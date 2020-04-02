|
Samizdata quote of the day
A vaccine would be great, a vaccine from ISRAEL would be awesome! Just imagine the lunatic conspiracy theories & of course, if the crazies refuse to use a ‘Jewish’ vaccine, that just means more for the rest of us! Take it away, Charles Darwin!
– Perry de Havilland
I think that having Japan come up with a cure would be even more awesome! The come-uppance to the Chinese Government would be incredible! Having to thank Japan would be the most convoluted diplomacy of all time! They’d probably give them all disputed islands just to shut them up.
Credit? Never going to happen. The vaccines were simply shipped through Japan. The Japanese labels? That was just to get them through customs. Our brilliant and caring, most exemplary Chairman Xi ordered the vaccines to be developed in China, but it was better if a small number of extra doses could also come from overseas. Just in case re-infections occur. All praise our tireless Leader!
Would we have to listen to a hundred years of “Israel stole our vaccine”?
If Israel is not the first to find a vaccine, then I hope Hungary is the first. Let Merkel beg Orban for it. On her knees.
An Israeli vaccine made from some mysterious combination of testosterone, tobacco, gunpowder, and bacon.
Make every woke, West-hating proggie in the world “smell the glove” if they want to keep breathing.
Oh, the justice of it.
Should this come to pass, to misquote Moses: Give them their dues.
SM
Great, now we need a vaccine AND mind bleach.
Seems like BAT have already come up with a vaccine based on tobacco extract – that should get the fresh-air freaks fuming.
Written on my laptop with an Intel i5 CPU. Guess where they designed that? Yup, it’s a Jewish conspiracy!!!
A vaccine from Taiwan would also do good.
Israel, Japan, Taiwan…
Yeah, all OK but I’ll raise you BAT.
Given that the virus is fast spreading (it is claimed), so harmless that 95% of its victims with symptoms sufficient to report them are mild, an unknown but likely large section of its victims are asymptomatic or with symptoms that don’t bother them, , so that its victims remain mobile, its fast transmission (lockdowns notwithstanding) guaranteed, by the time a vaccine is developed and ready for use, the population will already be sufficiently immunised, naturally.
“so harmless that 95% of its victims with symptoms sufficient to report them are mild”
Really? Where does that number come from?
CDC in the US report that 20-30% of the cases reported are hospitalised, and 5-10% end up in intensive care. The European equivalent says 30%. Are you saying these include the ‘mild’ cases? Or something else?
“an unknown but likely large section of its victims are asymptomatic or with symptoms that don’t bother them”
18% asymptomatic according to analysis of the Diamond Princess data.
NiV: 50% reported from Iceland. Definitely not conclusive, but much bigger and more representative sample than Diamond Princess.
“NiV: 50% reported from Iceland.”
Is that asymptomatic at the time of the test, or people who never develops symptoms?
Since it takes a week for symptoms to show, and since a large fraction of the infected will have been infected in the last week (because the number infected is increasing so rapidly), it is to be expected that most people infected with the virus will not have developed symptoms *yet*, but many will do so within the next two weeks. The same was true on Diamond Princess – at the time of testing, there were a lot there also that didn’t have any symptoms, but they were able to track their subsequent histories to make the estimate of the truly asymptomatic.
So we need to follow up those checks to find out how many developed symptoms later, and how many continued to have only mild or no symptoms. Was this done?
Fox are blocking me because I’m in Europe 🙄 , but I found this:
What do you think? Does it mean what people seem to think it means?
NiV: I absolutely agree that follow-up testing is very important now that they have a baseline. As to what this means: well, Dr. Stefánsson is probably at least partially correct, but as is most often the case with complex outcomes, there can be more than one driver. I have seen, for example, theories (with some confirming evidence) that close cousins/ancestors may have been circulating in human population for a while at a slow pace, allowing it to mutate into its current virulent form (example). That, however, may also have built at least some immunity into an unknown portion of the general population. TLDR: the Icelandic is likely catching some people before they become symptomatic, but may also be catching people who are reinfected, but have had a similar virus before, have some pre-existing immunity, and are thus unlikely to become symptomatic. I suppose they could also be catching some people who have gotten over the disease with very mild symptoms (“sniffles”), and not recognized them as such, but are still contagious (article with link to paper). Also, let’s not forget that this is self-reported data – they are asking people if they have had symptoms – which is notoriously unreliable (see all economic research on happiness).
I’ve just had a quick look at the figures for Iceland, and by eye it appears the total number of confirmed cases was going up 10-fold every two weeks or so, slowing a little in the last week. (The number of deaths is still too low to make an estimate.) 10-fold in two weeks is roughly 3-fold per week, which would mean (assuming a constant fraction of those infected are being tested) that about 2/3rds of those infected picked it up in the last week. So I find it plausible that this is largely/entirely due to pre-symptom detection.
You’re right that other contributory effects are certainly possible. All the numbers are uncertain as yet.
@NiV
I’ve just checked and the article you reference says
so your 18% is boll*cks. Unless I’m missing something.
I wouldn’t have been so stroppy but, as a professional statistician with 40 years experience, I’m finding your commentary rather smug.
Clovis,
I see no point in engaging with anyone who describes the UK’s 2016 Referendum question as ambiguous. I appreciate your contribution(s).
“a total of 306 and 328 were reported to be symptomatic and asymptomatic, respectively.”
Yes, as I said above: “The same was true on Diamond Princess – at the time of testing, there were a lot there also that didn’t have any symptoms, but they were able to track their subsequent histories to make the estimate of the truly asymptomatic.”
As the paper says a little further on:
“Unless I’m missing something.”
“I wouldn’t have been so stroppy but, as a professional statistician with 40 years experience, I’m finding your commentary rather smug.”
That impression is coming entirely from your end. What you may be sensing is my irritation and frustration at all the wishful thinking going on – lots of confident, definite assertions being made about how the government’s epidemiology is wrong, at the least without any statistical support, and at worst in many cases clearly false. I’ve been banging on for several days about the issue for measurement of time lags between events in the progress of the disease, and I’ve obviously failed to explain it properly, because people are still doing it. I’m not smug, I’m annoyed.
However, this stuff is complicated and counter-intuitive, the picture still confusing and uncertain, and I’m trying to make allowances and stay polite. And to help other people understand. We can’t make good decisions without accurate knowledge.
The same goes for me, too. If people have access to figures showing that my current understanding is wrong, I want to see it. So it’s kinda frustrating when I have to guess exactly what they’re talking about and where they got it from. In a lot of cases I can figure it out, but it’s made harder than it needs to be. I’m told it’s “so harmless that 95% of its victims with symptoms sufficient to report them are mild” – but where does that come from? Based on what evidence? Am I missing some vital new bit of data? Why does all the data *I’m* seeing give a completely different result? Do you see what I mean?
I don’t mind stroppy, if people are as clear about what their problem is with what I say as you are. 🙂
I thought you Brits aren’t, anymore!
WRT the percentage of asymptomatic cases, are there stats from Germany?
“I thought you Brits aren’t, anymore!”
Yeah, you’d think so, wouldn’t you? 🙂
Unfortunately, the GDPR thing still applies! Certainly during the transition period, and the government have announced it’s one EU law they intend to keep, although after the end of the year the potential then exists to ammeliorate some of its stupidities. The problem, of course, is that if we do that we could find ourselves locked out of EU databases and businesses.
“WRT the percentage of asymptomatic cases, are there stats from Germany?”
I’m not aware of any, and I have just had a look to see if I can find some.
I think it would be quite difficult to get any from Germany, though. (At least to answer this particular question.) You ideally need to regularly test a group of people randomly selected from the population starting from before they get infected but with a high risk of being infected, then follow them through the course of the disease individually to count up how many later on get symptoms. Since the estimated proportion infected for Germany is 0.72% (CI 0.28%-1.8% as of 28th March) you would need a pretty hefty sample size to get enough subjects. Italy and Spain would be a better choice for starting such trials, as they’ve got a much bigger (although still poorly estimated) proportion infected. That trial they did in Vo would have been perfect, except that I’ve not heard that they followed up with questions about symptoms. It would be easier in the UK too, at 2.7% – it’s got to the point now where I think it’s definitely worth doing.
Another opportunity will arise from the screening tests being done on NHS staff. If they test them frequently enough, we’ll be able to identify a large sample when they get infected, and then follow through 14 days later to see how many reported symptoms (and didn’t also have flu, etc.). They’re probably not perfectly representative of the general population, in age, sex, or general fitness. But it would be something.
I’m expecting/hoping for them to get more data over the next month or so as they start looking for an exit plan, for which tracking progress towards herd immunity becomes vital. So far, I think they’ve been in scramble mode to try to survive the initial hump, for which it’s not such a critical question.
Orban is a fascist.
The Coronavirus has shown that South Korea, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have the most competent governments.
The British government, meanwhile, has now become a global laughing stock with its bungling response despite 3 months to prepare. With just 30 ventilators and a criminally inept inability to supply PPEs.
As for the rapidly imploding USA, which had its first CV case on the same day as the far superior South Korea, the comparison of death tolls says it all.