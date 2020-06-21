|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Cut off by your gas company for wrongthink? What’s stopping you drilling your own North Sea well?
– Tim Newman, nicely describing why certain strains of libertarian thought are self-defeating.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Cutting you off for wrongthink or not obeying state edicts is one of the reasons they want smart-meters –so they CAN cut your house etc off w’out having to put a whole area out.
Don’t get one.
‘ Cut off by your gas company for wrongthink? What’s stopping you drilling your own North Sea well?
– Tim Newman, nicely describing why certain strains of libertarian thought are self-defeating.
Straw Man alert.
Wrong, you clearly do not know many libertarians. If I had a pound for every libertarian who has responded to highly effective de-platforming by the left, not just in the media but via payment systems like Visa/Mastercard/PayPal, with “they are private companies, they’re perfectly within their rights to do what they want, just set up your own alternative if you disagree with them.”…
I thought as much myself for a while until I realised this was suicidal.
Of course, that same argument arises if you are cut off, not by a private company, but by the state.
OK, so what do we going do about this?
The internet has a distributed architecture which, in theory, offers the possibility of a similarly distributed network of businesses and opinions. In practice, it’s coalesced round perhaps half-a-dozen behemoth companies which now wield immense power and are subject to almost no regulation. Indeed, they’re mostly exempt from regulation on free speech grounds, which is ironic, as they’re becoming increasingly hostile to free speech. They seem to be totally on board with the liberal left, woke agenda and almost totally opposed to everything libertarians believe in. How long before Samizdata truly lives up to its name, and is an underground, possibly illegal website?
Right now the right and libertarians are comprehensively losing the culture war. Sometimes I wonder if we’re even fighting it. So what are we going to do?
“Of course, that same argument arises if you are cut off, not by a private company, but by the state.”
When its difficult to tell the difference between the two isn’t that fascism?
Kinda sorta, yeah.
@Schrodinger’s Dog:
The Internet schminternet. The Internet is a mostly private network run by large tech companies that are run by leninists. Already wrongthink gets you deplatformed on social media and platforms like youtube. Next up: you’ll get deplatformed by CDNs. Next up after that: the DNS registrars will deplatform wrongthink. And finally, if that’s not enough, pressure will be applied to network providers to deplatform you. A lot of this has already happened. CDNs have deplatformed “the chans”, for example.
Samizdata is too small, so it is very appropriately named, but also there’s little for Samizdata to accomplish.
I hate to think of what happens when push comes to shove, but it takes two, and one party is hellbent on getting there. Lord help us.
“Wrong, you clearly do not know many libertarians. If I had a pound for every libertarian who has responded to highly effective de-platforming by the left, not just in the media but via payment systems like Visa/Mastercard/PayPal, with “they are private companies, they’re perfectly within their rights to do what they want, just set up your own alternative if you disagree with them.”…”
As in: “Bake me a cake…”
My own two cents in this regard:
https://www.amssolarempire.com/Documents/MailServerTutorial_draft0.pdf
I have no idea what to do about payment processors yet. Start your own website though.
1. Get a linode server, or set up your router to port forward to some box in your house. (Literally anything can be a server these days if it can run linux)
2. Get a domain name at a registrar like namecheap.
3. Set up apache2/php/mysql
4. Install your own wordpress/blogging/forum software.
5. If you’ve sacrificed enough SAN points to the penguin gods, you can use my tutorial to set up your own mail-server.
That should at least distance you from having an infected platform provider censor you if you come up for review in the committee of public safety. You might still face trouble from your payment processor or registrar getting leaned on, but that should be a bit of a higher bar. Also, you’ll have control over your own data so you can move and set up elsewhere as needed.
I’ve had in the back of my mind for a while to start slinging code at some kind of encrypted peer-to-peer messaging/mail application. Haven’t had the time yet. Bragging about things you haven’t done yet is poor form, but if anyone else has the time, go for it. If we could just dial each other’s IP addresses and talk directly to each other, no platform, no nonsense, no monkey social games – that might help put sand on this dumpster fire. Anti-social media: The wave of the future?
PS: I’m fresh out of fucks to give for FAANG – If they get smashed in some anti-trust action, I’ve got a tiny libertarian violin somewhere, but I’ll have to dig it out from under the pile of articles on petty censorship and principle devoid totalitarian paranoia. Tech companies made their fortunes in an open world that they’re now trying to destroy. We can build new search engines/social sites from the 90s era level of internet freedom, we can’t recover our freedom if they manage to turn our PCs into telescreens.
Reminds me a lot of a trilogy that I read 2 books out of 3 on: John Wrights “Golden Age” trilogy. I don’t exactly *like* John Wright, but I have to give him artistic credit for depicting an extremely *ethical* society that’s somehow totally devoid of *virtue*. It’s also an extremely *libertarian* society that somehow manages to be totalitarian at the same time due to institutional capture.
I thought it was unrealistic, that there must be some self-contradiction in the makeup of his horrible world. Maybe he’s closer to right than I want to believe of men and human nature.
That’s a lot of effort to create a website nobody will ever see when Google de-ranks you for holding opinions it doesn’t like. Also, your #2 could be a problem if you’re sufficiently hated by the woke brigade.
Eric is on the money. Setting up a web site is easy enough, but not worth the bother if you won’t be found by anyone or, if you are found, you are then censored by any of the several services you’ll depend on utterly, which are: your cloud/CDN provider (if applicable), your DNS registrar/registry, your ISP (if applicable because you’re not using a cloud).
I don’t really disagree with the general case of the original post & quote, but… and, I know it is not reasonable for everyone, I was amused by the fact that since I have LP I choose regularly (roughly semi-annually) between gas companies based on price and service. I like not being tied to a monopoly provider. In sum, if you had a competitive gas provision industry instead of a monopoly, there would be (or at least could be) alternatives to drilling your own gas well. (Which, btw, is a route some of my neighbors have taken…)
The internet has similar dynamics but is the poster child for network effects which makes it more difficult. It is possible to build parallel alternative networks, but it becomes problematic as soon as you want to connect to the rest of the world. This is an issue even without any wrongthink issues. The existing companies with whom one must connect are not interested and in many cases have gov granted monopolies. An alternative to Google etc. is a much easier nut to crack by comparison to the problems at the lower levels of the OSI model.
“I’ve had in the back of my mind for a while to start slinging code at some kind of encrypted peer-to-peer messaging/mail application.”
There’s a bunch of dark web stuff around already. For keeping your stuff out of the public eye, it’s easy enough to do. But the real problem isn’t a technical one, it’s social. You can have your own private websites and forums and email lists in the dark corners of the internet, but that’s not the issue. If you’re to win the argument, you need access to an audience. You need to get your message to the masses. And for that, you need the masses to be interested in listening.
If 40% of Google’s or Facebook’s or Twitter’s users were to get pissed off at their behaviour and make their feelings known, they’d respond. But their users don’t. Most people don’t care about anybody’s free speech but their own, and most people’s free speech is not significantly threatened. The censors are careful to move piecemeal, taking down one minority view at a time.
But consider what happened before the record companies gave up on their old business model, and tried to shut down music piracy. There was a huge market for peer-to-peer networks for sharing data illegally, and the market provided solutions. If lots of people want it, if there’s lots of money to be made providing it, then it will be provided. For that matter, Google and Facebook would provide it. They only do what they do because they get burnt PR-wise worse if they allow free speech than when they don’t. The left’s activists are more vicious, better organised.
But you also need a message that’s politically palatable. If you make it about free speech specifically for extreme right-wing views, you’ll get lukewarm if any sympathy from the middle ground and the moderate left. The argument is all about the views being censored, not the censorship principle. If you make it about free speech, as an abstract principle, and concentrate on how everyone has some views that are unpopular, and everyone is vulnerable to ostracism and social exile, you have a lot more people who can get on board. The hard part is getting people to see beyond their own factional interests, and value free speech as an abstract principle, for everyone.
“That’s a lot of effort to create a website nobody will ever see when Google de-ranks you for holding opinions it doesn’t like.”
So use a different search engine.
What would happen if everyone who cared about this stopped using Google? And made it known why?
Is the problem with Google, or with the public?
This. In spades. Revoke their artificial government-granted immunity from lawsuit for libel, etc.)
(But, didn’t GAB get knocked down by their registrar? Isn’t that why they ended up with the .ai address? They finally found a registrar in Anguilla who would register them?)
I’ve been thinking of using (bringing back?) INN. As you say though, a starttls capability (which I don’t think it currently has) would be a useful addition.
Spam prevention is the big difficulty though; how do we (automatically, at least to some extent) distinguish one cry for freedom from 10,000 porno/drugs/d**k enlargement messages? And in a way that doesn’t require enormous server resources or vast offices full of underpaid censorship drones? Very unfortunately, that’s at least partially what led to the rise of the big Internet social media outfits.
Do these messages actually make someone money somewhere? Are there people willing to send money to an internet address on the hopes that they’ll get porn (which is already free on the internet), drugs (which are available down the street anyway) or organ enlargement (which I’m trying to picture – an appliance? a mantra? an herb?)? Spam obviously pays – there’s so much of it that it must – but who is stupid enough to make it pay? Where are all of these dumb-as-rocks people?
PdH: “I thought as much myself for a while until I realised this was suicidal.”
Wow! The tectonic plates really are shifting.
Mr Ecks: “Don’t get one.” [‘smart’ meter]
Couldn’t agree more. One more step toward the Chinese social credit system.
“Do these messages actually make someone money somewhere?”
I’ve long suspected that at least some of them are part of a clandestine communication network. 😉
What you do is to take your message, encrypt it to produce a random string of numbers, and then translate that into a sequence of spam messages. The simple way to do that is a template with binary alternatives, each encoding one bit. “Dear [Sir/Friend], [Would you/Wouldn’t we all] [like/love] to have [a huge/an enormous] …” Even better, have lots of alternatives to slot into each place. Then add spelling mistakes, which greatly increase the number of possibilities. Crude templates are liable to lead to grammatical errors, but those can be easily explained away. For the more sophisticated, those natural language generators are ideal for this. Then you send the resulting message out to ten thousand random recipients, along with your network of secret agents.
Any of the random recipients receiving one dismisses it as spam and bins it. Anyone seeing this traffic dismisses it as spam and ignores it. But the secret agents convert it back into numbers, decrypt it, and read the message. Even if anyone suspects, they can’t tell which of the ten thousand random recipients it was intended for, and some of them are Important People, they can’t have them all rounded up and shot merely for getting spam, can they? (Or if they do, the next ‘mail shot’ (hur hur) goes out to the assassination target list.) It’s hidden and untraceable communication, right out in the open.
“And in a way that doesn’t require enormous server resources or vast offices full of underpaid censorship drones?”
‘Spam’ is what Free Speech looks like!
And you distribute the ‘enormous server resources’ across your network of users – that’s the point. If every user donates a bit of disk space and a bit of processing to the network, and you’ve got a million users, that’s a lot of storage and processing. It works like a chain letter – it spreads and recruits resources exponentially. “Dear Sir, would you love to have an enormous spam-filtering server…?”
NiV: I wouldn’t be surprised. A distributed botnet is hardly an unusual idea these days (we know that most spam comes from them), and if you take away the cloak-and-dagger part of using reasonably plausible public messages, you’ve basically got a variation on blockchain: everyone gets every message, but only the intended recipient can read the ones for him. And, since your method is a pretty obvious extrapolation from some of the systems intelligence agencies were already using before the internet (classified newspaper ads, for example), I’m beginning to wonder which came first.