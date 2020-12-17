|
Question…
I do not know a single family who have adjusted or in anyways changed their Christmas plans in the last week or two due to changes in the state’s latest whims regarding Covid-19. Question: I am a lockdown sceptic but outside my bubble, are there people willingly rearraigning their lives when the state issues new edicts?
|
I don’t pay attention to the edicts. But it’ll just be me and the wife, with parents dropping by briefly for a hug and a gift exchange (outdoors, of course). The usual family get-together will be a Zoom call, just like Easter and Thanksgiving were.
It blows, but Toronto is a hotspot by Canadian standards (and my neighbourhood is worse than most), and killing my dad would be worse than a virtual Christmas.
Strongly of the view vulnerable people should be careful, but other folks needs to just get on with their lives
Who, me? I live in a building for the “active senior lifestyle”. We’re trying to get on with our lives, but much of our lives closed down when the governor said it should. And the building admin says we can’t bring outsiders in. We have had several people catch Covid (including just down the hall) and one of my nephew’s entire family caught it.
Fortunately, I’m a hermit by nature, though of course I/we do have to go out occasionally for food and things. But it’s going to be a rather barren Christmas. At least the vaccines are starting to become available. That’ll help the New Year.
Nope, you are not mistaken, Perry.
Everyone I know is carrying on as usual. Sensible steps, plans made ahead.
The pols don’t seem to understand you cannot just keep chopping and changing at a moment’s notice. People need to plan how much food, how many people, where, and so on.
Changing the rules twice a day just makes them ignored totally, instead of ignored mostly.
I await a police roadblock stopping me and telling me my 90 year old relative must starve to death over the next 2 weeks. We are delivering all the food for him. We will also stay over, because of the very long drive makes a return journey in a day dangerous.
I mean wtf!? The terminology they use gives you an idea of how they view us.
I have a personal exclusion zone, of approximately eighteen inches minimum. Only folk with an explicit invitation get inside that.
I find it … despicable, that the outfit that claims to govern, has made hugging your grandchild, or grandparent a political statement.
I see that prat Prat Hancock, tells us there is a new varient of COVID-19 which is going to keep us all couped up until March next year ( so much for 3 weeks to save the NHS ). New varient of COVID? That would be seasonal Influenza, then.
It probably depends on where you live. Here in Londonderry, NH, the school district surveyed parents over their Holiday plans. The response was such that the district will not be reopening for their few, in person, classes until January 21st. I take that to mean holidays, as usual, for the most part.
Our only change here in the northwest corner of the States is that my wife and I aren’t going over to my parents’ place for dinner.
Which isn’t even forbidden by mandate here; we came to the conclusion that it would be best not to all on our own.
My take is that most people decided about a month ago exactly what they are doing over Christmas, and the constant tweaking has become just background noise. Short of putting tanks on the streets, people are gonna do what they’re gonna do. I don’t mean act irresponsibly, but I think the government and its advisors have managed to make themselves irrelevant, which is quite an achievement in an emergency.
I don’t think giving my mom a hug is a political statement. I can’t imagine local politicians do either – ours have been more reasonable than many.
In general, my personal behaviour has been more restrained than the law has demanded of me, so I haven’t paid too much attention to the law. But I’m in a very good situation for covid (I’m a homebody with a job I can do remotely, I live with my wife and a couple good friends, and I was planning for it in February), so it’s really easy for me to be a stickler.
Here in the UK, the same government – its Office of National Statistics, to be precise – informs me that all through the summer and into autumn, weekly deaths the virus caused or contributed to were a good deal less than the (5-year-averaged) weekly deaths that pneumonia and influenza caused or contributed to, and are now broadly comparable, not far higher.
So by one argument, we are being advised to endure twice as much trouble this Christmas as we have in the past taken to avoid pneumonia and influenza.
By another argument, every winter the BBC tells me the NHS is ‘almost overwhelmed’, due to the meanness of the Tories in funding it. The first part of that statement contains some actual news content. So the usual arguments about how ‘as much again’ could trigger triage and etc. also have (unlike so much virus reporting) some possible news content. (And one may note the different ratios of ’caused’ and ‘contributed’ in the two graphs.)
England is inviting the common people to use their common sense for a short period, rather than command them. As far as the Kilmartins and our many friends in England are concerned, it is the obstacles (intentional and otherwise) put in the way of long-distance travel that will most make this Christmas seem unlike the last.
Here in California, my particular county has been quite schizophrenic. Our Governor was sued successfully for his arbitrary pronouncements, so he now ties restrictions to ICU bed capacity, which is more sensible than the whims of the clamoring press corpse (sic). I’m already seeing some restaurants in the foothills and outlying suburbs stay open and have inside dining in defiance of dictates. The Sheriff so far hasn’t arrested anybody AFAIK. So the cracks are happening. Irish Democracy and all.
As for me personally no plans have changed. All my relatives left CA long ago as the state decayed and jobs were found elsewhere, or Civil Service Retirement pensions matured. I’m an introvert by nature so my plans were always solo, with occasional dinner.
The only change for me was at the start with my hobby. I hosted a lot role-playing games at my expansive table at my home, and when the Wuhan Flu erupted I got a Zoom account, purchased Epic Table (Roll20 is better, but too many nickel-and-dime charges), and ran most of my games online. Annoying, not as fun, but workable. Some of my gamers are old Grognards like me but not in good health. THEY are the ones that NEED to stay home while COVID-19 rampages.
Thought for the day:
It’s not that the spread of Peking Pox caused the lockdowns, but the lockdowns facilitated the spread of the bug. Confining people indoors, away from whatever wan or otherwise sunlight and fresh air they could get is a forbidden issue.
As has been recently trumpeted by the usual suspects, UV “neutralizes” the bug, a bit of basic science known to REAL PEOPLE for over a century.
It is a PLANdemic.
Viruses spread from person to person. If you’re stuck in a house with someone and one of you gets sick, the other one will, I agree. But if you’re stuck in a house with them, how will either of you actually get sick in the first place?
And yes, UV light will kill viruses. But the amount of UV necessary to kill them quickly enough that the virus won’t spread from face-to-face contact will also give you a third-degree sunburn. You can use UV in a contained section of a building’s ventilation system to kill viruses, and I suspect several buildings have done so. But natural UV light isn’t nearly enough to do it that fast. It’ll probably kill the virus in hours, but not in seconds, and it only takes seconds to breathe it in. The big advantage of outdoor contact over indoor seems to be reduced viral loads, because the germs are spread much more widely and rapidly. Higher viral load = worse disease taking hold before your immune system spools up to fight it = more sickness and contagion. (This is also the biggest part of why masks help, from what I can tell.) But there’s limits to that, and the limits are too low to let us do everything outdoors, even if local weather allowed outdoor living for the whole pandemic.
Alsadius: I can confirm your information about the UV light. I occasionally work in jails and in the receiving rooms we use UV light in special housing to kill as much virus and bacteria as possible. They use louvered lampshades to direct all the light horizontal. They are up near the ceiling and normally out of reach, and where low enough that tall people could reach up into them dire warning signs are posted. The effect of the lamps over the years has bleached the upper part of the walls and degraded the paint.
The lamps were installed years ago due to the outbreaks of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis. Many of criminals and beggars have no regard for their own health and hygiene, and much less so for others people (and places), and far too many would be quite pleased to inflict deadly diseases upon the police officers and civil servants.
I am quite surprised, given all the fervor and nigh hysteria about COVID-19, that such lamps were not installed at more public gathering places or institutions. A more cynical person than me might believe that COVID is just panic theater – a slightly more dangerous flu made a modern bogeyman because fear struck people are more easy to manipulate. Having a few friends how caught it – 3 having symptoms akin to a seasonal flu and 1 hospitalized and recovering weeks later – I am not so cynical as that.
My extended family are Scottish and, being good Scots, refused me permission to visit for Christmas because the government disapproves of it, so my plans were changed by proxy.
I do miss the Scotland of the past that had a modicum of rebellion in their souls.
3 kids at 3 universities – all of them coming home. Two already here. 4 out of the 5 of us consider that we have already had the lurgy – only the youngest officially so. Fresher Flu had cv19 in it too this year.
We will do what we always do except Grandma will be without family on Christmas Day on the other side of a Zoom screen, and similarly so for her 90th birthday a few days later. I think if left to her, she’d have come but she doesn’t want the kids to think they killed her if anything were to happen. That was a truly wicked part of the ‘nudge’ controls to which we have been subjected.
In Minnesota, USA:
Closing down Christmas gatherings is the now-accepted norm. Closing down all gatherings is the norm.
We’re a huge progressive enclave here. There was a great investment in the “Pandemic! Death!” scenario here that conveniently allowed for some voting irregularities, plus it fed the “Trump is killing us all!” BS. Now that the election is over, the usefulness of the narrative may be gone, but the narrative remains. It’s a combination of a lot of people too dumb to know how they’d been handled, plus some who put a lot of effort into drumming the whole crisis up and now don’t want to make it TOO obvious by backing off.
Although:
One nephew works in the funeral system. One sis administers nursing homes. One niece is a nurse. Another sis was just sick with it. I tested positive after being with her (but am perfectly fine.) It’s not a dumb group, and there are competencies that are relevant, and there is recognition that this IS a serious health issue.
So, there’s a middle ground somewhere we need to find. Shutting down society and bankrupting 30% of small business and destroying an entire young generation just as they start working is NOT that middle ground. But neither is “it’s just the flu.”
(I’m sitting in New Mexico. Very high Covid rates, and deaths. Everything is closed. Can’t hardly buy gas. But all government employees are still receiving full pay.)
Who knows? Here in Missouri the state isn’t issuing any edicts.
But neither is “it’s just the flu.”
For people like my son (19 yrs) it definitely is not the flu because their chance of dying or getting sick from CoVid is considerably lower than the flu. This differential is (fortunately) even greater for young children.
But fortunately for him, there is no flu this year. It was vanquished by CoVid.
Steve D.
I am so cynical about the attribution of Covid to official statistics that a near absence of flu-related fatalities over the winter months would come as little surprise to me. It would beg the question of why I along with millions of others received my nhs flu jab a couple of months ago although questions like that usually don’t get asked.
Back to the topic. Just the 3 of us; me, my somewhat nervous brother and his wife. None of their kids or other family. FaceTime calls a-plenty including one to our 99 year old mother in her care home, soon it will be a year since we’ve seen her face to face. She’s tough though, viruses take one look and move on to something easier.