immune and non contagious. In any sane world he should be able to swap his bodily fluids with any individual gormless enough to consent.
I hope his wife has taken him to the cleaners.
Off topic, I’ve just voted in the Scottish elections, for the first time in my life I deliberately spoiled my vote. The collection of five fascists, Statists ( spellcheck satanists, Yea ) on offer, were so abhorrent, that I’m afraid I simply had to write “No Confidence” across the lot of ’em.
APL –
Same in the US for the utterly useless Republican Party begging for donations to stand up against the Dems. The same party that fought President Trump at every turn and accomplished NOTHING when they controlled both houses of Congress. An additional pox upon them besides COVID.
We have done more than “copy” the People’s Republic of China – we have done what they wanted us to do, and did NOT do themselves.
Most of China did not have a lockdown – let alone for a year.
The propaganda films of people dropping dead on the streets of Wuhan were obviously just that – propaganda films (a disease does not work like that – that is a Science Fiction film), yet Western governments believed it as Holy Scripture and went into total meltdown (with a few exceptions).
Even the “50 cent army” of Social Media comment people that the Chinese Communist Party pay to back insane policies in the West (for example all the comments, in-exactly-the-same-words, backing the Premier of Victoria Australia) were treated as independent citizens.
The harm the West has done to itself may be terminal – the People’s Republic of China dictatorship must be beside themselves with glee that their propaganda war against the West (they wish to DESTROY the West – they have been saying that since 1949, please LISTEN) has been so successful – with the help of the head (a Marxist Doctor of Philosophy – not medicine) of the World Health Organisation, “Dr” Tony Fauci – and other absolute and total SCUM.
George Atkisson – yes, judge people by their record.
Some Republican Senators and Congressmen have been O.K. – and some Republican GOVERNORS have been good.
But the leadership of both the House and the Senate are totally useless – a waste of skin.
Do not give these people a cent of your money – and do not give money to any organisation they control.
The road to perdition – yes we are on it.
If present trends continue, the Communist Party dictatorship of the People’s Republic of China will dominate the world – the West will be destroyed.
In spite of his many faults, President Donald John Trump was fighting back against the destruction of the West – Mr Joseph Biden and Senator K. Harris are not friends of the West, they will do perhaps terminal harm to the West.
The election fraud of November 2020 may well have been the Death Warrant of the West – things are that serious, because of the harm that Mr Biden, K. Harris and their associates (political and CORPORATE) are doing right now.
On science – in the West “the science” has become a slogan (even in supposedly scientific departments in universities – and in the “scientific literature”) for a political and cultural agenda.
This agenda would not be tolerated by Mr Xi in China – if “scientists” in China started to rant about “EQUITY” (“Racial Justice”, “Climate Justice” and so on) in the context of China (not suggesting that this just be done in the West – but actually demanding this be done in CHINA) – they would be secured to an operating table and have their organs removed for spare parts.
The Chinese dictatorship are serious people – they will not allow their society to be undermined by “scientific” clowns.
As for objective truth.
Many modern “scientists” stand by and do NOT condemn such thing as the smearing of Early Treatment for Covid 19 – vast numbers of lives could have been saved by Early Treatment, but it did not fit the political and cultural “Agenda”. And they also stand by and allow the blatant changing of such things as historic American temperature data – again because the real data does not fit the “Agenda” so it “has to be” changed.
There are real scientists in the West – honest men and women. But too many have fallen into the tradition of Sir Francis Bacon (who wanted people punished for saying that the world went round the sun) and his servants Thomas Hobbes and Sir William Petty (whose use of “data” was totally dishonest) – people who wanted state domination, and dressed up their political agenda as “science”.