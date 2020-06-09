Nameless remarks on a private forum…

1. I’m fairly convinced at this point that anything I say can be interpreted as racist and staying silent is also racist.
2. Race, on the other hand, is a terrible idea that the woke children wish to set in stone instead of getting rid of. That’s not to claim that genetic ancestry has no impact on people’s health etc., only that skin color should be no more meaningful than hair color, but expressing such an ideal these days will get you canceled by those who claim to fight bigotry.
3. There is an immense amount of actual racism in the world. Which is not good enough since that can be dealt with, if not easily, at least rationally. So virtual racism is the omnipresent threat the revolution needs.
That makes it all so poignant to me is the people who wrote these things have jobs and do not feel they can speak openly. Anyone who thinks there is no culture war going on is simply wrong.
While the leftists at pretty much every institution you can think of spontaneously recreate the roles of Bolsheviks and Mensheviks, the (sadly) predictable policy changes that result will have as their most obvious manifestation a significant spike in the number of murders of African-Americans at the hands of other African-Americans. And not one of the willful morons backing all this will care about them at all.
The “culture war” is the fourth estate’s desperate attempt to stay a multi-trillion dollar ruling class, whilst simultaneously losing it’s mass appeal and credibility.
“That makes it all so poignant to me is the people who wrote these things have jobs and do not feel they can speak openly. Anyone who thinks there is no culture war going on is simply wrong.”
There has always been a culture war going on.
That’s from 1859. It’s the idea that there’s anything new or unusual about this that is bizarre. It has been the constant state of mankind throughout history.
No one here said that, certainly not me. But some do act as if this is unprecedented. It isn’t.
Yes and no. Periods of relative stability where many issues seem to be ‘settled’ do happen. But inevitably, they decay into periods of flux and heightened uncertainty.
“Periods of relative stability where many issues seem to be ‘settled’ do happen.”
It’s not the “settled” versus “controversy” aspect I’m talking about, it’s the fact that there have always been things you can’t say without getting into trouble from the rest of society. It’s about not being able to ‘speak openly’. It’s not being able to hold certain opinions or beliefs, without ostracism or career suicide or some other heavy penalty if you are discovered. It’s still a war, but sometimes so one-sided that hardly anybody on the losing side dares stand up and fight.
Religion, politics, nationality, class, race, sex and sexuality – there are a myriad ways we divide humanity into ‘us’ and ‘them’. And a myriad ways we have to show how we conform, to signal our membership of society’s ‘us’. Tribalism is wired in to human nature.
The contrary would be a period of history when people could say, be, and believe whatever they liked, an’ it hurt none. When has there ever been a time like that?
– When I was young – 15-20 – it was fairly well accepted (in my area, at least) that being an atheist was something to be kept to oneself. It was a friend-limiter, a job-killer, a sure way to lose acceptance in society. I remember one late-night college dorm discussion (at a very liberal college) the conclusion of which was that I had no political future because enough people knew I was an atheist.
– When I was even younger and we had one of those no-money periods, we lived in my aunt Jordis’s basement with my crazy uncle Norman. Norman was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever known. But he was a gay cross-dresser, who went out every Friday and Saturday night in drag, and about half the nights he either returned beaten up or someone had to go to jail to pick him up. We didn’t speak about him, we didn’t admit to polite society that he existed. My father was looking for a teaching position at the time, and that would have been a job-killer. I would have been beaten up and hounded out of existence for living with a . . . well, fill in the blank.
– If one looks carefully at my date of birth and my parents’ marriage date, things don’t quite add up. Sixty-some years ago, this was a big, big thing. I didn’t figure it out until I was in my teens, because my parents kept dates out of all mementos of their wedding, and they never ever let on about it to anyone. I was a bastard, and would have found myself limited in proper (Norwegian/Minnesotan) society.
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.
…and now you’re not?
Would Peter Jackson’s LoTR Trilogy be made now?
With it’s white cast? Or some of the bad guys being “Easterlings” and Southrons?
With Aragorn’s speech at the Black Gate?
“I bid you stand! Men of the West!”
Not very woke was he?
Orc Lives Matter.(Especially non-binary-gendered ones).
I am quite serious about this. I don’t think those movies could be made now. We are not just censoring our history and culture but inventing it for political ends. Unpleasant political ends but pleasant or unpleasant is not the point.
For me, as to history, I am 3/4 Irish (I have the passport and everything) and if there is any “racial” group with a more legitimate historical beef against the English then it is the paddies. Yet… I don’t feel it. I don’t destroy wantonly over grievances from long ago and indeed live very nicely in England as I have all my life.
As to culture – I am a huge JRRT fan. I think PJ did a pretty good job* and the kind of cultural “update” we’d get now would get my goat. I care about that culture as I also care about the genuine cultural obscenities of, say, the use of blackface. Casting Halle Berry as Galadriel is just as wrong as having Matt Damon play Martin Luther King.
I’d say a lot more on this but my K/B is on the blink and it is late.
But, one last thing for now… Didn’t the British Empire abolish slavery with acts in 1807 and 1833? Why the fuck should this have anything more to do with me (or anyone else alive today) than the Napoleanonic Wars? And why has this not been noted by anyone in the MSM? That Britain actually lead the way here?
*Obviously I have my snarks as all Tolkienistas do… but… let’s not go there simply because we could be here until the Fifth Age picking over the minutiae.
Left myself wide open for that one, didn’t I? 😀
“Would Peter Jackson’s LoTR Trilogy be made now? With it’s white cast?”
It doesn’t matter, but in the book Samwise Gamgee is often described as having brown skin.
“Sam sat propped against the stone, his head dropping sideways and his breathing heavy. In his lap lay Frodo’s head, drowned deep in sleep; upon his white forehead lay one of Sam’s brown hands, and the other lay softly upon his master’s breast.” The Two Towers: The Stairs of Cirith Ungol.
“Sam drew out the elven-glass of Galadriel again. As if to do honor to his hardihood, and to grace with splendor his faithful brown hobbit-hand that had done such deeds, the phial blazed forth suddenly, so that all the shadowy court was lit with a dazzling radiance like lightning.” Return of The King: The Tower of Cirith Ungol.
Probably Sam was a Harfoot. Tolkien wrote: “The Harfoots were browner of skin, smaller, and shorter, and they were beardless and bootless; their hands and feet were neat and nimble; and they preferred highlands and hillsides.”
The men of Bree were also described as related to the darker-skinned Dunlendings, IIRC, and Bill Ferny in particular was “swarthy”. There are quite a few of them in the book.
The beauty of the stories was that it never mattered. They were just people.
Regarding LoTR being made nowadays. One of my friends runs a B&B in Northumberland and one of the delights for her guests is that she has a bird table set up outside the dining room window which is frequented by red squirrels. She has fed them and they are quite used to humans so put on a display.
She wrote a childrens book about grey squirrels invading the reds territories. No publisher would accept it on the grounds of racism or implied racism against “migrants”. It is about squirrels but racism is searched for by the modern equivalent of the Witchfinder General.
So, without a predominantly black cast in the lead roles of LOTR then no way would it be produced.
Bjorn Andreas Bull Hansen has something to say about Cultural Appropriation but as you can guess, it only goes one way.
When you only have a hammer (or “racist”) in your toolkit, guess what everything starts to look like?
But it isn’t the majority, is it? Polls show Joe Public wants law and order applied good and hard.
@Disillusionist:
I mean, you’re not wrong, but nowadays it’s straight up Leninism. The Mensheviks, such as they exist, are silent because they get it now that they must be Leninists or else.
Leninism brooks no dissent. Every Leninist wants to be Lenin, and most of them are willing to accept their fates under some other Lenin (spoiler alert: the competition is always eliminated in Leninist regimes).
The problem for Leninists is that there are just so many of them this time around, not just one or two and a bunch of Bolsheviks. The carnage, should they take over our governments, will be a spectacle not seen since the Spanish Civil War and the civil war within that civil war.
@NiV:
There’s been nothing new in politics since Robespierre et sa Terreur. I’m pretty sure though that that was a new thing. Perhaps there is an argument that the difference between the French Revolution and what came before is just a matter of degree — degree of weaponization of bad ideas.
Robespierre and Lenin, their ideas were a new sometimes-still-unimaginable level of refined and purified evil. It is hard to imagine anything worse — a comforting thought perhaps. But the modern antifas, they’re sure trying at the very least to bring Lenin’s nightmare back to life.
God help us all.
@Roué le Jour:
Has there ever been a country that freely voted by a majority (or even plurality) for communism? For Terror?
I wouldn’t expect so. I’m ignorant of what happened in Nicaragua. Even in Venezuela, the frog got cooked and elections were stolen. In Russia? Coup. Cuba? Coup. China? Civil war.
The majority may be for law and order, and so against Marxism-Leninism implicitly, but they usually don’t get a say.
It’s only a small beef but PJ couldn’t resist inserting Arwen as Frodo’s saviour from the Ringwraiths. Not in the book and completely unnecessary to the plot. Then later on she turns up to defend Gondor!
Not really, no. This was fairly common, and in polite society you pretended not to notice. The important part was the wedding predating the birth. People sixty-some years ago were not naive.
When I was growing up in the 1960s and 70s, our family was considered slightly odd because we still went to chapel on a Sunday morning. The congregation consisted of our family and about five old ladies. I have been an atheist since my mid teens, I’ve never kept it a secret and it’s never been an issue. You don’t mention your age and what time period was involved. Does my experience represent progress?
That fat BluLabour clown Johnson should go back on tv to give a brief account of the crimes of socialism followed up by denouncing BLM as Marxist scum and banning the organisation (along with Common Purpose) under penalty of jail plus a 100 % wealth fine.
Publicly taking the knee to Marxist evil should cost 75% of the malefactors wealth for a first offence. Several years inside with hard labour for any subsequent offences.
I despise the state’ costumed thugs and they have proven their cowardly mettle. Any copper ever again chased down a street should lose both job and pension.
We need the return of an armed yeomanry as in times gone by. To beat the shite out of Antifa and BLM in any street battles. One that turns out to fight on patriotic sentiment not the orders of political scum.
Good discussion. The only thing is that, as @Roué has pointed out, it isn’t the majority at all. It’s the celebs, the media, academia and a lot of politicians.
The universities (in the UK) are lining up to make assertions masquerading as “self-evident” truths. I’m considering objecting to mine but will probably be lynched if I do (and part of me just can’t be bothered anymore).
It’s another feeble attempt to push down the silent majority.
An underlying theme in the protests has been “f*ck Trump” and “f*ck Boris”, on the implication they are racists who kill people so we know not to vote for them, no-body outside the bubble believes this, in fact it probably solidifies the belief that this is a politically motivated demonstration and nothing to do with racism, defacing Churchill’s statue and setting fire to the Union Jack will not rally people to your cause.
I’ve yet to observe that intimidation of this kind affects how people vote in this country (or the US), so when the end of the year comes, and in five years time, I can expect wins for the current administration.
The media and the mob are keen to distract attention from the Leftist/Democrat run police forces that are being accused of institutional racism (again), there were BLM protests outside Cummings home FFS!
Side note: my parents divorced around 1980, back then I think I was one of only a few kids in a large school who had this happen.
The majority may be for law and order, and so against Marxism-Leninism implicitly, but they usually don’t get a say.
Marx advocated for revolution, on the excuse that it was the only way to get rid of the Czar and his ilk, but he never advocating using democratic means, nor advocated the installation of a democracy that could remove communists once installed, he knew people would not vote for it – who would possibly vote for someone who would either kill you or impoverish you?
I suspect we’re very close. I’m 63. But it might be a regional thing. When I was pre-16, we bounced back and forth between Norwalk-Compton (South L.A.) and Minneapolis. In LA, everyone was Mexican – meaning, Catholic. Strongly Catholic. In Minneapolis, everyone was Lutheran or Baptist. Both communities were strongly religious places. It was in Minnesota where the college consensus took place, in about 1976 or 77. It would probably be more proper to say that we agreed I had no political future in Minnesota. The norm everywhere I lived was church every Sunday.
Last I read, 90%+ of blacks vote Democrat, year after year. 😳
I am a part-owner of a firm and work in a field where I have a bit more freedom than some, but I still have to be careful what I say on public forums. I suspect that there are millions of others in this situation who see intersectionality for the ideological scam that it is, but cannot say so in public.
Almost 20 years ago I made the very stupid mistake (entirely my own fault) of sharing a rather silly joke about Islam on a work email and nearly got fired. Ever since I have been v. careful about expressing my views in any sort of forum where I could be linked to my day-job.
And this is important because the people making a lot of the noise are either so rich and independent that they don’t care, or in sectors where coming up with these “woke” points is almost necessary for their jobs. Look at what it must be like to work for a big corporation or public sector body at the moment. Imagine how long your career would last if you said that the very concept of race needs to be re-thought.
I wonder whether one driver in the UK of all this madness is that the far Left got badly mauled in the 2019 general election and was seen to have cost Labour the election to some extent. The far Left probably knows that it cannot win a general election soon, so in the absence of that, expect more riots/protests, rather as happened during the 80s during the Maggie Supremacy.
Unfortunately, since the days of Mrs T., the universities have fallen even more solidly into the arms of the Left, and students of the 80s who were influenced by these ideas are now running HR departments, quangos, the arts, sit on committees deciding things like statues, and so on.
By the way, I wonder how many of them buy goods and services from China, a country that practices slave labour?
The great strength of Marxism is you don’t even have to try to be consistent. Factions in Libya can operate open air slave markets without criticism, and you can have intergenerational debt in Pakistan also without criticism, but the country which ended slavery in most of the Western world almost 200 years ago can never be considered anything other than intrinsically evil. Does it make sense? No, but they can paper it over with oppressor/oppressed gobbledygook.
Simple enough to make firing or hassling people for expressing political opinions a go-to-jail crime. That will neuter the Uni-trained trash handily. Extra jail time as well for trying to use other claims –work no good etc–to cover political firings.
NiV, John,
Tempted though I am… I will not be drawn in into it I reiterate… Obviously I have my snarks as all Tolkienistas do… but… let’s not go there simply because we could be here until the Fifth Age picking over the minutiae.
Phil B,
That is very sad. I am a Geordie so I have seen red squirrels up in Northumberland – one of the few places you get ’em and they are delightful – unlike their grey cousins down here in Cheshire which are a bloody annoyance. As to your friend’s book… JRRT very clearly stated a number of times (when asked what LoTR was really about) that he “I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations…” but if you look at the forums the issue still comes up again and again. JRRT died in 1973.
Anyway. What about Watership Down? The free-booting Watership rabbits as the White Hats and the socialist Efrafans as the Black Hats? I know… I know… I shall attend re-education over my racil titferism.
JP,
I think we can now safely regard “Life of Brian” as documentary, “That bit of halibut was good enough for Jehovah Himself…”. And don’t get me started on this:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=life+of+brian+i+want+to+be+a
‘Anti racism’ is not about promoting racial harmony. It is a doctrine that exploits racial grudges and promotes racial division.
In short, ‘anti racists’ and their doctrine are racist.
I oppose them.
I doubt that most of the race hustlers, in the US at least, are sincere in any way. BLM is a race-hate mob that wants to hurt white people. Watch the videos of the riots; watch the mobs cheer as they pull some white motorist from his vehicle and lynch him. Watch them laugh and celebrate as they stomp on an unconscious man’s head because they don’t like the color of his skin. Those people are not angry; they are having a party.
They don’t care a bit about the issues they claim to be exercised about – they just like making the hated white devil “smell the glove”. In the quest to do this they have to seek ever more and more outrageous things to demand, since white liberals in the US seem ready to acquiese to any demand, however ridiculous. Look at them now, kneeling down in front of a laughing mob of black people jeering at them. I was only surprised that they weren’t compelled to lick the ground.
What will be next? Will they demand that liberal whites tattoo some self-denunciation on their faces? Hand over their children to be abused and humiliated? Whatever it is that they demand next, it will be not at all about any social issue, and instead entirely about the amusement and sadistic gratification of humiliating those who they percieve as their enemies.
Interesting that many here are atheists, which I have no issue with. The church for all its faults did manage to keep the lid on much errant behaviour without the need for written law and was an equaliser in some respects in that both prince and pauper bowed to the same God. And let it not be forgotten that Western civilization was largely built on Christian principles. Perhaps the same could be said for imperialism – it wasnt all bad. Are we in danger of throwing baby out with the bathwater?
Yes, illitgitimacy, living in sin etc was frowned upon in my youth but I was also taught judge not lest you be judged. The righteousness of the cultural left have forgotten that.
Shame about all those sexually abused choirboys though… 🙄
Good post.
As for the idea that this push for tyranny comes from “the people” (an idea I think a few comments are implying) that idea is FALSE.
Frankfurt School Marxism, like all forms of totalitarianism, comes from a small elite group of “intellectuals” – they gain influence in the education system and the mainstream media, and push on from there. For example, the totally irrational idea that Minneapolis Minnesota is a “racist” city has been carefully implanted and nurtured over a long period of time. It has no basis in fact and would not have occurred to ordinary people – had they not been FED such ideas for many years.
The Frankfurt School Marxists do not really favour democracy – any more that Rousseau and his “Law Giver” did. They seek to destroy the existing society (or what is left of it) in order to impose their own rule.
It is not democracy – it is the negation of it.
For example, the totalitarian “mainstream” media could not give a damn about what ordinary people want – and they LIE to ordinary people all-the-time.
As for Big Business and the “Woke” individual rich – they are also influenced by the ideas of Collectivist tyranny pushed by the education system, but they also think that by praising the Marxists and giving them money (“Social Responsibility”) they will save themselves – they are mistaken.
The rich (and the not so rich) are already having to flee such cities as New York, Chicago and even San Francisco – and the mega Corporations such as Google and Amazon will learn (too late?) that their policy of supporting the totalitarian left has been a terrible blunder.
It is not too late for the rich (and the corporations) to save themselves – but they must break with the left.
As for the United Kingdom – having listened carefully to the Prime Minister, I think further discussion about the United Kingdom is pointless.
@Ferox:
Oh? If they win, the new Lenin will be white. Whatever they say is motivating them, isn’t. It’s all subterfuge. There is only one thing they want: naked, total power. If they have to kill millions to get it, they’ll kill millions if given the opportunity.
Fortunately they lack discipline. Right now is too soon, and they probably even know it, but the enforced conformity makes it very difficult for them to have arguments over practical matters like how best to go about getting what they really want.
But it’s getting close to where they could win. Between the margin of electoral fraud, the indoctrinated, the people who are swayed by loud moralizing no matter how nonsensical, and the Leninist core of the movement, we’re getting to where they can “win” “fair and square” (minus the fraud).
@Paul Marks:
The elites, elite-wannabes, and the supporters of the movement, always picture themselves in charge or influential after the revolution. Always. Some of them even know that they are likely to be executed, but nonetheless are committed to the project. But all of them run a huge risk of being executed by whichever Leninist wins. We’ve seen this movie.
The church for all its faults did manage to keep the lid on much errant behaviour without the need for written law and was an equaliser in some respects in that both prince and pauper bowed to the same God
“kept the lid on” ?
You mean swept it all under the ecumenical carpet as and when it suited them, if you think that “errant behaviour” just didn’t happen you are living in a fantasy world.
I just flicked on the TV and it was “North West Tonight” – the local news round here. Liverpool University is renaming Gladstone Hall of Residence (named for William Gladstone – yes, that William Gladstone) because the great Liberal Prime Minister’s Dad was “involved” in the slave trade… Think that’s mad? There is also a campaign to rename Penny Lane… This has to stop or we iz fucked.
PS There is someone on NWT rumbling on about linking crows (yes, the birds) to George Floyd and BLM or something from his nice garden in Cheshire… I didn’t catch it all because I’m making a lasagne.
“Ever since I have been v. careful about expressing my views in any sort of forum where I could be linked to my day-job.”
Likewise. And I try to take account of the fact that the internet is forever, and the capability to link forums to people in the future may be far greater than it is now.
“Tempted though I am… I will not be drawn in into it”
“‘Anti racism’ is not about promoting racial harmony. It is a doctrine that exploits racial grudges and promotes racial division.”
There are two separate movements. One is genuinely about promoting racial harmony, the other is using the first as cover. Don’t mix them up.
Every generation has its own norms and arbitrary rules, that it enforces unjustly on its members. There are rules everyone must follow, for no rational reason. There are rules you must follow depending on membership of particular groups – class, sex, religion, race – again, for no rational reason. Or for reasons that are controversial and disputed, but where the disputants on one side are considered outcasts. You are not allowed to disobey the rules – or even challenge them – on pain of losing your career, your business, your friends, your family, even your safety from any random norm-vigilante who wants to indulge in a bit of nastiness. You’ll get no sympathy.
Racism was a part of the previous generation’s authoritarian ruleset, but the authoritarian principle is more general than that. Authoritarians impose the rules of society, whatever they are. If the rules say blacks have to use separate shops, bus seats, and toilets to whites, then anyone breaking them will face dire social consequences. If, on the other hand, the rules say nobody may discriminate on the basis of race, then anyone breaking them will likewise face dire social consequences. It’s exactly the same effect at work. The anti-racists are the new racists. The revolutionaries have swapped places with the tyrants. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
It doesn’t mean the former tyrants were in the right, or didn’t need tearing down. But we constantly misidentify the true enemy. We always wind up fighting about the specific rules being enforced, rather than recognising the problem is that it is the enforcement itself that is the problem. And so we simply replace one tyrant with another, in endless succession.
“Yes, illitgitimacy, living in sin etc was frowned upon in my youth but I was also taught judge not lest you be judged. The righteousness of the cultural left have forgotten that.”
The Church forgot that lesson long ago. It only relearnt it relatively recently.
Or rather, the situation is always more complicated. It’s never all-or-nothing. There is always a mixture, a blurring of the categories. Some religious people judge and others do not. Most people sometimes judge and sometimes do not. And very often, they see clearly the mote of injustice of some parts of the rules, where they themselves are oppressed, but are blind to other parts, where they are among the oppressors.
The Church burnt heretics, and hanged those it considered the corrupt. It fought bloody wars to suppress Protestantism, then Catholicism, then Protestantism again, until everyone got sick of it.
The racists and anti-racists are like the warring Catholics and Protestants, each trying to suppress and stamp out the other. Each using the same bloody-handed methods of oppression. All believe that disagreement and difference is the root of conflict, and so conflict can only be ended by ensuring everyone holds the same opinions, the same allegiances. All believe that the world would (and should) be made a better place by society uniting to eliminate sin and untruth. But the only true sin is using force rather than persuasion to do so, and it’s the hardest lesson to learn.
Every generation has to learn the lesson anew. And while they don’t, the result is an endless cycle of tyranny. That the anti-racists have replaced the racists as the bullies running society is only the latest example. It’s a story as old as mankind.
I had missed the fact that your experience was in the US whereas I grew up in the UK. That would explain the difference. I was born in September 1958.
Western civilisation was built on enlightenment principles which Christians later claimed were theirs. If you don’t believe me, try and locate any of these principles in the Bible.
“You mean swept it all under the ecumenical carpet as and when it suited them, if you think that “errant behaviour” just didn’t happen you are living in a fantasy world.”
Okay, but I dont care much for what they have replaced it with….the ‘Green’ religion etc.