Samizdata quote of the day
It is ironic that this Cultural Revolution is being presided over by a Cavalier Prime Minister who is himself the embodiment of Libertarianism made substantial flesh. Boris Johnson faces the grim, unsmiling Roundhead figure of Sir Keir Starmer – perfectly typecast as a finger-wagging Puritan Witchfinder General. Ironic, too, that demands are being made to pull down the statue of Oliver Cromwell, the founding father of Puritanism made stone. But logic and consistency were never the hallmarks of the judgemental nay sayers to whom we must all now bow the knee.
– Nigel Jones
One should never bend the knee to these scum. To do so grants them a false legitimacy. Sure, they might kill you if you don’t, but they’ll kill you if you do and you’re going to die anyway, so that’s a small threat.
The only power that they have is what we give them.
Blojob is a jellyballed King Log BlueLabour twat who does fuckall. He could easily make it illegal to fire anyone for free speech and sink the entire Marxist shitshow in one go.
All the fucker does is mumble bullshit about a clapped out flu. And allow his stooge Sunak to demonstrate to any who think that banking is a complex job that it isn’t. If a half-baked buffoon like Sunak gets to the top in it–then it can’t be. We would almost do better having a séance and asking Dennis Healy for economic advice.
Nigel Jones may be betraying some ignorance of history here. Thanks to Charles II’s merciful nature – and perhaps to honour the command of his father Charles I who told him, shortly before his regicide, to forgive (but never trust) those responsible – all the regicides who (claimed to) have repented were forgiven and lived to die of old age. Once each year they had to assemble in public and proclaim again how very wicked they had been to kill the king and how very sorry they now were. (Except for one who had repented so much that he’d helped Charles’ restoration; he claimed Cromwell had grabbed his hand and forced him to sign the execution – and Charles pretended to believe him.) Only those very few who insisted they were not sorry got the rigours of the old law. (Charles also rewarded the man who tracked down one who had escaped to Switzerland and assassinated him.)
Libertinism is often vicious in demanding all share its own good opinion of itself: the modern movement Nigel calls puritanism contains a huge demand that any libertinism it indulges is to be respected above all criticism. By contrast, one of Charles II’s more attractive characteristics was extending a certain indulgence to others that one may call kindness. In this, he contrasts strongly with e.g. Louis XIV.
Libertarianism made flesh? Since when has libertarianism included alienating the citizenry from their inalienable, fundamental Human Rights, banning food items, motor cars, etc?
We are in danger of Sir Kier being more libertarian than BoJo, in the way Marx was, comparative to Lenin.