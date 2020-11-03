|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Three very ill-judged tweets from the Biden-Harris campaign
I still fear, but my hopes have risen a little more. In the last 24 hours I have seen three tweets from the official Biden-Harris campaign that might have been designed to help Trump:
Joe Biden:
Dreamers are Americans — and it’s time we make it official.
Tactically, posting this now is insane. Those who support open borders will know his last minute conversion as the pandering it is. Those who do not want open borders will see their fears proven.
Joe Biden:
If I have the honor of being elected president, I will take care of your family like I would my own.
Did they not see the Hunter Biden jokes coming?
Kamala Harris:
There’s a big difference between equality and equity.
The video includes the line “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Of the three, this is the one most likely to affect such few people as are even now uncertain how they will vote – because it’s funny.
To us on this blog, Kamala’s
is the most threatening, because it means her government will aim to ensure that nothing you do or don’t do can affect your outcomes. It promises to make you pointless. (To the politically-correct, who will vote for her anyway, it is equally the most welcome of the three tweets, succulent with the promise of power to them and their kind – or so they imagine.)
I think Natalie is right that the everyone knows the dreamer tweet is the usual trust me, I’m a liar trick. (Besides, PC propaganda comes with its own side-effects. Thanks to their crude positioning of both sides, only the attentive student of the campaign would be more surprised to learn Biden is now supporting dreamers than surprised to learn he ever pretended he wasn’t.)
However as Dominic Cummings explained after Brexit, people who think they know about politics are
I agree – and see the reasoning could apply to me too 🙂 – but suggest Biden’s braindead-unwittingly self-mocking tweet will have the most impact on anyone on whom it matters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8q2fTSo8aoY
llater,
llamas
The one thing we can be sure of about Biden’s tweets is that he didn’t write them.
But the person who wrote those tweets will have been instructed by whoever will be determining Democrat policy should they win and that certainly isn’t sleepy Joe.
As a serious padrinophile, I read this:
“If I have the honor of being elected president, I will take care of your family like I would my own.”
and my immediate reaction was – remember what happened to Fredo.
As regards immigration, Biden doesn’t know what he thinks. Watch the crowd at his own campaign rally turn on him on the issue, and his mumbling, stumbling inability to address their heckling.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQxIswiffao
His position on immigration, seen in the light of his past statements and the policies of the Obama administration, mean that he has to reconcile at least 4 completely-different policy positions at once – a feat of dialectic that he was quite capable of in the past, but which is now beyond his capacity.
llater,
llamas
Look at Hunter, poor (rich) sod.
‘ There’s a big difference between equality and equity.’
“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”
Kamala… equity does not mean what you think it means.
Equity means fair – using the coercive forces of tte State to plunder A to give to B so each are ‘equal’ for political gain, making A poorer so B becomes richer is not equitable and A and B end up in quite different places. Not only is it not fair treatment of A, it is not equal treatment.
The Lefts says it wants equality, but then wants to use inequality to achieve it. Rather a contradiction.
It seems that Natalie is coming around to my way of looking at things.
My prediction of a Trump victory is based primarily on considerations of mental health.
The American diet has not gotten much more brain-damaging in the last 4 years, and what else could motivate Trump voters to vote differently than they did 4 years ago?
Biden?
Trump’s record?
The self-disgracing media?
The lockdowns?
The riots?
It will all come down to the cheating.
When your constituency is insane, this a good decision.
(You can’t hardly order dinner in Miami if you don’t speak some Spanish. The Hispanic vote tsunami eludes Biden. Many are perhaps not in love with Trump and so will simply stay home. This gives them that small push that might get them out to the booth.)