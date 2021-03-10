But instead of this, I am facing enormous pressure to get a vaccine in order to recover my basic rights as a citizen. And even then, those in charge are saying, I will still have to run around with a completely useless, breath-robbing and personality-canceling mask on my face.
And all this for a disease that, even before the introduction of vaccines, gave those infected by it a roughly 997.5 out of 1,000 chance of survival.
The civil authorities have decided, in effect, that fully indemnified pharmaceutical companies, whose pasts are obscenely littered with fraud, and the calculated creation of crises in order to up revenues on their products (OxyContin anyone?), have the de facto “right” to force me to take an experimental vaccine that, in the very, very best of circumstances, will only match what my apparently well-functioning body has already given me without any side effects.
And this, while straight out telling me that even if I submit to their government-coerced medical experiment I will probably still not get my full constitutional rights back.
This is an important issue that needs to be addressed much more vigorously than has been the case up until now.
It is not a good situation – in this or many other nations.
Indeed I can not think of a single nation where rights AGAINST the state are firmly secured.
Even those nations that did NOT lockdown often did so because of a whim of the local dictator (in Belarus or Nicaragua, or ….).
It is true that legal (indeed CONSTITUTIONAL) doubts were expressed against a lockdown in Sweden – thus helping to prevent it. What their position is on pushing people to take vaccines, I do not know.
In the United Kingdom the legal situation is clear – since the Blackstone Heresy (Sir William Blackstone) the opinion of lawyers is that Parliament can do anything it likes.
Constitutional “Whiggery”, such as that of Sir John Holt (Chief Justice from 1689 to 1710) is as dead in the United Kingdom, as the ideas of the Founding Fathers are dead in that corrupt cesspit of Collectivism known as the United States Federal Government.