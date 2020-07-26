What is so bad about Russian “interference” with UK referendums anyway?

“49% of voters believe Kremlin interfered in Brexit referendum”, reports the Guardian.
Almost half the British public believes the Russian government interfered in the EU referendum and last year’s general election, according to a poll. The latest Opinium poll for the Observer found that 49% of voters think there was Russian interference in the Brexit referendum, with 23% disagreeing. Some 47% believed Russia interfered in the December general election.
The poll findings come after the long-awaited publication of the report into Russian interference by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee last week. It found that the government had not attempted to investigate potential Russian interference in the referendum. It said the UK had “badly underestimated” the Russian threat.
I am busy and must be brief. Vladimir Putin belongs at the end of a rope for his crimes: crimes like murdering his political opponents, sponsoring terrorism and waging aggressive war against neighbouring countries. But most of the events described in this hyped up list are technical crimes of a sort that should not be a crime at all. Most rules on election spending and use of data to target potential voters are nothing but political protectionism. We call it “interference” when the Russian government tries to influence the political opinions of British people and “outreach” when the British government or the European Union tries to influence the political opinions of Russian people. You hear the words “interference in elections” and are meant to think of stolen ballot boxes and forged votes. But Russians posting anonymous, dishonest and obnoxious opinions on Twitter and Reddit for money – who cares? They are lost in the crowd of Brits doing the same for free.
Putin has done more to protect his people than western leaders.
Do I like him, no.
Do I support him, nope.
Do I like Russia’s game of thrones bloody power politics, nope.
Putin is clearly a terrifying human being.
He shines a big shiny light of embarrassment on all the corrupted Western leaders who treat their people as something to be SJW’d out of existence.
I looked into his amendments to the Russian constitution. One tenth of the changes are to protect Putin and his minions, 9 tenths protect Russians and their families. There is little for wider special interests.
Would that Bojo cared about the UK people that much.
Half of the British people? Half of the remainiac morons who read the Gladrag more like.
ITell etc is correct.
Putin may be scum but–while robbing, lording etc –he also cares about the people of Russia. Not enough to stop thieving, lording etc. But far more than a pack of focus-groupie fools like BlueLabour let alone human sewage like Jizza Corbyn and gang.
It’s hardly as if the US and the EU didn’t interfere in the EU referendum. If the Russkies did interfere, their crime was to interfere on the “wrong” side.
Of course the EU’s most glorious role was to deliver the moderate Brexit vote by refusing to give Cameron even a tiny fig leaf for his “renegotiation.”
Swivel-Eyed Brexiteers – the EU is cabal of our enemies determined to order us about as if we were a conquered nation
Cameron – don’t be ridiculous, they’re perfectly reasonable people with whom we try to get things done at the European level. I’ll prove it by asking them to slighly amend the deal, getting them to give a few inches on these three modest points
EU – no Mr Cameron, not a centimetre, not a millimetre. And we’re fining you 10 billion Euros for using the word “inch.”
The UK government interfered in the EU referendum as I recall. I received government leaflets that explained all about the referendum and also instructed me about which way I should vote.
PdeH’s “be nice” policies or not you are scum Gazza. That you are on here whining about your half-baked fantasies while being up the arse of the death cult of socialism with 150 million murdered human beings on its charge sheet is truly sickening. And shows that you are that which has fallen out the backend of a bull.
What percentage of people in Britain believe that the position of the planets at the moment of one’s birth controls one’s destiny?
What is fascinating is why the narcissistic Trump submissively sucks the cocks of fascists like the Islamist Erdogan and the Kremlin Statist Putin.
Well because he wanted their co-operation to end ISIS.
But feel free to quote Guardianista bollocks if you want.
The USA did not want to end ISIS. It supported ISIS via its ally Saudi Arabia.
Strange to relate, but 40 tons of ammunition don’t get dropped in the “wrong” place by mistake.
Yeah, driving gas prices into the ground by freeing up fracking was exactly what Putin wanted.
Meanwhile, I’m really struggling to see how Trump has done anything much to his NATO ally, Turkey. Yeah Erdogan is a scrote, but Obama didn’t end any relationship with him either. Or with worse regimes — Saudi Arabia being the most blatant.
Trump has tended to pull back from engagements in wars that can’t be won. Letting Turkey and Russia bleed themselves dry over wars that can’t be won is a great strategy and should the subject of praise. You’d think that after Vietnam, Afghanistan and Gulf War II that the US would not want to fight such wars, but apparently many of them don’t learn fast.
The “fascist” Trump is a lot more peaceful than his “peaceful” opponents.
The BBC world service has been merrily interfering with and attempting to influence the outcome of elections across the globe since its inception but that must be the right sort of interference.
Our governments spendthrift DiD gives away money we don’t have for purposes which are hard to justify. However the likelihood is that rather than influence elections they merely bolster the bloated self-esteem of Cameron, May and now Johnson and increase the overseas bank balances of various individuals every bit as putrid as Putin but with far less love of their own countries. Easy money from mug punters.
I heard that hackers and bloggers and commenters and twitters from China, Hungary, Ukraine, Iran, and even one from Nigeria and another one from Estonia also interfered in the election and referendum, not to mention your good friends from France, Germany and even Luxemburg. Why can’t people mind their own business?
“49% of voters believe….”.
That should really read “49% of voters asked believe…” but then, when did the MSM, especially the Grundiad, stop being selective in their comments?
Were you asked? I certainly wasn’t, nor anyone I know will admit to being asked. Anyway, the only fact you can obtain from a poll is that someone gave an answer.
I don’t know the answer to that one. I do remember reading that the vast majority think that the Sun revolves around the Earth. Not believing it, I did a quick poll around the people that I worked with and was pretty appalled to find that most of them either had it wrong or didn’t know.
I suspect this was a Sir-Humphrey-Appleby-style poll. If you tell people a report has been issued on Russian interference and then ask them if there was any, very few people reply, “No, high-minded Mr Putin would never dream of stooping so low as to add even a drop of misinformation to that produced by our local talent.” Indeed I would argue that the minorities who replied ‘no’ must have been replying to the implied question – to the implicit “interfered to a degree that mattered” rather than the literal one, to which the only sane answer is surely, “Yes (but the outcome was unaffected)”.
One thing surprises me. The poll says that far more LibDem and Labour voters than Tory believe the Russians interfered with the 2019 elections (though more Tories believe they did than they did not – and subject to “not much and not that it made any difference”, I agree). Whom do these LibDem and Labour types imagine Putin interfered on behalf of? Whose victory do they think Putin wanted? A genuinely interesting poll would be one that got party affiliation, then asked about Russian interference, then asked “Whom for?”, and then asked about Russian interference again? 🙂
Obama said that leaving the EU would result in the UK going to the back of the queue for negotiating a trade deal.
I don’t recall the guardian being concerned about this blatant foreign interference in the referendum unlike a large number of the electorate who didn’t take it at all well.
Did anyone else smile at the fact that he said back of the queue rather than back of the line (as 99% of Americans would have). It suggests that someone over here had helped the teleprompter reader in chief.
Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty is still around, still funded by the USA so the Americans are still interfering in foreign politics. And nobody cares, least of all me.
https://www.rferl.org/
Well, as Antifa&BLM take control of the US you will start to care…
Didn’t he then do an immediate about face as soon as the leave vote was carried?
So what did Russia actually do (if anything) to suddenly become the western-leftist-ruling overculture’s prime boogeyman? I mean what did they *actually* do that *actually* pissed off the left? None of these people give a shit about Syria. They’ve clearly demonstrated hostility to life, liberty, and the American way of life, so it isn’t anything like that. Did Russia expel Soros’s organizations like Hungary did? Did they resist some bit of cultural or financial subversion when it was attempted?
I wonder what actual non-imaginary Russians think about the ludicrous foaming hostility boiling out of our media? Apparently we’re not allowed to talk to them, because their most offhand comment-section shitpost can subvert our tiny impressionable minds (eyeroll).
@Staghounds – Roughly 50% and (not to assume anyone’s gender), but most of them have XX chromosomes.
The old adage is that foreign aid is merely the transfer of wealth from poor people in rich countries to rich people in rich countries. Nigeria, India and China being a case in point. The current 0.7% of GDP guaranteed by the UK government is an offence in point for which Cameron is responsible, but May and BloJo (by neglect) remain culpable.
The Remain Blob seems to assume that any Russian intervention was aimed at a ‘leave’ victory in the Brexit vote.
But… why would Russia want to rescue the UK from the spider’s web of the EU in which it was gradually being enmeshed and suffocated, in order to pivot instead to the more militarily-significant countries of what’s been called the ‘Anglosphere’ – particularly when the EU is ultimately on the way to becoming a Russian asset anyway thanks to the insane decision by its dominant power, Germany, to give up on their nuclear power infrastructure after Fukushima (despite their geology being a lot less seismically unstable than Japan) and instead become more dependent on Russian energy supplies via the Nordstream pipelines.
Thanks to that it won’t be too many years before Moscow says ‘jump’ and Berlin tells Brussels to ask ‘how high? – so why would Russia want to diminish its influence over an EU-constrained UK by encouraging it to take its neck out of that noose?
Imagine a scenario like this:
Moscow: ‘Hello, Berlin, how are things? There’s a little thing we’d like from you; it’s nothing much, just formal recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as independent countries, and no longer as part of Ukraine.’
Berlin: ‘We can’t do that. It would violate any number of international treaties on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. How would you have reacted if the West had recognized breakaway Chechnya’s secession from Russia back in the Nineties?’
Moscow: ‘We understand. It’s difficult for you. Maybe we can help you in another way; by helping you meet your climate change and carbon emission targets by reducing our supply of gas to you by 80% during the months of November, December, January and February? I’m sure your older citizens won’t mind wearing heavy coats indoors and closing off all but one room of their house during the winter so that their grandchildren can have a future, would they?’
Berlin: ‘Er, not so fast. Maybe we could look at it, take some soundings around the other 26, see how they feel about it.’
Moscow: ‘Sure, have a think. But not too long, eh? Or we might ask for recognition for Abkhazia and Transnistria as well.’ (Puts phone down).
Quick check-I believe that Russia deployed a nerve agent, novichok, in Salisbury in 2018. If I’m right, this is not a minor thing @MadRocketSci.
I’m not saying the Russians are our friends, or that their interests are always our interests.
I remember watching Hillary beating the war drums over Syria in a bit of horror. Russia is a country that actually exists outside of the imaginations of western courtiers. It has very dangerous weapons, and the engineering expertise to field them. If we went to war with Russia, it would be an existential conflict that could wreck our civilization. I want to be sure that if we ever do so, we do so because we don’t have a choice, we’re doing so for a serious reason, and that we are being lead by serious people. Not because of court-intrigue and political hallucination among people who imagine they’ll just be sending other people off to fight. Not by a bunch of assholes that declare anyone they don’t like to be a “Russian agent”.
Also, observing the sheer anemic bureaucratic ruin of our defense acquisitions process, and our shallow magazine, I’m not entirely sure we’d be able to sustain that level of warfare with a peer-competitor anymore. We have to fix a lot of things before we aspire to doing more than one-sided attacks against small-arms irregulars in the Middle east.
The 20xx US picking a fight with Russia reminds me of the lead-up to the Franco-Prussian war: An insular political aristocracy drunk on arrogance launching an entirely unprovoked attack on a dangerous neighbor so that they could relive the glory-days of their empire. A nonsense-move made for internal-court-intrigue non-reasons. It didn’t end well. Nothing the French did since their revolution ended well, but …
The government that interfered with the Independence Referendum of 2016 was the government of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. On the “Remain” side.
That the Obama Administration failed does not alter the fact that their interference in our affairs was an outrage.
The Obama Administration also interfered in the 2016 Presidential election in the United States itself.
Under America law the American government is allowed to meddle in the elections of other nations – but NOT in the elections of the United States itself.
What Barack Obama and Joseph Biden did in 2016 was a CRIME -indeed a whole series of CRIMES. “But it did not work Paul – Donald Trump was elected anyway”- that is not a legal defence.
Former President Obama and former Vice President Biden should be arrested and put on trial.
If they were REPUBLICANS – they would be.
As for Mr Putin – he supports the alliance of socialist parties that rule Syria (they do not really rule, but then neither does Assad – the Russians and Iranians rule Syria) and is fully behind Social Justice Islamic Republic of Iran it is struggle with the less Social Justice Saudi Arabia. And he supports Progressive regimes all over the world – such as Venezuela.
Mr Putin has also imposed strict Covid 19 Lockdowns (unlike next door Belarus) and he has driven out “capitalist casinos” (they have gone to Belarus as well – in spite of t being a semi Soviet dictatorship).
So the Guardian newspaper should LOVE Mr Putin – he pushes “Progressive” policies at home and abroad, and he hates America (just as the Guardian does).
It now turns out that the LIES the Obama Administration pushed in 2016 came from RUSSIA.
So there was “Russian interference” in the 2016 American Presidential election – but it was on the side of the DEMOCRATS.
President Trump has rebuilt the United States armed forces and deregulated American oil and gas (in competition with Russia) – the exact opposite of what Mr Putin wanted.
And look at how much money Obama spent trying to defeat Netanyahu. Most scoff at that – “well, that was Israel” – while screaming about Russia. Of course Russia tried to affect elections. All countries do, and it would be silly not to. It’s cheaper and safer than war.
They would be if there were such a thing as “rule of law”.
But, for better or worse, societies across all time and across all place have only ever been governed by the rule of men (and sometimes women).
Rule of law does not exist. It never has and never will.
But it helps us to have aspirations. It’s a goal. The closer we get to it, the better.
“Nothing the French did since their revolution ended well, but …”
Not sure about the things they did before the revolution.
Mr Marks:
Calling Assad’s regime in Syria “socialist” or the Iranian regime SJW – is absurd. They care only for the ruling clique, like all regimes in the World.
Putin befriends the regimes that need him and his support. He doesn’t have very many candidates that want to befriend him – he doesn’t have many choices.
Putin wasn’t originally anti-West or anti_American – it was Europe and America that imposed sanctions on him over his little and insignificant adventures in the Crimea and East Ukraine. That was, in my opinion, not a wise move on the part of the West.
Putin is a dictator and a thug – like the great majority of leaders. There were, and are, worse thugs ruling many nations (China for example).
Assad’s regime is officially ba’athist and ba’athism is usually understood as meaning Arab Socialism.
This statement does not strike me as an argument against its being socialist, as the word is used in the real world. 🙂
As in other such cases, some western intellectuals hailed it as admirably socialist when it started, but eventually decided that it wasn’t real socialism.
Wrong as usual, and the extent to which it prevails somewhere is a reasonably good indication of long term prosperity & stability as well.