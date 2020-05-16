|
Samizdata quote of the day
The simplest explanation for modern academics’ hostility to 21st century capitalism’s “structures of power” is their complete exclusion from them.
– T. Greer, from ‘History is written by the losers’.
|
Just read the whole article and found it quite an interesting perspective.
http://zenpundit.com/?p=53624
I especially like the section on the rationale of “The loser as historian”…
Histories are written by both winners and losers. Which gain favor at any particular time, depends on a culture’s power brokers. An unfavorable rendition of the facts can lead to loss for both author and works (Fahrenheit 451 Syndrome), but that loss might later become gain given a sea change in the culture. Of course, during periods of want (Medieval Europe comes to mind), extant works can become palimpsests, and totalitarians can winnow the ranks of restricted works.
Still the original maxim has juice. Beware propaganda, irrespective of authorship or culture.
And, I agree wholeheartedly, the original article is wonderfully mind-expanding.
Not so sure about the excuse working for modern academics.
Free Enterprise does not have “structures of power” – that is why it is FREE Enterprise.
Such things as business licenses, occupational licensing, and WORST OF ALL Credit Bubble banking backed by the state (with its fiat money and its “suspension of cash payments” even when a physical commodity, such as gold or silver, is supposed to be the money) is nothing to do with “capitalism” as such.
Such men as Josiah Wedgewood (the pottery industry) and the other men who created the industrial revolution did NOT control the government, they did NOT operate via “structures of power”.
As for 21st century “intellectuals” – they have at least partly achieved Plato’s totalitarian dream – they DOMINATE the “structures of power”.
Government policy, even many supposedly “Conservative” governments such as that of the United Kingdom, is largely determined by Collectivist “intellectuals” – with such organisations as “Conservative Central Office” largely the slaves of the Frankfurt School of Marxism (a Peter Hitchens point is required – they do NOT know they are following the Frankfurt School of Marxism, because they are Pig Ignorant, they follow whatever is fashionable – whatever they half remember from their expensive educations, and they did not have a clue what this stuff is really about even when they were students writing stuff to get a “good degree” without understanding what they were writing). The collectivist academics say “jump” and governments (including most “Conservative” ones such as the one led by Edward Heath or the present one) say “How high?”.
Hence the “lockdown” and much else.
“But what about Big Business?” – at least in the United Kingdom and the United States “21st Century” “Capitalist” Big Business follows the line of the Collectivist left – no leftist group (even ones openly controlled by Marxists) has much trouble getting money from Big Business – which falls over itself to push “Diversity” (Frankfurt School of Marxism) and “Social Justice” (any and all Collectivist movements are based on the doctrine of “Social Justice”).
The motto of Big Business (and of establishment “Conservatives”) might as well be….
“Rob us and kill us! Rob us and kill us! Rob us and kill us!”.
I am sure the “intellectuals” will be only too happy to oblige.
I did not click on the link – so the article may be brilliant (I do not know).
But, as I have explained above, the post as it stands is nonsense.
In reality the “intellectuals” dominate the “structures of power” – and the fact that there are “structures of power” controlling most aspects of life, shows just how far we have come AWAY from “capitalist” free enterprise.
As for the historical position.
Such things as compulsory guilds were enforced on society by state action, action pushed by the intellectuals of the day – for example Henry IV of France was advised to enforce compulsory guilds all over the Kingdom and he followed the advice his was given by “disinterested experts”, much as the present government of the United Kingdom followed “expert advice” on pushing a “lockdown” – they did not just wake up one morning and say “let us destroy the United Kingdom” – they were ADVISED to do it.
Historically Plato was deeply hostile to liberty and private business – the move in such places as Cambridge (the Apostles Club at all) from Plato to Karl Marx was hardly a move at all. The “Cambridge Five” (and all the other traitors) did not really need to read “On Capital” (if they ever did) as the basic position is there in Plato’s “Republic” and “The Laws”.
Indeed as Ludwig Von Mises pointed out in relation to the German speaking world – it is the BEST students who become Marxists. Because the best students take to its logical conclusions and the logical conclusion of what is taught in the schools (including the expensive private ones) and the universities is total Collectivism.
So the muddle headed half wits become “Conservatives” such as Edward Heath – doing the work of the Collectivists without even knowing what they are doing. And the intelligent and intellectually consistent students become full blown traitors – working to exterminate or enslave their fellow countrymen.
Historically Oxford was more Aristotle than Plato – but here again, the job of the state is to make people “just and good” (a totally insane view that Aristotle pushed in opposition to Lychrophon), and detailed control of society by the state is pushed.
For more recent intellectuals see F. A. Hayek “Capitalism And The Historians” – showing how generations of children have been taught stuff about the industrial revolution which is just about the opposite of the truth.
“So Paul – why does not Collectivism win ten times over, why are we not all totally enslaved right now”.
Collectivism loses in the end because IT DOES NOT WORK.
Whether it is full blown Collectivism now (Plato), or Collectivism by the installment plan (Aristotle) it DOES NOT WORK.
Just as with Ancient China – where the state repeatedly (over the centuries) has taken over the economy, society goes into DECLINE and then COLLAPSE.
The same is true in the West.
So the Collectivists win (they destroy Civil Society) and then they LOSE, because everything collapses around them and there is mass death.
To break out of this pattern of the growth of Interventionism corrupting everything (including “Conservative” parties and Big Business) and then destroying society, leading to a Dark Age, and then the painful rebuilding of society – and then its corruption AGAIN, leading to……
That is the great question – how to break out of this cycle.
You could also say that at times they are both.
Certainly during his long political lifespan Churchill was at times a winner (1940 – 1945), yet at other times a loser, such as his “Wilderness Years” (1929 – 1939) and then again during the immediate post-war Labour government (1945 – 1951), although it is arguable that it was Anthony Eden that actually won that election rather than Churchill himself.
If Governments did not intervene into capitalist, free market activity, trying to regulate it and plan and control it for the benefit of their political aims, there would be no need nor route for ‘capitalists’ to lobby and ‘capture’ Government to seek corporate welfare, to gain competitive advantage and for damage limitation.
I never read more than the first paragraph you write in your interminable comments either, so who am I to criticize? 😉
I’ll have to take your word for it that you explained that above, but I doubt it. I assume it involves the usual rant about Critical Theory, Russia Today & The Economist, but its unlikely you really do explain why this self-evidently true quote is ‘nonsense’.
Wrong, intellectuals dominate nothing of importance. Amazon does. Google does. Apple does. The local 7/11 does. The global Stock Markets do. PornHub does. Revolut does. Realtors do. Maersk does. Clorox does. Johnson & Johnson does. Samsung does. Taiwan Semiconductor does. Ma & Pa shops do. That’s who dominates the “structures of power”. And although some of those larger ones seem to pander to the sensibilities of intellectuals in what they say, if you look at what they do the story is quite different. Unless you’re a would-be academic or some poor fool who thinks Twitter or legacy news networks matter, the opinions of intellectuals are just so much fart gas. You may not know it, Paul, but I think most of the embittered tenured professors that drive you insane are well aware of how unimportant they are.
Dunno. I’ve witnessed pretty incredible levels of “Lack of self-awareness” among the denizens of the left (not “professors” especially, since I avoid universities nowadays)
In the US.
“Late night fake news comedy”, along with the New York Times 1619 “project”,
have made the Babylon Bee The Paper of Record.
Because, …..history.
Also See:Thomas Nast, Will Rogers.
Unrelated: In conjunction with “stay at home” lockdowns, Disingenuous, paid cable, “gay”, feminist, and quota “tolerance” of “diversity” violence and extortion, in alleged grown-up media/legislature, have made re-runs of Black and White era tee vee shows advertising cash cows.
“Education”, has made the obvious fate of physically and mentally thinning newspapers…well…obvious.
Oh sure, I COULD write a NEW BOOK on these theses, concerning the “NEW PoliSci/ Economics”, but it would immediately be recognized as thinly plagiarized Aesop’s Fables, and Brother’s Grimm, by anyone …important.
Academics are not excluded from capitalism’s power structures. Free enterprise is free – available to anyone. Intellectuals of today share with aristocrats of the past a belief that certain qualities entitle them to direct public affairs – qualities they have and prize, but to which only a less free state can guarantee positions of power. In a free enterprise system, the skills of the average academic simply aren’t that valuable. People far ‘stupider’ than them (by their definitions) can become powerful and/or wealthy, just as people far less well born could outperform the aristocrats of the past, in a system of free enterprise.
It is the nature of a certain kind of intellectual to ‘know’ that they should be more valued than – in a free society – they find they are. It is not exclusion, but the fact that a degree is not a necessary and sufficient ticket for inclusion that bothers them. When people whom they’d fail in one of their courses get to vote on who shall rule them, they feel insufficiently respected.
The OP linked article’s general point about an early historian needing time and motive is statistically true, but not strongly so. I think the alleged corollary that the OP quotes is just wrong, not least because academics have time by their very nature.
A more serious problem with the OP linked article is that it ignores something important in Herodotus case, and important about classical Greece – disinterested pursuit of knowledge for its own sake. Herodotus travels, questions, investigates many things he had no conceivable motive to care about. This idea – that you might not need a motive – is important.