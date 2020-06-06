|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Please stop adding fact Trump mentioned it to every article about hydroxychloroquine, making clinical efficacy a political issue is monstrous. Some people want it not to work.
– Perry de Havilland
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Rather, some people need it not to work.
llater,
llamas
Llams; Yes
Why is it that every “clinical study” I’ve seen, when I look into the methodology, seems to have been done on elderly patients who were at deaths door when they were given HCQ, frequently at very high dosages, and without the supporting drugs? A good conspiracy theorist might conclude that such tests were paid for by the Chinese government in order to maximize the casualty rate for the virus in the West.
Option A: A widely available, very cheap drug, with a long record of theraputic use, is effective against COVID-19, thereby rendering any more expensive treatment unnecessary.
Option B: No existing drug is effective against COVID-19, thereby justifying the development (and rushed testing) of a vaccine, which with suitable hysteria over the zombie apocalypse, can be sold in billions of doses.
Now vote please which option best profits you.
No wonder the studies are fixed, especially by using very high doses, and without the essential zinc element.
There’s an awful lot of money behind HCQ+Zinc not working.
And can you imagine what happens if Big Pharma spends £billions on a vaccine that turns out to be unnecessary, because COVID-19 has blown over by then?
NB If you haven’t read Peter May’s “Lockdown”, now would be a good time. I don’t want to spoil the plot, so I’ll stop now.
Hatred creates a form of tunnel vision in which the object of hatred looms so large that it blocks out everything else. The fanatical Trump-haters do not have to consciously want people to get sick or die to prove them right, because the more obsessed they become with destroying him at all costs the less likely they are to even notice how their actions might affect other people. Their enemy becomes their whole world.
Option A:
Fund politics and media and get no useful treatments, but get a great story to help those poor poor people in the third and fourth estate make their trillions
Option B:
Fund and look at everything, get dozens of solutions, some under patent and some not, some cheap and some not, some novel and some not novel; vaccines, PREP, better clinical guidance, off label PREP, off label treatments, the list goes on and on and on
Sadly, essentially only scientists are interested in option B.
Fingers crossed there is no second wave.
“Fingers crossed there is no second wave.”
There won’t be in areas (like London) that have managed to get to 20-25% infection rates. That seems to be the point at which it naturally peters out, due to to the remainder of the population having some sort of natural resistance to infection, probably from other recent milder coronavirus infections. Anywhere like NZ that has locked down hard and prevented those sort of infection levels on the other hand will see immediate rises the moment they open up their borders/economies.