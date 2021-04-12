By running their ship aground in the Suez Canal, the owners of the Ever Given, Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, unilaterally realized the dream of Peter Navarro and other radical protectionists. For seven glorious days over $9 billion dollars worth of goods per day were stopped from flowing through the Suez Canal. Much of that was headed to the United States and would have added to the “trade deficit,” thus (allegedly) wrecking havoc on the United States. Many hundreds of ships loaded with hundreds of thousands of containers full of all kinds of exports are still backed up. The impact on supply chains will continue to be felt long after the forces of free trade got the ship back on its way. According to Lars Jensen, chief executive of Denmark-based SeaIntelligence Consulting, “The effect is not only going to be the simple, immediate one with cargo being delayed over the next few weeks, but will actually have repercussions several months down the line for the supply chain.”
The doctrine of the balance of trade has been around for centuries. It has also been refuted for centuries.
The protectionists should award the captain of the Ever Given a medal for – literally – blocking trade. Protectionists seek to block trade. And that’s what the Ever Given has done. (Free traders argue that protectionism isn’t a useful descriptive term, because blocking trade doesn’t protect a country, although it does protect special interests from competition.)
Of course, no serious person would propose an award to the captain of the Ever Given, but there’s really no economic difference between the bulk of a gigantic ship physically blocking trade and the armed police of the Customs and Border Patrol coercively blocking trade.
Women don’t often leave abusive husbands because they would rather take the physical or emotional hit than the economic one. Yet no serious person would suggest an abused spouse stay with their abuser for the sake of the money.
Free trade is in general good. There are, of course, exceptions and caveats just like most things that are good.
1. Trade policy should be like any other policy – used for the benefit of the country implementing the policy, which in the case of trade policy generally means free trade but not always
2. National security
3. Jobs are more valuable than only their economic value, there is enormous cultural and social benefits of people having jobs, including family formation, personal happiness, societal stability, mental wellbeing, social cohesion, etc
Which more often than not means policies benefiting large politically well connected incumbent businesses to the detriment of consumers (I hate that word).
Perry,
Unfortunately, you are correct about this.
I suspect we agree that trade policies that favor “large politically well connected incumbent businesses” should be done away with. But yes, I am in favor of the USA having a trade policy. And I think America’s trade policy should include tariffs on certain foreign goods for national security reasons and to protect American jobs to an extent.
Both Shlomo and Perry make valid points, and unfortunately i do not know how to find a “Hegelian synthesis” between them.
Police seek to arrest people. (Yeah, there might be a bit more to it.)
I love that word. It’s one of the greatest sneak insults I can imagine.