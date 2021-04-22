We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

I predicted this, it didn’t happen. I predicted this, it didn’t happen. I predicted this, it’s happening.

European MPs targeted by deepfake video calls imitating Russian opposition

April 22nd, 2021 |

  • Mr Ed
    April 22, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    But most Conservative MPs would fail a Turing test if you asked them about their core Conservative beliefs, and so it’s electronic fakes talking to breathing fakes.

    And whatever happened to checking who is calling you and verifying them?

  • bobby b
    April 22, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    How long until each person gets their own certified bitcoin medallion for confirming identity? (They could issue Putin #666 just for kicks!)

