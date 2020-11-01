|
Woke media takes the fifth (from us)
So, er, what about this Biden laptop thing?
We have the right to remain silent (and to help Biden remain silent).
Excuse me, but doesn’t Biden’s Laptop Matter?
You have the right to remain silent. Very silent. In fact, it’s more like an order.
Can we be silent when Antifa visit?
You have no right to remain silent. Silence is violence. Agree with us!
And if we don’t feel like talking?
“It is time to go after the silent ones.” (Stalin in 1938, initiating the final stage of the Great Terror, which purged people who hadn’t been enthusiastic enough about purging people)
|
The question then becomes, how does one punish the Media as a whole for this behavior. They obviously care neither for ad revenue nor # of viewers. They care only for the adulation and approval of their woke peers. The guidance comes from the billionaires/multi-millionaires funding their operations and paying their salaries. Denying them broadcast licenses will be immediately blocked by the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court, with an appeal to the Supreme Court taking a year, if not more. I’m frankly at a loss, here.
They obviously care neither for ad revenue nor # of viewers. They care only for the adulation and approval of their woke peers.
Its not this. The media is owned and funded by people with almost limitless pockets.
They’re being paid to drive certain narratives, and suppress others, towards goals that we are not party too, and probably not part of.
George Atkisson – we are not going to be punishing then, they are going to be punishing us.
The Woke Corporations are the Government Bureaucracy (which are joined at the hip – they are all “educated” people) are going to RULE. They largely do already.
President Trump is surrounded by enemies – he is not really in control of the government.
And when “President Biden” takes charge the left will (if they feel like it) abuse your children in front of you – and there will be nothing you can do about it. After all you EIGHT year old child might be happier as “Trans” – Joseph “Joe” Biden said so in his “Townhall” and the left were totally fine with it.
“I will appeal to the FBI” – good luck with that, they have known of the crimes of the Bidens for years – and they have COVERED THEM UP.
Massive bribery from the People’s Republic of China, human trafficking of under age girls – and on and on.
It is NOT just the Woke Corporations who cover up the crimes – it is also the police (such as the Delaware State Police) and the FBI.
The end of the 1st Amendment and the end of the 2nd Amendment – as soon as the Supreme Court is “packed” (additional Justices added).
Then they can do what they like – ANYTHING they like.
And there is nothing that can be done to stop it – nothing. The last line of defence against them is to be defeated tomorrow – the Woke Corporations have ordered it.
As Google said in response to the 2016 election “this must never be allowed to happen again”.
One does not defy the Woke.
@Paul Marks
There is something that can be done – in the USA they have many, many firearms in the hands of the civilian population and, after the antics of the left over the last four years and in particular, over the last 9 months or so, a growing willingness to stand up to the forces of the state.
The “Oooh Rah! Civil war” attitude of the more unrealistic people is beginning to dawn on the sensible and law abiding that if they want to continue to live in a nominally free country, then with great reluctance, they will take up arms.
I would suspect that a large number of Democrat voters are alarmed at the breakdown of law and order in several woke cities and will vote for Trump simply to avoid the inevitable consequences of the abandonment of law and order.
Now you know why the British government banned firearms ownership. Can’t have the hoi polloi taking control, can we?
I would suspect that a large number of Democrat voters are alarmed at the breakdown of law and order in several woke cities and will vote for Trump simply to avoid the inevitable consequences of the abandonment of law and order.
Whether this is true or false will be I suspect demonstrated by the result in Minnesota.
It’s an eighteen-minute drive from where I am now to Riot Central in South Minneapolis, and I’ve been toying with the idea of driving the crappy old van up there with a few (small) cameras tomorrow evening, just for s’s and giggles.
If Trump wins, it’s gonna be lit.