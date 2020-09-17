|
Samizdata quote of the day
Who is it that benefits from clearing? The clearing houses like it, obviously, because they makes that basis point or two. But the people who really benefit – as with the bread – are the people who get their clearing done. Which is why they’re willing to pay to have it done of course. And, in the modern financial world, if you’re not getting your clearing done then you go bust.
So, the EU Commission has just graciously announced that the European banking system doesn’t have to go bust. Which is nice of them, of course it is, but it would be better to report it correctly, no?
– Tim Worstall pointing out that ‘European Union announces that EU Banks don’t all have to go bust because Brexit’.
|
😆 😆 😆 😆 😆
From the US.
Help me out here…..
In THIS context, what is the American dialect word/phrase for “clearing”, used here?
Does UK “clearing house” imply the same as the relitively obscure usage in US of “clearing house” ?
Clearing bank, DMO
https://www.wisegeek.com/what-is-a-clearing-bank.htm
CaptDMO, you can look up DTCC/NSCC, OCC, and ACH/EFT.