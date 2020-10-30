|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The Soviet Union (also Mao’s China, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela) have proved that central planning is impossible. Even something as simple as corn. To grow corn, you just plant seeds in fertile soil, and wait. Yet every country that attempted to centrally plan it, has starved.”
– Keith Weiner, who runs a precious metals investments business, based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He’s become a friend, and a fount of good sense on issues such as money and central banking. Check out his blog.
But a centrally planned and directed economy to bring about ‘net zero carbon’ WILL work, because much smarter people are running things these days. Just as a centrally planned and directed economy to achieve net zero virus has done so well and not at all wrecked society and the economy.
Very funny, but — in my ignorance of agriculture — i believe that this is not quite correct:
Am i being pedantic if i insist that we have to be clear about the meaning of ‘corn’?
In context, it seems to me that Keith Weiner meant not just maize, but any cereal, as in British English.
My understanding from The Seven Samurai is that central planning — at the village level — is needed for growing a specific cereal: rice.
If my understanding is correct, then it is an issue of scale: central planning can work (in growing cereals) at the village level, but not at any larger level.
I also note that in agriculture there are local factors — such as the weather/climate and the soil — that are not as much of a problem in, say, urban planning.
That is not to advocate central planning: it is just to say that growing cereals might not be the most blatant demonstration of why central planning must fail.
And that is not to say that it is not blatant enough.
Snorri:
I think the point is that under central planning, the peons do what they are told by the wise ones in the politburo, who have never touched a spade in their lives.
Thus, if the plan says the seeds are to be planted on a certain day, that is the day they will be planted, irrespective of the actual conditions on the ground. The peon has no say in the matter, and does not get to keep the product of his labour. Indeed if he tries, he may well get a bullet in his head. So he does what he is told and under no account uses his initiative or experience. Because central planning.
And that is why socialism, communism, call it what you will, fails, everywhere and every time. It is inevitable.
All individuals have skills of some kind. Millions of individuals with many different skills add up to a colossal amount of information, a huge amount of knowledge. In a free market economy this knowledge is applied, in a fairly efficient manner, to problems on the ground. Central planning leads to all of this useful knowledge is discarded in deference to people who only think that they have the required knowledge to get the job done. The results are entirely predictable.
You don’t need corn to prove it, you just need your own pantry-
http://staghounds.blogspot.com/2005/08/proof-that-marxism-can-never-work.html
Mr. Weiner is wrong.
A bunch of marginally functional governments failing at central planning doesn’t prove it doesn’t work any more than having a couple hundred college students fail to run a 4 minute mile prove it can’t be done.
Lot’s of things “can’t be done” until they are. See also “Black Swan”.
F.A. Hayek proved it can’t be done, and why.
Presumably alchemists will be able to turn base metals into gold if they just keep trying. Some things are impossible, some things are just very difficult. I suppose it takes a certain amount of wisdom to know the difference.