The chief publicist of the post-Cold War order was Francis Fukuyama, who in his 1992 book The End of History argued that with the fall of the Berlin Wall Western liberal democracy represented the final form of government. What Fukuyama got wrong after the fall of the Berlin Wall wasn’t his assessment of the strength of political forms; rather it was the depth of his philosophical model. He believed that with the end of the nearly half-century-long superpower standoff, the historical dialectic pitting conflicting political models against each other had been resolved. In fact, the dialectic just took another turn.
Just after defeating communism in the Soviet Union, America breathed new life into the communist party that survived. And instead of Western democratic principles transforming the CCP, the American establishment acquired a taste for Eastern techno-autocracy. Tech became the anchor of the U.S.-China relationship, with CCP funding driving Silicon Valley startups, thanks largely to the efforts of Dianne Feinstein, who, after Kissinger, became the second-most influential official driving the U.S.-CCP relationship for the next 20 years.
– Lee Smith, The Thirty Tyrants
Most in the West never understood what made it great. And any garden needs always to be tended because generations are replaced.
Lucklucky –
That garden must not only be tended, but pruned. The weeds must be torn out by the root, no matter hoe pretty the blooms may appear to be. In that, we failed.
“Most in the West never understood what made it great.”
This is spot on. People take our prosperity completely for granted. They take for granted that the shops will always be full up with stuff that they can easily afford to buy. They have no concept of how it got there or the hows and whys of the way socialism leads to empty shelves and queues.
“Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN Wednesday that he was “shocked” when the FBI informed him several years ago that he was targeted by a suspected Chinese intelligence operative”
Shocked, shocked I tell you he said gazing dreamily at the photo of Christine Fang on his iPhone.
Congressman Swalwell remains a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Lessons will not be learned.
“In the garden, growth has it seasons. First comes spring and summer, but then we have fall and winter. And then we get spring and summer again.” —Chance
The ‘West’ never defeated Communism nor Fascism, it just appropriated them into its own political culture under new management and branding – as anyone paying attention can now see.
Liberal Democracy; Social Democracy; Social, Democratic Liberal Democracy; Christian Democracy; Parliamentary Democracy. They can’t all be the same can they? And for sure none of them is democracy, because the sole aim of that is to stop the concentration of power so it cannot fall into a single pair of hands, or group whether minority or majority to be wielded over society as a whole, to avoid tyranny. It was never intended to elect governments, but to decide issues collectively.
Yet all the so-called democracies concentrate power to be wielded by a self-selecting, closed shop, political caste.
‘Democracy is the will of the majority’, is an oxymoron. Voting is the new opium of the People.