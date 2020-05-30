“Are you able to condemn absolutely?”
“No – but surely that is not necessary?”
“It is not – though the situation is very bad. But testimony without reservation is the only testimony I will give – so I will give no testimony in support of your testimony.”
Ostensibly, these two characters at the start of Albert Camus’ The Plague are talking about the health situation of Algerian natives under French colonial rule. But The Plague is not actually about an outbreak of the black death in Oran. It is about France under Nazi occupation, recast as a description of French behaviour in an epidemic. The plague represents the Nazis: deadly, relentless, reigning in terror for a time and then gone. The book’s interest is in how people act when a thing like that sweeps over them; about the scum it brings to the top; about who decides to resist and when and why; about Vichy and freedom and the human heart.
By setting the book in Oran, Camus gave himself an advantage: he could describe the city he grew up in very well (and the ostensible event – an outbreak of plague – was more likely). But he also gave himself a problem. France was under the Nazis but Oran was under the French colonial authorities. The French readers of Camus’ book are like the French readers of the newspaper whose journalist “cannot condemn absolutely”. So Camus explains – very exactly, in terms of his analogy – that he will say nothing, and from that point on, the book focusses only on how the ethnically-French inhabitants of Oran behave.
I have been a little surprised never to see mention of The Plague in my recent web browsing. (Only a little surprised – the amount that is on the web and not noticed by me is vast.) That an epidemic can be like an invasion, empowering Vichy-like petty tyrants and harming freedom, would seem topical at this time. I’m no great fan of Camus (though, like anyone honest, I greatly prefer him to Sartre and suchlike) and it is from old memory that I provide the quote heading the post. But some people think highly of him, and I’ll grant that, even in translation, a certain quality of the prose shines through. The left did not welcome his post-WWII advice that what they needed most was “pitiless criticism”, but they never managed to push him all the way down the memory hole.
In the UK and the US, I’ve seen criticism of the lockdown that I thought very fair – and other criticism I thought OTT, as if it were rational to think Boris and Trump really loved lockdowns and wanted them to last forever. The cruel absurdity I see in France seems to belong in the pages of The Plague.
‘… as if it were rationaL to think Boris and Trump really loved lockdowns and wanted them to last forever. ‘
If not Trump then Boris certainly does: net zero carbon economy, it is called.
Tyranny is in the blood of the political elite, the wars on drugs, tobacco, alcohol, thought & speech, plastics, obesity, salt, sugar, fat, meat, diesel now petrol, engines, climate change.
Covid was a fortuitous cataclysm which has allowed full dress rehearsal to see how easily societies founded on absolute freedoms, would submit to total, tyrannical rule. The result is in, not only submit willingly to it but demand it.
Niall, The Plague is referenced in the Facts about Covid-19 page, but, other than a couple of mentions early in the days after “the event” I agree it’s not been widely referenced.
Golly, in this era of stay at home lockdown, and “cable” tee vee reruns of slap stick oldies,
Haven’t seen ANY of “The Mortal Storm” being run.
Even the Daily Telegraph appears to have collapsed into the madness – citing establishment scientists (the sort of people whose LIES and FRAUD got us into this mess in the first place) as saying the government was easing the lockdown “too early” – after two and half months of smashing the economy and driving many people to their deaths.
“Too early” – you mean there is a business in the country that is not bankrupt and not enough people have killed themselves, is that what you mean “scientists”? Have not enough people died of cancer (“save the NHS STAY HOME” – and die) and other illnesses? Why do you want even more people to die? Accept we know why you do what you do – – you want an excuse for your Collectivist “Green” – and you believe that that the people who die (for you know your polices COST live, they do not “save lives”) are acceptable casualties to achieve their objective of Collectivism.
Clearly it is not just the humanities that have been corrupted in the Collectivist dominated universities
As for the Telegraph.
According to the Telegraph (front page today – Saturday 30th of the May 2020) the rioters who have looted and burned in Minneapolis are “protesters” – and the Telegraph did the old left-media trick of selectively quoting for one of the President’s “Tweets” – the whole point of a “Tweet” is that it is SHORT, there is no honest reason to edit a “Tweet”. Editing is for a long piece of writing – not a “Tweet”.
By the way I have some sympathy for George Floyd – yes he was passing fake 20 Dollar Bills, but the Federal Reserve has been doing that since 1913 (Article One, Section Ten – only gold or silver coin may be legal tender in any State, Article One, Section Eight gives the Congress the right to COIN money, not print it) and no one ever grabs them by the throat.
Why should some black man have his throat crushed for passing a few 20 Dollar Bills when the Credit Bubble bankers rip everyone off to tune of TRILLIONS of Dollars?
That does not mean I have any sympathy for the looters and burners – they could not give a toss about Mr Floyd, this is NOT about him – this is what the Marxists and “anarchists” always want to do.
It is much the same with the Mayor of Minneapolis (another leftist – in a city controlled by the left for more than 40 years) – he will not defend property, indeed he even threatens to prosecute (for “murder”) those who shoot looters – but he still demands TAXES.
A Protection Racket (“pay me money and I will protect your property – do not pay and something bad is going to happen to you….”) with no protection.
Even Al Capone would be ashamed to behave like a modern leftist City Mayor.
@john B, certainly some people are submitting willingly, the vast majority are, and with good reason, there is an ongoing pandemic. I optimistically doubt that that submissive behaviour would exist under purely political justifications.
Living in an inner-ring suburb of Minneapolis, I sympathize with George Floyd’s family and friends. I don’t trust the Minneapolis police that much. There have been a few too many dead innocents around here. Justine Damond in 2017 is a good example: she called police about the possible assault of a woman in an alley near her house, and ended up shot herself. By police.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Justine_Damond
Derek Chauvin (what a name for a cop!), the cop that knelt on George Floyd’s neck, was involved in killing another black man some years back. I’ll give him a bye on that one, the black man was pointing a shotgun at him. There had been something like 18 public complaints on Chauvin. Then we have the 2016 killing of Philando Castile, another black man.
The Mayor and Governor are Democrats. My Representative in Congress was Keith Ellison. He was elected State Attorney General, and replaced by Ilhan Omar. None of them particularly like the USA; all of them are trying to soft-pedal the riots. They’ve been trying to make nice with the rioters, though now that several blocks are burnt down, they’re back-pedaling. The mayor of St. Paul is a bit more proactive — they’ve been arresting vandals there. Apparently the most vigorous of them came from Chicago and St. Louis.
They have been vandalizing and burning a lot of businesses. (I’m not sure just how stealing televisions relates to George Floyd, but hey, I’m white. I don’t understand these things.) And they burned down the Third Precinct police station.
It got more personal for me when they burned down Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore last night. I have shopped there for something like fifty years. It was the longest-open SF bookstore in the US. Was.
I’m just glad we have the second amendment.