Samizdata quote of the day
“The only corner of the world that you can control is yourself.”
– Richard Cooper, of the “Entrepreneurs and Cars” show he does (he’s one of the “manosphere” chaps out there), talking about the shit-show going on lockdowns, identity politics nonsense.
I don’t buy into all of his views – I am not a big evolutionary psychology fan – but he is on the mark here in this brief broadcast. He looks like a guy on the edge a bit, in a state of despair. I suspect there are an awful of lot of others like him out there now.
Just as a sidenote – I read this and was curious how Wikipedia defined “manosphere.”
They never fail to amuse:
I see that they use the same copywriters as Gillette.
Oh yes Gillette, I’d forgotten all about that. I’ve just had a shave with my Harry’s razor which I am only using due to that particular ad campaign.
I read this and was curious how Wikipedia defined “manosphere.”
The Wikipedia entry is so obviously hostile that it demonstrates why I rarely use W. as a source for anything remotely controversial these days. Some of these groups are obviously very angry and quite nutty, but some people are very rational – such as this Richard Cooper – who spends a lot of his time talking about self-improvement, business, cars, etc, as well as some of the traits to avoid when dating women, getting into long-term relationships, etc. They address the issues of why so many men get into a mess over women, get hammered by the divorce machine, the problems of treating boys as full of “toxic” masculinity, and all the rest of it. Given the state of the world, the rational chaps such as Cooper deserve an audience.
Isn’t this a re-write Jordan Peterson’s ‘Clean your room’ slogan?
To some degree. He also cites JP in this video clip. I think some of these guys don’t share Peterson’s tragic sense of life and enthusiasm for Carl Jung.