Good quality housing only seems less available now to people who pretend the housing stock is the same and household size is the same.
Fifty years ago large families crammed into small leaky houses. Nowadays half as many live in the renovated versions of those houses. With decent plumbing etc.
We frequently blow up fifty year old tower blocks because they are considered sub-standard.
– the delightfully named Chester Draws
Much depends on where Chester Draws lives.
In the UK and ‘red’ counties of the US, people have more space because they have fewer children.
In most of the US, people have more space because more housing has been built.
In several areas of the US, housing is dysfunctionally expensive because, as always, the people in charge think they are smart enough to centrally control the market for housing.
That, and their fetish for imposing byzantine rules and codes on builders, layer by layer.