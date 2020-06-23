|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Have I got this right?
BLM are in no way responsible for the stabbings in Reading as it happened two hours after their “protest” ended.
But somehow all of us white people are still responsible for slavery 200 years after it was ended.
Is that about the gist of it?
– Mick.Lert
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
And Black Lives Matter (BLM) is not responsible for the murder of DAVID DORN and others, even though this Marxist movement organised the rioting and looting in which these people were murdered – murdered by BLM Social Justice Looters.
BLM has had one very good effect – it has shown which Corporations, private organisations, and “Conservative” politicians are no good.
If any person or body corporate supports “Black Lives Matter”, note the capital letters, then they are no good – there is no excuse, none, for anyone not to know that this is a violent Marxist movement, fanatically dedicated to the extermination of the West.
The Black Lives Matter website is public, and the Marxist record of the two ladies who founded the movement is open to all to see.
Anyone who supports it is either evil or a coward – supporting the crocodile hoping it will eat them last.
I honestly thought the Reading stabbing was a pseudo-religious/fanatic/theocratic one.
David DORN issue is more directly linked as P.M mentions IMHO.
Agree with P.M.
Almost, but not quite.
Correct, but insufficiently acquitting of BLM. It’s racist to say “All Lives Matter”. Have you any evidence any of the stabbing victims were black? If not, there is nothing for BLM to be in no way responsible for.
Not quite. All and only white people are still responsible for slavery a century or two after white people forced white people and black people and other non-pallid people to end it.
Niall Kilmartin: “white people are still responsible for slavery a century or two after white people forced white people and black people and other non-pallid people to end it.”
Point of order.
The British people forced other white people and black people and Arabs* to end it.
*I don’t know what Asians did or did not do, with regard to slavery. The Indian cast system has some of the characteristics of slavery if you happen to be at the bottom of the caste hierarchy.
Then Moslems of the sub continent, need any more be said?
Then Moslems of Libya, need any more be said?
‘Black Lives Matter’ don’t seem to care at all about actual slavery being practised, today, in an actual slaving country. How odd.
The Libyan nutcase was gonna go pop with or without the BLM infecting us all with their woke bullshit violence and hatred. Therefore the BLM is not a root cause, but a contributory factor.
Why didn’t the cops have the Libyan nutcase sectioned the day before the attack instead of just taking him home.
Going further back up the chain of events, why wasn’t he deported back to Libya when he came out of prison? Yeah I know the Home Office bullshit about “not safe to return, yada yada”. He clearly wasn’t safe to be on the streets of the UK either.
I know whose safety I am more concerned about and it isn’t the Libyan nutcase.
The BBC writes a long piece about the victims of the Reading terrorist, but declines to even mention, let alone speculate about motive, on the fact they were all gay men:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-berkshire-53135466
How odd
It’s almost as if the scripture, ideology, practices and beliefs of the Religion of Peace and those that followed it had a pathological hatred of homosexuality.
Surely, not. Say it ain’t so.
🙄
John Galt and thefat tomato, I think the point of the OP quote is not to take any position on whether the BLM march was related to the stabbings but to show that BLM’s defence is hypocritical.
@Niall – Yes. I’ve been able to read for a while now.
My point was not in relation to the hypocrisy related point (which is fair enough and humorous on the point), but really to traverse the chains of cause/effect within the reality of “Clown World” to address who WAS at fault.
But there I go, making a serious point about something which was mostly about the humour value.
Maybe I should square the circle and move in with Paul Marks. The Sage of Kettering could probably do with some company of late…
Apparently the perp was Christian, and acting within Christian beliefs re. homosexuality
*Shrug*
I think a lot of commenters here (but not all) have really missed the point that I think is being made.
The actual motivation of the murderer is as relevant to BLM as being white in 2020 is to slavery circa 1820. But if we are going to impute causal links…