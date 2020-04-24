We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Swine Flu was never eradicated. It has hung around ever since it first emerged in 2009 but now goes by the name ‘flu’. It’s quite possible that coronavirus ends up seen as part of the viral furniture, lethal, but a manageable risk if the right preparations are there.

Fraser Nelson

April 24th, 2020 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Roué le Jour
    April 24, 2020 at 9:20 am

    And an amusing conflict of interest arises between face masks and facial recognition.

  • Thefat tomato
    April 24, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    The H1N1/09 flu vaccine was delivered to 90 million people in the USA , it’s incorrect to say we just live with it , it got vaccinated out of existence
    Lol about facial recognition
    Even more LOL when some geek invents a lung disinfectant like President Trump suggested , actually probably already done

  • Snorri Godhi
    April 24, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    Even more LOL when some geek invents a lung disinfectant like President Trump suggested , actually probably already done

    That would be a second Nobel Prize for Medicine to Trump, the first being for hydroxy-chloroquine.

