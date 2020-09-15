Gary Lineker’s own goal

BBC football pundit Gary Lineker just brought the end of the BBC licence fee measurably closer.
In this tweet he quoted the BBC Press Office saying he had signed a new five year deal with them and said,
“Oh dear. Thoughts are with the haters at this difficult time.”
In the last few months the BBC has turned a corner, the one leading to a blind alley in a bad part of town. The strategy of appointing a former Conservative politician as Director-General might have worked ten years ago but comes too late now. The almighty row about the last night of the Proms finally convinced many of those older viewers and listeners who were once its core audience that the state broadcaster does not like them very much. The Beeb’s protestations that its proposal to omit the words of Land of Hope and Glory and Rule, Britannia was because of Covid-19 rather than BLM were not believed. Partly this disbelief was because – until it became clear how big the row was going to be – the BBC itself had given its usual sympathetic coverage to those saying patriotic anthems should be dropped from the Proms because “How are we going to break down the institutional system, if we hang on to these [songs]?”. Partly it was because this was the last straw, not the first. There had been many straws like this:
…during a debate about “white women’s privilege” on No Country for Young Women, a podcast devoted to racial issues, hosted by Monty Onanuga and Sadia Azmat.
Amelia Dimoldenberg, a YouTuber who appeared on the episode, urged white women to “educate yourself, read some books, so you are aware of the histories of white people and race”. She added: “Don’t be so loud. Stop shouting and stop attacking black voices — instead you should be uplifting them.”
The advice was echoed by her fellow guest Charlotte Lydia Riley, a historian at Southampton University, who said that white women should “try not to be defensive about your whiteness”. She added: “A lot of the time when women are Karens it’s because they are completely unwilling to accept that their whiteness is a privilege . . . They feel like they don’t want to interrogate how their behaviour might be racist.”
The guests, both white, suggested that white women should stop expressing opinions. “Get out the way, basically,” said Dr Riley, to which Ms Dimoldenberg agreed: “Yeah, basically leave.”
A lot of white women were moved to comment on that Times article. They expressed complete willingness to “basically leave” the BBC, as soon as the law allowed them to do so. Middle-aged, middle-class Times readers would once have been the most eloquent defenders of the BBC and what a previous Director-General delicately called its “unique method of funding”, a euphemism for force.
Who else among former loyalists has the British Broadcasting Corporation annoyed recently? The old. Personally I thought Tony Blair’s decision in 2000 to issue free TV licences to those over the age of 75 was sentimental nonsense, but as with all subsidies, cancelling them makes people angry. Who’s left? Surely that would be fans of Match of the Day, the longest-running football television programme in the world?
Maybe, maybe not. Match of the Day‘s lead presenter is the aforementioned Gary Lineker who is so famous that I know who he is. Until his recent £400,000 pay cut, agreed to help out his employer in hard times and, er, increase gender balance among BBC salaries, Gary Lineker was earning £1.75 million per annum. To have presented Match of the Day for as long as he has at the salary he commands (“commands” as in someone at the command economy of the BBC commands that he shall have that amount), Mr Lineker must be doing something right. But he is not doing Twitter right if he thinks reminding people that he is now down to a measly £1.35 million will go down well with the average football fan, especially since he had agreed as a condition of the deal that he he would tweet more carefully.
Someone called Michael Rafferty replied,
Let’s not be smug Gary iv not worked since Christmas due to this pandemic… It’s comments like that put me off people like yourself …
jim ferguson says,
I dont hate you Gary but as an ex serviceman on a lowly pension after serving my country putting my life on the line 23 years and then having to pay to keep you in that style you turn your nose up at us feel its unfair when i dont want to or should be forced too pay for it
LSW1 says,
Shouldn’t you be on your way out so they can replace you with someone younger and more diverse?
Here is another very good reason to wish for the demise of the current BBC.
You will never guess who is the current head of BBC News? Why it’s Fran Unsworth. The woman responsible for the live broadcast of the police raid on Cliff Richards house which cost the BBC many millions of pounds in court costs and damages. A decision for which she never ever apologized for or showed even the slightest contrition. To dare criticize her unconscionable behavior it seems was an attack on “press freedom”. By all accounts a thoroughly nasty piece of work.
And her punishment by the BBC for her causing the single worst scandal in BBC News history. She was promoted to the top job.
So if you were wondering who has been setting the very nasty vindictive and thoroughly biased tone for BBC News recently look no further than Fran.
I think we have now reached the point of – BBC Delenda Est
lSW1 forgets; Gary is safe ecause he’s from a minority group. Remoaners.
Nice sentence. It made me chuckle.
In the USA, National Public Radio convinced me they didn’t like me decades ago. Us deplorables gotta accept our place. Need to learn humility. Need to vote for Trump, to get the snoots off the air.
BBC exists due to offensive violence.
They have the gall to force people they hate to pay for them. Slavery by another name.
Why is Lineker paid so much?
How many Match of The Day viewers watch it BECAUSE Lineker is the presnter, i.e. would not watch it if someone else was the presenter?
I suspect that number is very small.
The BBC is wasting a lot of money on his remuneration.
Why are TV newsreaders paid so much?
I can understand that the presenters of R4 Today should be paid well; they have to keep abreast of events, have some understanding of the world and carry out interviews where they have to think.
In contrast, the job of a TV newsreader is: not to be ugly, have a reasonably pleasant voice without an extreme regional accent and be able to read aloud.
There must be literally, literally, tens of thousands of people who could, and would do that for £50,000 pa.
Why has Clive Myrie got that job at all? He uses wholly novel intonation patterns when he reads aloud and those intonation patterns do nothing at all to help viewers’ understanding.
Defund the BBC.
Let the BBC ‘talent’ find out what their worth really is by selling their skills to people who pay voluntarily rather than by compulsion.
I got out of the habit of watching TV when I started living abroad for extended periods of time in countries where the main broadcast TV was not in English. I am quite grateful for that since it got me out of a time-wasting habit that had begun in childhood.
So, it was hardly surprising that when I eventually returned to the UK I made the conscious decision not get one of the new digital TV’s (my old TV was analogue only), nor to pay the BBC’s demanded Danegeld.
It was at this point that I was introduced to some of the most perverse and counterproductive communications in modern history in the form of the TV Licensing Threatogram. Like the “Unique Way the BBC is funded”, this combination of bluster and bombast simultaneously accuses me of committing an offence (under the Communications act 2003, s.363), while simultaneously demanding that regardless of my reasons for not having a TV License, legal or otherwise, I must contact TV Licensing* as if I am some pathetic serf requiring permission from his manorial Lord NOT to watch their bullshit propaganda.
Despite the BBC’s ongoing efforts to extort their Danegeld from me, I will continue to resist for the sanity of my mind and the eternal goodness of my soul.
😆
* – TV Licensing is effectively a pseudonym for the BBC allowing them to demand money-with-menaces without tainting the BBC brand. Similarly, they outsource their in-person, door-to-door harassment to Crapita Plc for the same reason.
In addition, despite the BBC’s whining that “Decriminalisation would be the end of the BBC”, it has effectively been decriminalised in Scotland for about a decade. However, since the last mention of this in the mainstream press is an article from 5-years ago (and neither the law, nor the position has been changed), I’m surprised by the mainstream media’s silence on this… 😆
I’m not quite sure why there aren’t more recent articles on this, possibly because my Google-foo is lacking, but also possibly because the BBC / TV Licensing is using it’s advertising and PR muscle to ensure that decriminalisation doesn’t spread to England and Wales?
Well, thanks to Sky Sports’ little social experiment we’ll soon find out whether people watch a sports show because of who the commentators are, or not…
Gary Lineker has the kind of face that is incredibly punchable. I wonder what a lot of other footballers think about him when his back is turned. I have heard unflattering stories about his rudeness and general demeanor when the cameras are off.
We kinda had this with Top Gear. Whatever you think of Clarkson, Hammond and May, they were entertaining and enjoyed by their audience. The BBC shot itself in the foot when they effectively got rid of them. Sure, Top Gear continues without them in some zombified form, but the BBC effectively destroyed the Top Gear brand out of little more than spite because its presenters ignored the BBC woke, politically correct leftwing bias.
I suspect that they are about to achieve a similar (albeit less muted) reaction to their effective dismissal of Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell from “Question of Sport” so that they can replace them with more “diverse” presenters.
I sometimes wonder how many feet the BBC has left to shoot…
Mr Pearce–I recently perused a video of a martial arts expert using his skills to rip the ears of a pig’s head he had purchased from a butcher for just that purpose.
If such horror were to befall Linnycar–God forbid!–then the only thing worse would be if some (re)mainiac were to –in the manner of Samuel Doe at the hands of Flight-Leftenant Jerry Rawlings(the most popular video of that year in Liberia)–serve Lineeka up his own ears with a plate of rice.
Not that long ago Gary was Mr Nice Guy and everyone loved him. How quickly that can change. LOL
@John Galt,
This. They ruined Radio2 as well. I used to drive to and from work (remember that?) reasonably regularly and loved Chris Evans in the morning and Simon Mayo in the late pm. The sudden decision that, because the audience had quite a lot of females, the presenter must be female basically ruined it.
Both men and women seemed to enjoy male presenters.
I don’t know about women, but very few men seem to like the female presenters.
We may be wrong and demonstrating an appalling level of (conscious) bias and it’s all the fault of the patriarchy, but I’m not going to be beaten into agreeing to listen to something that I don’t like.
While it is a national disgrace that not paying the BBC protection money is considered a crime, the figure of 180,000 is very encouraging. That is only the number of people that were caught. If it was down to me I would get rid of the TV as I don’t watch it much and wouldn’t miss it. Mrs. Stonyground watches it more than I do but really not all that much. She likes cricket so it earns its keep from that alone.
My TV Licence ran out at the end of last month. All BBC links deleted. iPlayer deleted. They think it’s all over…
Two legal reforms are urgently needed, the abolition of any requirement to pay for a licence to receive transmissions of programmes (from anywhere on Earth) which is what the BBC licence is, even if you don’t watch it. I haven’t had a TV for over a decade, and I don’t miss it. The last time I saw TV was probably a year ago in a hotel when I turned the TV on out of curiosity. The staggering inflexibility of the product, the tedious synchronised adverts on the commercial channels, the sheer banality of it all. TV should have died off long ago, even if streaming is dominated by like-minded corporations as woke as Netflix – which I was astonished to find, when visiting a relative – didn’t have almost everything you could think of. Not one film I searched for was on it, it was the same old crap. Just get rid of TV and within a month you’ll wonder why you kept it so long. There was in East Germany a valley called the Valley of the Naive (literally ‘Clueless Ones’) as they could only get East Germany TV due to geography, when others could get West German TV and compare the relatively free and fair news from outside with the State output. I feel that I left that Valley in the UK a decade ago, and I have my own mountain viewpoint. Colleagues occasionally say to me ‘Did you see X last night?’ and then stop themselves when they remember that I didn’t.
I fear however, that even if the BBC started every news programme with a 2-minute hate for Mr Johnson and his party, he and most of his MPs would simply brush it off as ‘journalism’ and want it to carry on.
The other reform: Changing Lineker’s surname, requiring on pain of a fine the new one to be used by everyone for all purposes, to ‘Glitter’.