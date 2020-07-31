We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

We can tell when it’s politics being talked about for the solution to a current problem is always whatever it was that the person wanted to do anyway. If the economy’s growing then we must reduce inequality, if the economy is shrinking then we must reduce inequality and when the Sun rises in the east we must reduce inequality.

Tim Worstall, modestly suggesting we need to sacrifice a few more virgins to the NHS

July 31st, 2020 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Itellyounothing
    July 31, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    The NHS gobbles up old people. Helps keep pension costs down……

  • Hugh
    July 31, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Done right by this old git, this past week or two.
    Emergency operation,and then a nice week being looked after on the ward.

  • Phil B
    July 31, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    we need to sacrifice a few more virgins

    Good luck finding virgins in the UK nowadays … we are therefore royally screwed!

  • Deep Lurker
    August 1, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Riffing off of David Burge

    1. Identify a genuine problem
    2. Exaggerate or otherwise distort it
    3. Propose politically self-serving ‘solutions’ that don’t actually address either the real problem or the distorted version.
    4. Demand those solutions be implemented while dismissing any critics as malicious idiots.

