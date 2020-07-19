|
Samizdata quote of the day
I suspect current “progressive” thinking on racism and the white shaming and white self-loathing that comes out of it is doing more to set back racial harmony than neo-Nazis and the rest of the “white power” hate crew.
I’m not alone in thinking this.
– Amy Alkon
You are not alone. Most Def.
Not only is it doing more to set back racial harmony than neo-Nazis and the rest of the “white power” hate crew, it’s creating legions of new recruits for identitarian organizations. It’s easy enough for journalists and university professors to shrug off policies and attitudes that single white people out for being white, but average people won’t tolerate it for long without some kind of reaction. Nor should they, really.
If “some people” keep saying things like self-reliance, timeliness, etc are “white privilege”, some white people might just “try on the hat” and look around “wearing the hat” and find it fits quite well.
Off-topic a bit: Periodically I hook up through a rather convoluted source for internet. Like now.
For a long time, Samizdata was on the block list of one of my telephone providers. Never any explanation, just “not suitable.” It came back, though. Perry d must have cleaned up his act.
Now, Ms. Alkon’s site is blocked to me. “Not suitable.” But I can still access all of the Antifa and BLM sites! Those are never out of reach.
Going to have to find new pathways.
I certainly hope not 🙁
“Suspect” is putting it rather mildly.
The OP pretty much agrees with my thoughts on the matter. On the other hand, their have been aspects of race that had become impossible to discuss. Maybe the racism of the anti racists will bring one or two things out into the open. Did white people really get themselves established at the world’s top table and then pull the ladder up? Or did they replace the ladder with a flight of stairs only to be faced with people demanding an elevator?
On the matter of colonialism, which seems to get the blame for a lot of things, why did the fate of different colonies vary so widely after the British, and various other empires, contracted?
It has long been hard to distinguish ‘anti’-racism from racism in a deep philosophical sense, but now the difficulty arises in almost every woke utterance. The latest of the daily, if not hourly, examples is brought to you by the CEO of a charter school initiative (!! – albeit KIPP and its current CEO Richard Barth have some state connections/influencers IIUC). For years, KIPP has taught a predominantly-black student body to follow their slogan:
They are retiring that slogan; Richard Barth explained that it fostered “anti-Blackness”. Expecting black school kids to work hard or be nice is racist.
Was “The ever-present soft bigotry of low expectations” ever so succinctly demonstrated?
Is this supposed to reflect a NEW PoliSci epiphany for Ms. ALkon?
CaptDMO, Rule One is still “don’t be a dickhead”. What Amy is pointing out needs to be shouted from the rooftops by as many people as possible as often as possible.
They have always been impossible to discuss, at least online, because the world is awash folk who are either racist cunts from across the political spectrum, or people who misunderstand the difference between correlation and causation.
And I stand by my remark the other day that every decent person should be uneasy talking about ‘race’ rather than ‘people’ unless you are an epidemiologist or marketing hair care products.
Given that BLM is a revolutionary Marxist organisation, it may well be that they want to foster racial division, as part of their avowed intention to smash capitalism.
In their world view, a race war/civil war would be a good thing, so long as they succeed in erasing the established system and replacing it with Year Zero style socialism.
As far as I can see, they have no interest in encouraging racial harmony, rather the opposite. They want war, not peace. And now they are awash with millions of dollars and pounds donated by woke capitalists who think that the crocodile will eat them last. Imagine what the Weather Underground could have done with a billion dollars. Actually, don’t. We are about to find out.
I believe the premise of the header to be true. I suspect a lot of deep seated resentment against the current woke climate of hate is indeed just being cancelled from the public realm – but not removed. In fact the silently angry and determined crowd may be swelling faster than the noisy woke in yer face crowd.
I don’t think I’ll ever stop laughing if the Donald wins in Nov!
Agreed. Indeed, I regard that as self-evident.
There’s this strange thing people do that tries to square YOUR actions with MY motives. “They can’t possibly want the natural result of their actions, because I don’t want the natural result of their actions!”
Of course they want to foster racial division, they are racial division entrepreneurs.
Blacks in America make up no more than 13% of the general population.
This is not large enough of a base from which to wage a race war, and sadly, the blacks aren’t quite numerate enough to work that out for themselves. All that BLM is going to actually accomplish is to spin up enough animosity for the majority to act, and act to crush the minority. It won’t be the whites, either–It’ll be the various and sundry flavors of Hispanic ethnicities, most of whom self-identify more with “white” than with “minority”.
End of the day, blacks will be abandoned to the mobs, once things really get going. The Democratic Party will throw them under the bus as quickly as they can–This process is ongoing in Southern California as we speak, where actual ethnic cleansing is taking place in former black-majority areas that the Hispanic groups have moved in on.
Black Americans are going to have a hard encounter with reality in a few years, and they’re not going to like it, at all. The tail can wag the dog for a bit, but it cannot make the dog do what it does not want to do in the first place.
And, it is shocking how few American blacks really grasp what the demographics say about them–Most think that because they live in urban areas where their numbers dominate, that that is true everywhere. And, that the ratios they see in television and media coverage actually reflect reality. It is interesting to watch the implications set in, with some of these sorts, once they’re exposed to an experience that drives home just how small their numbers are. I’ve seen arrogant young urban blacks reduced to what amounts to cowering fear, once the facts of life are explained to them, and they witness facts on the ground outside their home turf.
It’s fascinating to observe–Many of them have no instinctive grasp on distance or scale, when it comes to all of this. Put them on a bus, drive them through the countryside where they see zero fellow blacks for hours on end, and they start to realize that they really don’t dominate in numerical terms. Which terrifies them no end, for some reason.
The word “racist” has become the identitarian left’s equivalent of “infidel”. They apply it to anyone who does not unconditionally submit to their creed, so instead of referring to particular attitudes or behaviours it simply denotes an unbeliever. Their opponents have not yet adopted it as a badge of defiance, in the way that gay rights activists adopted “queer”, because most normal people still adhere to the original meaning of the word and still treat it as a serious accusation. However, the left is relentlessly chipping away at this taboo without the slightest care for what destructive forces might be unleashed if it finally breaks.
It would be interesting to know if the ‘War On Whiteness’ has had the unintended consequence of leading to an increase in sales of race-war ‘white supremacist’ fantasy novels such as The Camp Of The Saints, Fugue For A Darkening Island and the infamous Turner Diaries, as silently-alienated white people seek out counter-narratives.
I think low expectations is not soft bigotry but hard reality.
If I knew somebody white who, for example, was fluent in Japanese or became an expert in traditional Chinese medicine, I’d be damned impressed and not a little envious. The last thing I would accuse them of would be “acting Japanese”, nor would I think of them as an “uncle Tom”.
Hard bigotry really, the sort common from people who mistake correlation for causation.