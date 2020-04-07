Another reason why state funding of political parties is a bad idea

“Viktor Orban ruins his rivals with power grab”, the Times reports.
Under a regime described by critics as the “omnipotence law”, Mr Orban’s government is able to take sweeping measures to tackle the coronavirus epidemic without parliamentary approval.
Within days of the reform it announced that parties, banks, multinational corporations and local councils would be obliged to pay into a £3.3 billion national fund designed to cushion the blow to the Hungarian economy.
Political parties must hand over half of the grants they receive from the state, a total of about £2.8 million, Gergely Gulyas, one of Mr Orban’s closest ministerial allies, said. The measure will apply to all Hungarian parties, including Fidesz, the prime minister’s party, which is backed by businesses that have benefited from public contracts. Some of its struggling rivals, however, are heavily reliant on public funding. Jobbik, the largest opposition party in the National Assembly, is still reeling from a fine of nearly £1 million after auditors found that it had underpaid for billboard advertising.
Emphasis added. From what little I know of Hungarian politics, the Jobbik and Fidesz parties seem to have swapped bodies. I hold no brief for either. But I can sympathise with the plight of anybody – or any body – that suddenly has their financial support kicked away. Unfortunately that is what happens when the state pays your bills: what the state gives, the state can take away. Hence the “self ownership” tag on this post.
As I wrote the above, I remembered having written something very similar before. That post was about the last of the Kalahari Bushmen. The plight of the last opposition parties of Hungary is not quite as desperate as theirs, but give it time.
Orban has long had a dark side of looking for tyrannical power. He will not be the last to take such a step worldwide given the chaos the coro-panic and economic collapse are spreading.
Jobbik are the successors of the Arrow Cross in Hungary during World War II. As for economic policy – they think that Hungarian wages can be the same as German wages by political order.
If they are “principled conservatives” (as they claim) then so is “Central Office” down in London.
As for the taxpayer funding of political parties – it should not exist.
I do not trust Prime Minister Orban (not at all) – but the alternatives to him in Hungary (both on the “the right” and “the left” – such as the alliance of leftists that now control Budapest) are worse than he is.
“…party, which is backed by businesses that have benefited from public contracts.”
Like every other political party, and politician, since they first began.
