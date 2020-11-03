Three very ill-judged tweets from the Biden-Harris campaign

I still fear, but my hopes have risen a little more. In the last 24 hours I have seen three tweets from the official Biden-Harris campaign that might have been designed to help Trump:

Joe Biden:

Dreamers are Americans — and it’s time we make it official.

Tactically, posting this now is insane. Those who support open borders will know his last minute conversion as the pandering it is. Those who do not want open borders will see their fears proven.

Joe Biden:

If I have the honor of being elected president, I will take care of your family like I would my own.

Did they not see the Hunter Biden jokes coming?

Kamala Harris:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity.

The video includes the line “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”