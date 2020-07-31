|
Samizdata quote of the day
We can tell when it’s politics being talked about for the solution to a current problem is always whatever it was that the person wanted to do anyway. If the economy’s growing then we must reduce inequality, if the economy is shrinking then we must reduce inequality and when the Sun rises in the east we must reduce inequality.
– Tim Worstall, modestly suggesting we need to sacrifice a few more virgins to the NHS
The NHS gobbles up old people. Helps keep pension costs down……
Done right by this old git, this past week or two.
Emergency operation,and then a nice week being looked after on the ward.
Good luck finding virgins in the UK nowadays … we are therefore royally screwed!
Riffing off of David Burge…
1. Identify a genuine problem
2. Exaggerate or otherwise distort it
3. Propose politically self-serving ‘solutions’ that don’t actually address either the real problem or the distorted version.
4. Demand those solutions be implemented while dismissing any critics as malicious idiots.