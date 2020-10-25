We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.
– Joe Biden, October 24th 2020
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
October 25th, 2020
He’s not wrong.
The worlds media will draw a cloak over this comment rather as they are doing about Kamala Harris’s recent claim that 220 million Americans have died from Covid.
https://youtu.be/kobpHvr31CY
Dan Quayle is understandably resentful.
Dan Quayle’s lucky. Sleepy Joe Biden still thinks Dan is the VP and George Bush is President.
Quite why Americans appear willing to elect someone with repeated signs of dementia is unclear. Never mind. I forgot. “Orange Man Bad”.
🙄
On 6th May 1981 Labour, led by the moderate Andrew McIntosh, won the Greater London Council (GLC) election.
On 7th May 1981 McIntosh was replaced by Ken Livingstone.
As Sleepy Joe has shown an aptitude for mimicking lesser British politicians he should be well prepared for a similar occurrence.
In the face of well-founded reports that that was the plan, Labour had officially and firmly denied that they would do this.
“Nothing is ever true until it is officially denied” – but that is only a political rule of thumb.
Have the Dems officially denied they will do this – or, in the different world of the US some decades later, can they rely on never being asked the question?
In the different US system, it is not so easy to do. Woodrow Wilson’s vice president might have liked to take over – but Wilson’s wife and those around saw no reason to forfeit their influence. Livingston had the votes; in the UK, the leader can be voted out by the followers. Even if Kamala has a majority in the house and/or the senate, why should Biden’s handlers give up their influence to her?