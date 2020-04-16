|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
It lets us pretend that it is us talking
Samizdata no longer needs me. Soon it will no longer need you. I took the text from the sidebar:
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property.
and copied it into Talk To Transformer.
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Most of them are rich white males who are probably atheists, but many are probably questioning the existence of a god as they revel in their limitless wealth. They believe that anyone who is unprotesting of their cause is a threat to their cause and a threat to their own existence. They don’t care if you are a child and a physician or an Arab and a journalist. You must conform and accept their conspiracies. This is the true face of
Comments are, as ever, welcome. Even from humans.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Guess what I put in to get this out:
It seems like the book-writing kaleidoscopes that Julia operated in ‘1984’ are now with us.
I took a nonsense fragment (‘Mischievous Gus wrote something disobliging about a hen, unaware that every single caption…’) from ‘Hooting Yard’, the website of the late nonsensical-wordmonger Frank Key, and fed it into the Transformer.
Behold:
Mischievous Gus wrote something disobliging about a hen, unaware that every single caption links him to a dead scientist.
Consequences
After failing to fulfill the “Jack Hatches the Egg” task, Evil Gus gets locked up in jail. The criminal overlord Vigo, who Gus brought into the jailhouse, steals all of his property. As Evil Gus faces his death sentence, he gives his final speech to the others, saying that he “told you it would work.” Afterwards, he is picked up by jailers and executed by being thrown into the Vultures’ camp.
Gallery
The Disney Wiki has a collection of images and media related to Vigo the Carpathian. has a collection of images and media…’
I love Artificial Inanity. So much better than the real Inanity.
It seems like they’re onto us! Head for the hills!
Ultimately it is code. Written by humans. Culpable humans. Hold them to account. Maybe I’m ignorant regarding how code is created, maybe some of it is code writing code, but I’d focus on the human origins. And go after them in a serious way, one that threatens their livelihood, their platform. Let’s not stand by, blogging, while they encircle us.
That is not so impressiv as a good, oldfashin chatbot.
If you write the “false” Texts, he reproduce something or fake something.
Actually, that opening sentence was being satirical. So all we have here really is the programme’s instability to pick up on that and therefore it is taking the words at face value.
Then again, all the comments up to now could be being satirical and it is me who is failing to pick up on that and now I’m really confused.
I was kind of impressed by
With just a little more cleverness in the following clause, the machine could have produced a sentence whose boolean value would have been really hard to pin down. I commend the “unprotesting of” construct to any politico facing a tricky interview. 🙂
That might have failed the Turing test in the old days, but thanks to political correctness we are more broadminded now. 🙂
We did nonsense better in the old days without computers, for example, Lewis Carroll’s Jabberwocky.
How many people are children and physicians?
The must be some who are Arab and journalists, but not many.
So it’s only a minuscule minority that we are alleged not to care about.
We care about children if they aren’t physicians.
We care about physicians if they aren’t children
Etc.
This is so obviously Dagenham!
I finally figured what this is about: Here is what i put in, in bold and the continuation in plain:
“Matt Hancock knows what he is doing, and Michael Gove can be trusted to do the right thing. Dominic Raab has gravitas and confidence, and also knows what he is doing.”
Theresa May does not yet possess either. In other words, the choice is not between a hard Brexit and more Europe, but between more Europe and more Britain.
So let us examine some possible alternatives.
Let us follow the same line of thought as the Daily Mail – don’t let anyone find out what you’re planning, and have it done secretly and outside the democratic process. To claim otherwise is to let Brexit set you loose on the road to oligarchy. Don’t let London play with Eurosceptic policy; let it watch and then govern
I worry about what this was trained on (I used the Samizdata text):
I experimented with the first 2 sentences from Njal’s Saga, and the first sentences from The Origin of Species and The Logic of Scientific Discovery.
Njal’s Saga was turned into (the beginning of) a fairytale.
The Origin of Species did not come out too badly.
LoSD was turned into garbled nonsense.
I shall taunt this pernicious bot with a choice discourse from the Sage of Kettering, it clearly needs retraining.
Clovis Sangrail and Mr Ed, I assume it works from a corpus of the text of newspaper articles and suchlike, and so will reproduce the general tone of what it hears. Given how strongly the US media leans Democrat, perhaps it is not surprising that it seems to be a wokebot. I typed in a few things that were intended to be no more than interesting first lines for stories and found that the machine sometimes follows not-very-political first lines with political content. For instance (my words in bold):
By the way, it also speaks foreign languages, but worse than it speaks English. Short French phrases will be followed by text in English but mentioning French themes. Longer French phrases will be followed by something that is recognisably French but very incoherent. De Tocqueville’s description of Napoleon, “He was as great as a man can be without morality”, gave forth the following:
This of course means (courtesy of another robot):
One of my linguistically-talented children verified that it also… well not exactly speaks Japanese, but can process Japanese as Japanese.
It does a reasonable Coleridge:
In Xanadu did Kubla Khan
A stately pleasure-dome decree:
Where Alph, the sacred river, ran
Through caverns measureless to man
Down to a sunless sea. Life’s sweet delights
Seemed beckoning through a thousand miles of night,
When by chance upon the sand a rude figure
On camel’s back, with pile of arrows in its hand,
Suddenly appeared. As it approached, he uttered a loud cry,
And by the light of his torch told his plight.
Far away over the sea, far from the rim of the world,
The flag of doomed Greece had wavered,
And long her strength had failed. He was a stranger there
In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. His name was Baggins and he was made of straw. One day, as he was walking along, he was picked up by the Dúnedain. He was brought before the Council of Elrond, and the oracular giantess told them his story. There was a cat in Mirkwood Forest who was fond of Baggins and would catch anything that moved. At first the cats of Mirkwood did not take to the Hobbit, but when he told them of his adventures, they agreed to give him their best cat, Melkor. The people of Mirkwood did not enjoy this, of course, but Melkor proved to be more than a friend to the Hobbit
…Almost, machine. Almost.
Following earlier comments about it being a ‘wokebot’ I decided to tease the Transformer again by offering it ‘Nigel Farage is the greatest liberation hero of the modern era’ and to my considerable surprise it didn’t actually explode:
“Nigel Farage is the greatest liberation hero of the modern era. His is a modern, forward-looking, liberal, inclusive, ‘free’, anti-elitist nationalism, in the tradition of the 21st century incarnation of nations under a state, if not of socialism. He is moving into the void that the contemporary left and its historical beneficiary, the conservative right, have opened up for him. In doing so he is destroying, at last, all of the constructed and constructed-upon pillars of privilege that run the country.
The referendum outcome was as unforeseeable as it was terrifying. The narrative of ‘Remain’ is as tattered and pale as an old fly-speck hat. The idealised, oh-so…”