We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Inclusion and diversity is so 2020
“Chicago mayor’s decision to only speak to journalists of color is commendable, not racist”, writes someone in the Independent. The apparent erasure of the author’s identity was the Independent‘s doing, not mine, but they – the author – describe themselves as a Black and Native American writer who finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s demand to only speak with journalists of colour commendable.
On libertarian principle, I support the right of Ms Lightfoot or anyone else to refuse to associate with people of a different race, but unlike this author I disapprove of racism.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I absolutely do not think she has that right. I do. You do. She does not.
This is not a private individual speaking in a private capacity. This is not someone who should have rights to free association & disassociation, because this is the mayor of a city, a person who wields the coercive literal force-backed power of the state, and whose every action in an official capacity should be bound and limited by law.
I support the right of every white person not to pay taxes which provide the income and expenses of Lightfoot.
I will make a guess that what Perry said above is not a million miles from what the judge said when overruling President Trump, who (IIRC – it was a while back) was swiftly disillusioned when he imagined he had any say in who attended his presidential press conferences, even to the mild point of requiring those who repeatedly made long speeches instead of asking short questions to give others a chance.
I may of course be wrong: the judge, Ms Lightfoot and the nameless Independent writer who identifies as Black and Native American may all have a Critical Race Theory explanation that fully justifies Ms Lightfoot choosing who attends her pressers but the judge ruling who attends Trump’s pressers. After all, I’m sure I could write such a justification myself, even without asserting the Independent writer’s qualifications.
There is a material difference between those things. Race is the explicit criteria being applied to exclude, which must surely make this very vulnerable to legal challenge. Also, the issue of long winded speeches could be addressed administratively simply by cutting them off & saying “Too long, you’re here to ask questions not make speeches. Next person.” Or better yet, just impose a 20 second time limit on everyone regardless of skin tone.
I don’t think people in government using state power should have “rights” when it comes to how those powers are used.
+1. Outside the ‘logic’ of CRT, it would be very hard to justify an interpretation of current US law that reversed Trump but did not reverse Lightfoot, whereas the opposite is easier to defend. (Inside the ‘logic’ of CRT, by contrast, … .)
