Samizdata quote of the day
“But if this really is the moral equivalent of war then history teaches us that wars can be won on the battlefield but lost on the home front, and just as nations have been defeated because they ran out of food or a revolution broke out, so the Government’s strategy could collapse because the millions of civilians stuck indoors lose patience.”
– Tim Stanley
” is the moral equivalent ”
Really?
When people say something is “the moral equivalent of war”, they’re obviously not talking about the moral status of the thing allegedly under discussion. It is obviously nonsensical to talk about the morality of the Coronavirus.
When people call something “the moral equivalent of war”, they mean their demands for extraordinary measures, almost invariable a massive extension of State power and coercion, is as morally justified by this thing as it is by war.
I think we all know this.
I also think it is worth making this explicit, however. It is interesting, and useful, to be able to identify those whose only thought in such times is how to grab more power. Anyone using the term “moral equivalent of war” reveals themselves as such a person.
“It is obviously nonsensical to talk about the morality of the Coronavirus.”
Why? Can the natural world not contain evil?
“When people call something “the moral equivalent of war”, they mean their demands for extraordinary measures, almost invariable a massive extension of State power and coercion, is as morally justified by this thing as it is by war.”
Do you think we only fight wars because we’re made to? Or do we do it because we all recognise the threat, support the extraordinary measures, *choose* to act, give our consent? Was fighting socialism wrong?
They have no power without our consent. They don’t have anything like the state aparatus of control to coerce our cooperation. If everyone tomorrow was to say ‘sod it’ and go back to work, there’s nothing a thin line of coppers could do. They can’t even keep on top of ordinary crime from a handful of burglars and malcontents! How are they going to arrest the entire population?
Now, they could possibly *build* such an apparatus, and they could possibly use the crisis and people’s dangerous non-conformity in the face of the emergency as a justification for doing so. That would be a lot more dangerous. But so long as people comply voluntarily, they’ve got no excuse for building any more powerful police force, and that means the power stays with the population. We only stay under lock-down because we choose to. The measures stay for only as long as most of us are convinced they are justified.
“War is the continuation of politics by other means”, as Clauswitz said. The aim in war is to break the will of the people to fight. No government can fight a war without the willing support of their own people. No prince may govern without the consent of the governed. The US lost the Vietnam war not because the Vietnamese beat them, but because the American people did. They didn’t support it.
So this is what people mean when they compare it to a war. They mean that the people, seeing a major external threat to their society, are united in support of the extraordinary measures needed against it. It is indeed a dangerous situation for liberty. There is indeed a risk that politicians can use the crisis to seize extra powers, and not give them back. Society is trading that risk off against the external threat. But we can’t ignore either – we always have to balance the risks against one another.
There is a story at OOL about an MP bumping up against petty minded officialdom. Julia M is hoping that he might learn something from the experience.
https://4liberty.org.uk/2020/04/06/lets-hope-you-remember-this-in-the-coming-months-tim/
NiV:
Does the covid-19 virus have malign intent?
Was the volcano that obliterated Pompeii and all its inhabitants, evil?
We’re given to believe, it killed sixteen thousand people in one day.
But in my opinion, with the information to hand, neither covid-19 nor Mount Vesuvius are or were evil.
In the US, the stock market is still down 30%, and there are 30 to 40 million people out of work. The Second Great Depression is upon us. Conditions in Europe and Asia are worse.
The US lockdown will end, and sooner rather than later, because Americans will decide that a few million dead are a price worth paying in order to have jobs, income, homes and food.
Yes food. Or don’t you remember soup kitchens and bread lines. Brits especially should. You had food rationing until 1953 or 1954.
The First Great Depression lasted in America until 1940, when the war build up began. That’s 11 years. If the US lockdown doesn’t end by summer, we are looking at another lost decade, and maybe a world war or American Hitler.
This commentary from CapX is very good on the risk/rewards of extending lockdowns beyond a certain point. https://capx.co/on-coronavirus-economists-think-differently-to-the-common-sense-crowd/?omhide=true&utm_source=CapX+briefing&utm_campaign=c948a4efe9-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_07_17_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b5017135a0-c948a4efe9-241778805
“Does the covid-19 virus have malign intent?”
Is malign intent necessarily required to be evil (the road to hell is paved with good intentions, they say), and why can we not say selfish genes have ‘intent’? Can a good person with the best of intentions do something bad?
It’s one of the curiosities of modern morality that it apparently only applies to humans. Ask a vegan whether it is morally wrong to eat meat, and they’ll be unambiguously emphatic, but ask them if that applies to lions and tigers and other carnivores, and they’ll say it doesn’t apply. Why? We’re animals, too. We’re a part of the natural world.
SARS-CoV-2 is a much more distant relative of ours, but in a way it’s the same as the lions and tigers – it’s a lifeform out to promote its own reproductive success at the expense of other lifeforms. Why can’t we apply the same rules?
I think in ancient times, humans did indeed ascribe morality to the natural world. They’d have maybe personalised it as a volcano god or spirit, but it’s the same feeling. Predators were judged in moral terms – the cunning fox, the voracious locust, the ‘big bad wolf’! It’s not impossible in principle, it’s just not the way we do it nowadays.
The philosophers speak of consequentialist ethics (you judge the morality of something by its consequences), deontological ethics (you judge by whether it follows rules, rights, and duties), and virtue ethics (judging by intentions and moral character). It depends on your definitions.
Sorry – that’s a sideline distraction. It was just a throwaway thought.
NiV: you’re arguing about semantics. There’s rarely anything to be gained by it. Humans are able to decide to change their behaviour. Lions less so. Some sort of language to make the distinction seems useful.
“NiV: you’re arguing about semantics. There’s rarely anything to be gained by it.”
Only insight. 🙂
“Humans are able to decide to change their behaviour. Lions less so.”
Humans often don’t, and seem unable. Lions sometimes do.
All life is capable of learning. Even selfish genes.
I’m with APL here. Ascribing moral qualities to natural phenomena is very odd.
And I’m very surprised to hear it come from the keyboard of NiV who is generally one of the more scientifically minded commentators in this neck of the woods.
I recall from A-Level biology a quite interesting discussion as to whether or not viruses were actually life forms. And yes, that is very debatable. Yeah, they reproduce, but that’s about it. That’s a necessary condition to be considered alive but is it sufficient? This is a very difficult question. Is a seed alive?
If it isn’t alive then there is no way you can ascribe any moral qualities to it. As you go up the scale of life… Well, we’ve all known nasty dogs and very lovable ones but nematodes? And nematodes can cause some very nasty diseases but are they evil the way Reinhard Heydrich was? I suggest that is a question that is unanswerable because it doesn’t even make sense.
NiV:
Was the eruption of Vesuvius in 79AD evil?
NiV:
Does the good person who acts with the best of intentions, and where the outcome is evil, act with malice? I think not, stupidity, perhaps, thoughtlessness maybe, but not malice.
NiV:
When you understand a thunderstorm as the gods in dispute, yes. Maybe some of us have moved on a little since then.
BTW,
I wrote the a while back. It took a while to hitting “post”.
I think that there is a bit of (possibly unintentional) trolling going on here, if not it’s perhaps primitive animism; there is a legal term in Great Britain ‘Beyond reasonable argument’.
“I’m with APL here. Ascribing moral qualities to natural phenomena is very odd.”
Humans are natural phenomena, in my opinion. 🙂
“And I’m very surprised to hear it come from the keyboard of NiV who is generally one of the more scientifically minded commentators in this neck of the woods.”
I appreciate the compliment!
Have you come across the ‘Appeal to Nature’ fallacy, sometimes called the Naturalistic fallacy? That asserts that anything natural is thereby automatically good. Or Vitalism, that there is some magic ingedient in life that distinguishes it from the rest of the inanimate natural world, following the laws of physics?
I, on the other hand, make no distinctions between man and nature. Man is natural. And so is the mind. The human mind is fundamentally a very big, very powerful information processor, but information processing is not confined to human brains. Other organisms do it too, to a greater or lesser extent, and even the ‘inanimate’ is capable. Humans operate according to the laws of physics, so if morality is to mean anything real, it has to apply to physics, too.
Genes process information, too. They ‘sense’ the environment, in that they find out what survives/reproduces, and solve problems to achieve that aim. They use a ‘genetic algorithm’ paradigm. There is a very slow and limited form of ‘intelligence’ there. And as such, I see no reason to treat it any differently to other information processing systems. It’s a difference of degree, not kind.
I don’t take it too seriously, mind. It’s just a philosophically interesting example of a different way of looking at things. I find it a useful exercise to broaden the mind. 🙂
“Was the eruption of Vesuvius in 79AD evil?”
In the consequentialist version of ethics, it could probably be fairly described as ‘a bad thing’! That’s a value judgement. In virtue ethics, no, it isn’t. In deontological ethics, we could possibly argue that it is breaching health and safety law, emission of toxic gases, arson, damage to property, etc. But there would no doubt be a question over whether the courts have jurisdiction. Volcanoes are not normally citizens of the state. 🙂
My initial point was actually about the consequentialist/virtue distinction. Utilitarian ethics is consequentialist, so I tend to lean that way. But the position that nature cannot be immoral is founded on virtue ethics, and moreover, the assumption that only humans can have intentions and virtues. I was just saying there are other ways to look at the world.
If it is the moral equivalent of war, or war declared as in France, and wars have been fought where it was morally justified to fight and kill those who wanted to take away your liberty, freedom and basic Rights, (frequently used as moral justification for war) then….citizens, you know what to do… morally.
NiV: “In the consequentialist version of ethics, it could probably be fairly described as ‘a bad thing’!”
But it was just expressing itself, you meanie.
NiV: “But there would no doubt be a question over whether the courts have jurisdiction. Volcanoes are not normally citizens of the state.”
It resides in the State of Italy or as it was then, under the dominion of Rome.
And the court could of course, send its bailiff to evict the lava for contempt.
“Have you come across the ‘Appeal to Nature’ fallacy, sometimes called the Naturalistic fallacy? That asserts that anything natural is thereby automatically good.”
Of course I have! It is of course utterly bunkrapt. Natural = neutral in my book. But that is in a moral sense. There are different meanings of “good”. If I were to say vitamin C is “good” (in moderation, obviously) I’m saying something quite different from saying a VW Golf is a “good” car or my next door neighbour is a “good” woman. Three different meanings. Conflating them is probably at the heart of the naturalistic fallacy.
Much the same can be said about “bad” of course. A “bad” car is one that breaks down a lot. This doesn’t imply it is morally deficient in the way that saying Reinhard Heydrich was a “bad” man. The later is most definitely a moral judgement and quite different from saying he was a “bad” table-tennis player*.
So, yes, Vesuvius blowing up was “bad” but in a totally different way from the actions of 19 evil bastards on 9/11 being “bad”.
I don’t believe only humans are capable of moral “good” or “bad”. I think there is a spectrum. A tidal wave is not a moral entity no matter how destructive it is. Neither is a pleasant summer day no matter how lovely it is for a BBQ. Humans of course can be good or evil and I’d say the same for animals to varying degrees. We’ve all known friendly and helpful dogs and also dogs that are right nasty bastards. I think some level of moral judgement is not out of order with respect to dogs. You’d push it over nematode worms but you catch my drift…
*I neither know nor care about whether he was any good at that game.
One problem with consequentialist ethics is you aren’t actually judging the action unless you are absolutely sure what the outcome will be. And how far down the line do you go with that? Is cheating someone out of a small sum of money a good act if it makes them more cautious in the future and therefore they avoid falling victim to a much larger con?
“One problem with consequentialist ethics is you aren’t actually judging the action unless you are absolutely sure what the outcome will be.”
True. There’s always a cascade of hidden consequences. Part of doing good is finding out what the risks and consequences are, and we are of course imperfect at it. But it’s not enough to merely intend good. Socialists often intend only good – the problem being that their fundamental misunderstandings about economics and human nature result in horrific consequences, and then their attempts to fix things and get them back on track make them worse. Socialism is still an evil, even when sincerely intended to do only good. People can be mistaken, and do evil with no malign intent.
But yes, I believe it is a recognised issue with consequentialism.
Leaving aside the moral philosophy, I find it really weird that people think the economic losses this causes will go on for a decade. There’s only really been one crash in history that bad, and it was caused (more than any other single factor) by a tariff war that crushed the life out of international trade and kept crushing. Trade today is probably still at a higher level than in the early 30s, it’s freer even with the coronavirus restrictions (and infinitely freer in normal times), and the secondary causes of the Depression (bank failures, massive deflation, gold confiscation, stupid proto-Keynesian policies, etc.) are mostly things we’re pretty good at avoiding these days. This will probably be the fastest recovery in living memory, because nothing is actually wrong with the economy – we’re just putting some parts of it on ice for a while.
Once you get away from predicting catastrophe and begin to have some faith in the private sector, the economic impacts don’t look as bad as the above comments suggest. We’re not losing our homes, most workplaces will re-open once they’re able, we’re still going to have food and clothing, and a lot of people (myself included) are still working more or less the same as usual.
There’s going to be some hangover, of course. The travel industry will likely be below-trend for a few years, some entertainment/restaurant/etc. businesses won’t be able to weather the closure even with bailouts, and so on. And of course, all this new government debt will need to be paid off, so I’d expect the odd tax hike and/or spending cut too. But after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, it’ll be less harmful than 2008 in terms of effects on the economy. Possibly even less harmful than the dot-com crash. It’ll suck in truly legendary fashion until then, but there’s no reason to think the recovery will be a decade long.
NiV,
“Socialists often intend only good…” – that is very debatable. Especially the “good”. When we are talking about something as complicated as society/economics/stuff-like-that define “good”. Quite a few on the left are so obsessed with ‘equality’ (however defined – yet another complication) that they’d prefer everyone living in abject poverty as long as it’s everyone. Now I vastly prefer that not being the case so is even the intent good? It depends on deeper philosophical assumptions or principles.
Features of nature (tidal waves, volcanoes, bugs, etc) are not evil. Evil is comes from human intent and action following from that intent. It is about hatred of goodness, of achievement, of values, of life. To talk about inanimate matter as being evil is a nonsense. Equally it is silly to say that “life is tragic”, as even someone who is quite sensible such as Jordan Peterson likes to say. No it fucking isn’t. Nature just is. What is tragic is when people refuse to deal with reality and use their brains to make sense, to build and create good things.
Why is this important to get this clear? Because language matters. Fuzzy thinking begets fuzzy action.
“People can be mistaken, and do evil with no malign intent.” – that is also debatable. Would that include now utterly discredited medical treatments? Was bleeding people for gunshot wounds evil or just wrong? I just don’t think you can take intent out of judging anything as “evil”. For sure, bad things have happened as unintended consequences but…
I wrote my 5:26pm comment before reading JP’s comment. Suffice to say, though, I thoroughly concur with JP. Evil cannot exist without an agent deciding to do it. A supernova could utterly destroy a sophisticated and enlightened civilization (and somewhere in the Universe there is a good chance that has happened) and whilst of course that is bad but it isn’t evil. Unless you believe that a massive star decided to blow itself up out of sheer spite over it’s envy of the achievements of the folks on an orbiting planet. I have an MSc in astrophysics and oddly enough the subject of “Massive Stellar Strops” (MSSs) never came up. Gravitational core collapses did but never MSSs.
“Quite a few on the left are so obsessed with ‘equality’”
Those aren’t the ones I’m talking about. I mean the nice-but-dim ones. They care about the poor, the sick, the homeless, and the unemployed, they donate to food banks and charities, they’re unhappy to see some people with far more than they need, while other good people they know work incredibly hard but are still desperately poor and have to go without. They natter to the lady behind the counter in the shop who is struggling to feed the family on a minimum wage, the neighbour’s teenage son who can’t find a job, the elderly neighbours who can’t afford to heat the house properly in winter, who are shorting themselves of food in order to feed their cat. They never think about questions like “How are we going to pay for this?” – their thinking doesn’t get that far. They’ve a vague idea that ‘the government’ will provide, but they don’t understand exactly where the government gets it from. They think it’s from rich people who already have more money than they need, and that’s fine by them. They don’t understand how those rich people are *using* the wealth to create jobs, food, goods of all sorts, to keep the whole thing running, or what the consequences are of taking it away. They are ‘zero-sum’ thinkers – they believe there’s a fixed amount of stuff to go round, and if some people have more, that means other people have less. They are protectionist about the labour market – they think shielding their jobs and industries against cheaper competition will raise wages and make them richer. They believe that price controls (rent controls, minimum wage, etc.) will make goods more affordable, at no cost to the economy. They are profoundly ignorant economically, but not in any way of malign intent.
It depends how you define “good”.
“Unless you believe that a massive star decided to blow itself up out of sheer spite over it’s envy of the achievements of the folks on an orbiting planet. I have an MSc in astrophysics and oddly enough the subject of “Massive Stellar Strops” (MSSs) never came up.”
🙂
I have a vague recollection of a sci-fi story about advanced alien intelligences being implemented in the plasma currents and magnetic fields of a star, and them triggering a massive solar flare to fry a planet. Don’t remember the details, it was decades ago. Intelligent stars is not something I’d rule out, out of hand, in an infinite universe.
And I recall a more recent one about alien intelligences living in the turbulent flows of a fluid – vortices and twists and knots of fluid performing computations – possibly living in the deep oceans or the atmosphere of Jupiter or the sun. I don’t think they ever located them in the story.
It’s an old(ish) question – if you had a human-level AI running on a computer, would it be moral to turn the power off?
What constitutes an agent? Can genes act as an agent, in that sense?
Oh, yeah. And the same problem from another perspective.
Professor Knut Wittkowski
“I am not paid by the government, so I am entitled to do science. [ .. ] If there had been no intervention, the epidemic would have been over.”
Is that the same Knut Wittkowski who published this paper?
Hmm. Either 4000, or 4000-8000 deaths in total. That’s very good news!
I’m not sure – am I misinterpreting that? I’ve only skimmed the paper briefly, but that stood out as easily testable.
NiV, others. Consider if someone said the following: “The volcano that buried Pompei was a great evil.”. Only someone believing in a Divine agency to create said volcanic eruption could really concur. As a fact of nature, its is neither good or bad.
Shit happens. That’s it.
APL: That’s ridiculous. Even if we were actively trying to infect everybody we’d still be in the growth period right now. Unless he thinks there’s a few billion secret cases, there’s no way this makes mathematical sense.
Regarding NiV’s linked paper from the same prof, he predicts 4000 deaths. The US is already at 10,516 deaths. He predicts a peak of 25,000 cases per day, they’re already well over that. He published that on March 28th, it’s been 25k+ since March 31st. (the current peak is 34,196 on Apr 4th, which is the last full day of data, but it’s still rising). He is way too optimistic to be trustworthy here. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Alsadius: “I find it really weird that people think the economic losses this causes will go on for a decade.”
Neil Ferguson: “We will be paying for this year for decades to come ..” ( during testimony to UK Parliament ).
Paying for it, sure. Most governments that existed at the time are still paying for 18th century wars, in some sense. But that’s a discussion of deficit financing, not a discussion of a decade-long economic collapse.
COVID 19 is a deadly disease, it sometimes will need to be treated with medicine – either existing medicines (such as the ones the President of the United States has suggested) or new ones – which are being researched in the United States, Israel and other nations.
More than five thousand people have already died of this disease in the United Kingdom, and now the Prime Minister is seriously ill – obviously everyone (with the possible exception of “Prime Eye” which has viciously mocked his illness) hopes he recovers.
Hanging about waiting to die is not a “strategy” – the Prime Minister and all the other people who have developed a very serious disease need MEDICAL AID.
No more waffle about “herd immunity” – the Prime Minister and other people who are seriously ill need MEDICAL AID.
NiV,
I dunno your background but mine involves a lot of fluids (and not just from the pub). Anyway – turbulence is complicated, as is cognition but this doesn’t mean they are related. After all the Navier-Stokes equations can be written on a Post-It but that don’t design a jet fighter now does it?
Human (and indeed animal – up to a point – for caveats see prior comment of mine) behaviour is complicated but that would appear to stem from a complicated source – the brain is complicated. Turbulent systems (or fractals, or the circular restricted three body problem, or chaotic systems in general) are interesting because they produce Hellish complexity from great simplicity. They are different things from complication begat from complication.
As to turning off the sapient computer… All of mine have names. Female names (apart from my Kindle Fire) but that is like naming ships or aircraft. If I ever thought they really conscious (whatever that means) then taking a hammer to ’em would be moider most horrid but turning them off is just like putting the kids to bed. Anyway we are a very long way from this being anything beyond an academic issue.
Having said that. Anyone who fucks with my Thalia will spend their final hours shrieking through their nostrils and duct-taped to a garden chair in a windowless shed in Cheshire whilst I use a Breville for porpoises it was not exactly designed for.
But that’s just my latent sociopathy and a more interesting question is “What is an agent?” I regard an agent as something that does something for a reason that it understands. Hitler invaded (Godwin!) Poland for Lebensraum. A virus just does it’s thing. You might as well ask the same thing about an alarm clock or thermostat. It’s about choice. Hitler decided on that policy – the alarm clock doesn’t have that luxury.
Being able to choose is what makes us human and defines good and evil. Not being able to choose is what makes computers so useful – they complement us by being so different. Choice is the difference between agency and pure mechanism. Whether a computer (or a DNA strand or whatever) could be actively choose anything beyond its programming is a very moot point. I think no. We are simultaneously blessed and cursed with this. That we don’t understand this is because we simply can’t take ourselves apart with ourselves. I know every bit of my Thalia (almost literally) and maybe some hyper-smart alien (or whatever) could do the same with me but I doubt I’d ever understand the “scientific” explanation of why I love Blondie but can’t stand Bros.
I’m not saying there ain’t a scientific explanation to the last point but I am saying that if there is one it is not accessible to us lesser beings.
Morgan Stanley projected the economic impact on GDP here. All the usual caveats about economic projections apply – I think they may be underestimating the duration of the pandemic, but we’ll see.
Paul Marks: “No more waffle about “herd immunity” – the Prime Minister and other people who are seriously ill need MEDICAL AID.”
Do you think for half a femptosecond Paul, the Prime minister isn’t getting the best available medical treatment?
Probably better than you or I would get.
You are talking tripe Paul.
The figures you quote aren’t more than a bad winter flu–and likely some of it is that given the crap way that these deaths are counted.
It is Johnson’s situation that seems to have lots pissing their pants –like some kind of Lady Di phenomenon.
If we had never heard the word coro the death rates would be little out of the ordinary bad flu year and the PM wouldn’t have been shaking hands with groups of potential flu carriers. MOST PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD IT HAVE RECOVERED AND MOST WONT EVEN GET IT. Two thirds of England didn’t get the far worse Black Death without any help whatsoever.
Hopefully Johnson will be ok. But as much as I wish him well only fools will allow the economy to crash because a big name cleb has fallen foul of the virus.
Do those talking of lockdown to October have some sort of nitwit idea human life is sustained on this planet by manna dropping from above? 95% of the world’s economy shutdown for 6 months equals 90% of the human race dead by my count. So we are going to have to step out into the street and face down this Puny fucking Plague or die anyway. Better get stared while we still have an economy to save.
APL – I hope that the Prime Minister is getting all the medical aid he needs.
What you do not seem to grasp is that there has not even been much public discussion of possible medical treatments in the United Kingdom.
It is more than just putting a person on a ventilator and hoping they recover – sometimes that does indeed work, but sometimes it does not.
Sometimes a person needs MEDICINE – either existing ones, or new ones.
I have explained this as simpler as I can – it is not a complicated point.
The British approach seems to be downplaying the use of medicine in dealing with very serious disease.
More than five thousand people have already died here – this is NOT the time for silly political point scouring about “probably better than you or I would get”.
The government are NOT evil (even I who have personal reasons to hate them do NOT believe that)- it is not a question of “better than you or I would get” with the government leaving other people to die whilst they get special treatment that other people do not get. It is a matter of a mistaken POLICY.
Mistaken – not evil.
Policy should be concentrating on curing the disease – not just waiting for it to go away.
And policy has not been about CURING it – that is not where minds have been concentrated.
NickM: “why I love Blondie but can’t stand Bros.”
I was going to be vulgar, but suffice it to say ‘Bros’ lack some anatomical details that give ‘Blondie’ the edge. Your programmed response to such stimuli has left enduring neural pathways. ( I think fair to say that men of a certain age think of Debbie Harry as ‘Blondie’ rather than Gary, Clem, Chris and Jimmy.
“However, strong monetary and fiscal policy responses under way could set the stage for a second-half rebound.”
Translation: If you lost money in the first quarter. You might if you time it right, get some or all of it back in the autumn.
Or,
Print, print, print, print, print, print, print, print.
It is an irony that the governing-financial complex’s response to a credit bubble deflation, is to throw more cash ($2T) at the problem. We’ll see.
Paul Marks: “is that there has not even been much public discussion of possible medical treatments in the United Kingdom.”
On the contrary, I think the BBC, the organisation you might think that would lead the way with a sensible public discussion, has instead been in the vanguard of stirring up panic. An atmosphere hardly conducive to a reasoned discussion.
Paul Marks: “The British approach seems to be downplaying the use of medicine in dealing with very serious disease.”
I disagree, and have laid out my reasons loads of times in over the last few days.
APL – obviously I am not going to defend government economic policy, not in United Kingdom, not in the United States, not in Japan, and not in many other places.
The general line of economic policy response to the crises has been awful – I totally concede that point to you Sir.
My point is a medical one – all attention should be concentrated on actually curing the disease. Not a passive, hide and hope it goes away “strategy”.
And I repeat a point I have often made – I do not believe that elected politicians have made any of the key decisions in this country.
This whole line of policy has been decided by the unelected government – J.S. Mill style administrators and “educated experts”.