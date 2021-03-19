|
Samizdata quote of the day
This has long been an aim of a certain type of authoritarian, to abolish juries in criminal trials. After all, how can the authorities jug those they dislike if juries won’t convict people merely of being someone the authorities don’t like?
This actually being the entire point of juries from their beginning. The King doesn’t get to jug just anyone he doesn’t like. There must be a crime, on the books, which someone is convicted of. And the jury is there to agree that what is being convicted of happened, it was ‘ee wot dun it, and that it should be a crime to be punished. It’s that last bit which is the protection of freedom – jury nullification as we’re not supposed to mention in the English courts.
– Tim Worstall
|
Worstall is writing in the context of a proposal for ‘jury free’ sex crime courts in Scotland. Isn’t it a bit fanciful to think the head of a Scottish government would use sex crime allegations to fit up a political opponent?
In the US, the standard used to be (roughly) if you can lose your liberty through the state’s prosecution, you get a jury. In the US Constitution, Article III, Section 2 (“The Trial of all Crimes, except in Cases of Impeachment, shall be by Jury”) and the Sixth Amendment (“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury”) defined this right.
Then it got watered down by the USSC to, if you can lose your liberty for more than six months, you got a jury. (They got tired of empaneling juries for petty crimes. Too many crimes, not enough time.)
That was moderated down a bit when it was decided that, if the amount of incarceration plus any fines and other penalties were sufficient to make the punishment “serious”, you got a jury. “Serious” has been subject to changing definitions, of course. The six-month incarceration threshold remained – but if a prosecutor wanted to fine you $10,000 or take your house in addition to some short jail time, it might still be “serious.”
As we switch more and more away from the true courts into administrative actions by agencies, the right to a jury gets more and more tenuous. But if someone were to suggest that, here in the US, one could be tried for rape without a right to a jury, I doubt they’d get far.
(Of course, I thought Trump was going to win, too.)
I watched the mini series Chernobyl the other day, and it was brilliant in capturing the flavour of a communist state.
The political show trial at the end was quite enlightening is a little theatrical in its portrayal.
But watching it, it struck me that it was a kind of portent of things to come.
I suspect that the push for jury free trials is largely driven by campaigners who tell us that the conviction rate for rape is too low.
They’ll have an acceptable conviction rate in mind, and it’s probably very close to 100%.