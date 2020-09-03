“Western governments may have strong words for the Russian president, but we’ve been here before. Every time a Russian opposition figure is assassinated, from journalist Anna Politkovskaya to MI6 informer Alexander Litvinenko to politician Boris Nemtsov, there is a chorus of international outrage and demands for action to rein in Putin. Yet little is done, as world leaders don’t want to jeopardise their business dealings with Russia – or face more hostile acts by the Kremlin – and Putin emerges emboldened. A few months after the Salisbury attack, for instance, Russia hosted the World Cup, and opposition activist Petr Verzilov was poisoned after running onto the pitch during the final wearing a police uniform.”
I suppose you could say that Mr Putin has almost “normalised” the idea that when dealing with political opponents or any sort of perceived threat, the approach favoured is to kill them, lie about it, smirk a bit, and go back to undermining whatever particular nearby country or cause happens to be in play. And then hold a soccer tournament. Rinse, repeat.
I’m not sure what Ms Hurst thinks we should be doing. Foreign governments are constantly doing really horrible things — for example, homosexuals and rape victims are frequently killed in some Arab countries. Muslims are being herded into trains to take them to concentration camps. Insofar as crimes are committed in their countries such as that guy who was poisoned with Polonium, we should try to prosecute the perpetrators within the criminal justice system.
Bad stuff happens. Putin is a criminal. If we can use the criminal justice system to punish people who commit crimes we should. If we can’t we can’t. And if we can’t we may well make a statement stating our disapproval.
The problem here is not one of criminal behavior. Rather the problem is that Putin is embarrassing and thumbing his nose at powerful people. And that is a crime much worse, from their perspective, than pushing some dark skinned person off a building, or stoning to death some young girl who allowed her sexual propriety to slip.
But we shouldn’t risk the destruction of trade links or god forbid a nuclear war to save the ego of some politicians. We are told that maintaining trade is some dirty, grasping nasty little capitalist plot. The truth is that there are few things more stabilizing in the world, few things more or a barrier to war, than effective, friendly trade links between two countries.
Fraser, it is difficult to know how far countries should go in turning the heat up on scumbags such as VP, but it is certainly grounds for following policies that are not seen to reward such conduct. The article quotes Angela Merkel, and then goes on to note how Germany is becoming even more reliant on natural gas imports from Russia, and that dependence increases because Germany is phasing out nuclear power. In fact, dogmatic environmentalism is one of the factors that blinds people to how they embolden the likes of Putin. The very same idiots accusing Trump of being a Russian stooge (that theory seems to have gone quiet) were those endorsing Merkel’s acts that have given Putin more leverage over Europe’s largest economy, while the US, in contrast, is now an energy exporter because of fracking.
More could be done to freeze this fucker and his regime from the global economy, and to punish those linked to it. OK, no-one wants to punish ordinary Russians for the sins of this man, and that is why setting boundaries is not easy. Another option of course is to allow Russian emigres to get out (suitably vetted so they are not criminals). A “brain drain” of talent from Russia is one way that country can be made to suffer for its behaviour.
Right here in the UK, tens of thousands are dying from a deliberate policy of turning the National Health Service into the National Covid Service and shutting down the economy.
Mr Orr is correct. Short of nuke-outs there is little practical that can be done re Putin or Xi.
However the speed regime change went into action after Belarus told the germfreaks to go fuck might suggest otherwise.
The article quotes Angela Merkel, and then goes on to note how Germany is becoming even more reliant on natural gas imports from Russia, and that dependence increases because Germany is phasing out nuclear power.
But I think that is confusing two issues. Why should Germany shy away from buying natural gas from Russia? Should they do it to punish the misdeeds of Putin, or should the do it because doing so poses a national security threat to Germany — putting to much reliance on a partner who does not have your best wishes at heart. I say no the the former, and yes to the latter. Especially so, and on this point I agree with President Trump, when they can buy that same gas from the country that Germany has always been able to rely on, even when Germany treats them badly, namely the United States. Germany’s position on this is just dreadful. As they live under the protective umbrella of American defense, they won’t even extend to us preferential trading status. It is an insult.
And FWIW, I am not suggesting for a moment that Germany should NOT buy gas from Russia. As I say, trade is the strongest way to bond nations together in peace and reciprocity. Rather that they should recognize that the price of gas from Russia comes at a premium when factoring in the risk associated with it. And any serious organization multi sources crucial resources. This is not necessarily a government thing, it happens in private business too. For example, I think Netflix has made a very poor business decision to run their service on AWS because AWS’s owner is their primary competitor. If they could get the same service from Azure or even running their own data center, this may well be a good choice even if it costs them more in $$$.
More could be done to freeze this fucker and his regime from the global economy,
But why? In a sense trade is the only thing that makes them want to come to the table at all. What exactly are we concerned about here? Certainly he seems to have executed a few people, and done so on foreign soil, but his crime is that he did so publicly embarrassing the people that are in power. Had Litvinenko been simply taken in an alley and shot you’d probably never of heard his name. What made the difference was the Putin made a big fuss about it by making it clear that he did it, and that nobody could do anything about it. If Putin had used arsenic rather than Polonium nobody would even care. In either case he is still as dead, but the real crime of Putin here is his effrontery.
Now, let me draw a distinction here between Russia and North Korea or Iran. In these cases sanctions are justified. Why? Because these countries really do pose a real and significant threat to western civilization through the use of nuclear weapons. Nobody thinks that Putin is ready to fire his nukes, nowhere close. But I think most people think there is a real risk that NK will or that Iran, when they develop them will. That is something that is more akin to war, and the rules in war, even cold wars, are quite different.