A tarantula moulting

It shakes. It convulses. It casts off its old body. It emerges softer and more flexible.
Don’t kid yourself. It’s still a tarantula.
Clare Foges writes in the Times, “We need Big Brother to beat this virus”.
Hands in the air! Step away from the Easter eggs!” The Keystone Coppery of recent weeks has had some people muttering darkly that we are heading the way of a police state. Those who style themselves as defenders of ancient British liberties will soon have bigger fish to fry: the digital surveillance tools that government hopes to use to trace the infected. Prepare for dire warnings of state intrusion and an avalanche of Nineteen Eighty-Four quotes on social media warning that Big Brother is upon us.
Yet if we are to beat a path out of this pandemic without destroying our economy, overblown concerns about threats to our liberties must be countered by pragmatism. To recover some semblance of normality before a vaccine is found, we must accept the need for the state to access more information about ourselves, our health and our whereabouts — and not waste precious weeks arguing about it.
Look east to see how digital surveillance is an integral part of returning to “normal” life. Hong Kong has mandatory tracking wristbands for those in quarantine. In Taiwan the phone-tracking system is known as an “electronic fence”; those who are meant to be in isolation will be visited by the authorities if their phone is turned off. In South Korea the pooling of data from credit card use, mobile phones and CCTV cameras means that they can detail the movements of an infected citizen down to where they sat in the cinema and which bar they went for a beer in afterwards — and in less than ten minutes can trace and contact the woman who was sitting two stools down. Public support for these measures is high, for the simple reason that they are working.
That might also be, in part, because the people of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea trust their governments more than we trust ours — which is not entirely unreasonable in the case of Taiwan and South Korea when compared to the UK, New York, or California.
Apart from the sarcasm, there is nothing illiberal about checking that infected people stay in quarantine, as they do in Hong Kong and Taiwan, or indeed here in Estonia:
South Korea is a different matter.
Perhaps South Korea has gone too far. OTOH their approach made it possible to avoid a full lockdown while still keeping a low death rate. On the whole i prefer the Estonian approach to the Korean approach.
The “Big Brother” total control of the population via force and fear (totalitarianism) policy has FAILED.
It has NOT saved lives – as is clear from comparisons of nations that have gone down the totalitarian “lockdown” road and those that have not. And is also clear from comparing those American States that have embraced totalitarianism (total control of the population by force and fear – known as “lockdown”) and those States that have not done so – even if allowance is made for the latter tending to be more rural than the former.
As for the Times – it has, like most of the newspapers (with the exception of Telegraph) been a handmaiden of tyranny.
It is now clear that the policy of tyranny has failed – that far from saving lives it will COST MANY LIVES (the lives lost by the economic collapse). Yet the Times still supports tyranny.
The British television stations (not just the BBC – but perhaps it is the worst) are also handmaidens of tyranny. No pro liberty television stations are allowed in this country.
There is no excuse, none, for continuing to support tyranny – people who do still support tyranny are scum, and they should be treated as the scum they are.
All the suffering and deaths that the economic collapse will cause – are upon their head.
The Times really is despicable – as in the 1930s Appeasement of Nazi Germany, it has gone down the road of supporting the “experts”.
If the government “experts” made the final policy move, actually making dissent a criminal offence, the Times would support that as well.
After all Professor Pigou (Cambridge – the so called moderate “orthodox” alternative to Keynes) argued that opposing higher taxes should be made a criminal offence. This is an even easier thing to argue for – as one can pretend that forbidding dissent will “save lives”.
I can see the argument now “arguing against lockdown will lead to deaths as people break the wise policy of the government – so to SAVE LIVES we must forbid dissent”.
Nor is the Times the exception – it is the NORM.
The “mainstream media” are produced by the education system – and the education system is rotten to the core.
The education system (the schools and universities) teaches “evidence based” totalitarianism.
The “New Atlantis” totalitarianism of people such as Sir Francis Bacon – whose “science” can best be understood by remembering that he wanted to forbid people from saying that the Earth went round the Sun.
That is the doctrine of no rights AGAINST the state – “evidence based” tyranny, when there is no evidence (but one is not allowed to say there is no evidence).
The doctrine of Francis Bacon, William Petty, Thomas Hobbes, David Hume and Jeremy Bentham – the doctrine of no rights (none) AGAINST the state.
@Paul Marks 12.12pm. ‘Paul Pigouu…argued that opposing higher taxes should be made a criminal offence.’
A citation would be welcome.
Until then I am going to remain very sceptical about this.
Paul: you don’t know what you are talking about. Let’s look at the facts.
–Sweden vs Denmark & Norway.
In Denmark & Norway, a lockdown was imposed when fewer than 5 people had died. In Sweden, there is no lockdown.
As of today, the deaths per million people from the CCP virus are 3 times more in Sweden than in Denmark, 6 times more than in Norway:
Sweden: 213 pm
Denmark: 70 pm
Germany: 69 pm
Norway: 37 pm
Estonia: 35 pm*
Finland: 32 pm
* with an early, but very partial shutdown which lets most people go to work, while all children attend online classes.
–Estonia: mainland vs Saaremaa.
In early March, a volleyball team from Milan played on the island of Saaremaa. As a result, at one point about 40% of the confirmed cases were in Saaremaa, with a population of 2.5% of the nation. The government cordoned off the island and eventually imposed a full lockdown on the island, but not on the mainland. (Hoping that a 40% reduction in future infections could be achieved with 2.5% of the lockdown.)
It worked: while the increase in the mainland has always been approximately linear, in Saaremaa it looked exponential before the lockdown, now it looks to be exponentially decreasing. (Look at the plot in this article.)
—Lombardy.
In Lodi, the lockdown was imposed on Feb.24. The result: a linear increase, as you can see from the plot at the link.
In Bergamo, the lockdown was imposed on March 9. The result: an exponential increase until about March 15, as you can see in the same plot.
–Italy as a whole.
A total lockdown was imposed when there were few cases in the South, and lo and behold, the South has not has anywhere as many deaths as Lombardy.
As you can see here, deaths in the South range from 41 pm to 95 pm in Southern regions, while they are 1302 pm in Lombardy as of today. Even yesterday, there were more deaths in Lombardy than in the whole of the South, by a large margin.
The evidence seems clear: EARLY and intelligent lockdowns work. As for LATE and stupid lockdowns, such as the Boris lockdown, the evidence is disputable.
Smited! It’s been so long since the last time!
The debate seems to be between full lockdown, enforced by police vs. voluntary measures or partial lockdown such as wearing face masks, hygiene, social distancing, no mass meetings (sports, concerts etc.), stay at home for vulnerable people (the old and sick).
Seems that total lockdown indeed results in somewhat less deaths.
The question remains if this reduction in death cases justifies the lockdown.
Note also that the economic harm or loss would occur in both cases, it’s mainly result of the plague and not of the government imposed lockdown. That is – the government lockdown is not the main reason for the economic catastrophe.
And then there is the need to prevent infected people to circulate freely and infect others. Sure, enforcing quarantine on infected people is justified.
It’s important to remember that when comparing results with lockdown against those without, we can’t just tally up the final numbers, for the simple reason that when the lockdowns were imposed, the potential risk was not fully known. Was this a mere flu or an historic plague? Looking back with clear sight is not the same as trying to peer into a murky future.
Therefore on the no-lockdown balance, we also have to add in the amortized risk that this virus could have killed millions or tens of millions of people. There is no point pretending now that we were absolutely certain that it would not. We were merely certain that it was unlikely to do so. But exactly how unlikely?
I am not arguing that this amortized risk of the unknown necessarily justified the economic self-destruction that we have witnessed, merely that in our post-pandemic analysis we have to remember to add it into the balance. Otherwise we end up sounding like those useless American media bints carping on about how Trump should have shut down the country last October.
Are the lockdowns preventing deaths or just spreading them out over a longer period? Presumably we won’t know that until the whole thing has run its course and we start to analyse the numbers.
@Snorri Godhi
Paul: you don’t know what you are talking about. Let’s look at the facts.
Perhaps if you look at the facts filtered through your lens of perspective. You notably list only countries that did better than Sweden whereas France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK all did worse despite their brutal lock downs. The behavior of this virus is extremely odd, so the only thing to do is look at the data big picture.
As to US states, the data is plain and readily available, in fact, if your hypothesis is “do lockdowns reduce the death rate from Covid19?” it forms about as good an experiment as you can expect. Pull a spreadsheet with death rate per state and population density. Compare states with no lock down with those that have a lock down of similar density. You will see that those states without a lockdown actually have a lower death rate, not higher.
I heard this claim on the news and was utterly incredulous. So I pulled the data myself from public web sites. And was frankly gobsmacked with what I found.
Here are the numbers, look for yourself. This is all the states listed in increasing population density. The states with in bold are not in lockdown, the rest are all in lockdown. (First column is the state name, second column is deaths per million, third column is population density, people per sq. mile — or might be square km, can’t remember which I did.)
I chose density since that seems to be one of the primary factors for disease spread, but I imagine you can use other factors too.
If there is a good reason for the lock down (and given the total destruction of the economy, there had better be a DAMN good reason) then the states with similar densities should have much worse death rates. But that isn’t true, in fact exactly the opposite is true, generally speaking these states fared better, in some cases much better.
For example, the one’s with the closest density are Colorado (on lockdown) with 92 deaths per million, compared to three non lockdown states, Iowa, Oklahoma and Arkansas that had 29, 43 and 15 deaths per million respectively. Or locked down Kansas with 38 deaths per million compared to non locked down Utah, which had 11. Or Nevada, locked down with 59, compared to not locked down Nebraska 22.
To me this is about as good an experiment as you can get. And the data does not at all support the cause of lockdown. I’m not saying lockdowns make things worse (though you could argue that from the data), I’m just saying there is little reason from the data to think they make things better. And the burden of proof, demands overwhelming proof that this total self immolating lockdown is without a shadow of a doubt necessary. Please note, I am not cherry picking the data here, this is the complete data from this experiment, and every single non locked down state fared better than comparable density locked down state.Every, single, one.
Columns are (State, Deaths Per Million, Density)
Alaska 12.00 1.10
Wyoming 10.00 5.92
Montana 13.00 7.27
North Dakota 19.00 10.78
South Dakota 10.00 11.47
New Mexico 34.00 17.25
Idaho 32.00 21.38
Nebraska 22.00 25.01
Nevada 59.00 27.86
Kansas 38.00 35.41
Utah 11.00 37.76
Maine 29.00 37.99
Oregon 19.00 42.87
Colorado 92.00 55.32
Iowa 29.00 56.07
Oklahoma 43.00 56.61
Arkansas 15.00 56.75
Mississippi 65.00 61.45
Arizona 33.00 63.85
…etc… (No other non lockdown states with greater densities)
There are absolutely no limits to the rights and freedoms that the state can abrogate in the cause of public safety; and what is worse, many people will thoroughly approve, and then demand even more restrictions. The desire for liberty is surprisingly unpopular.
“As to US states, the data is plain and readily available, in fact, if your hypothesis is “do lockdowns reduce the death rate from Covid19?” it forms about as good an experiment as you can expect.”
It might be if the choice of whether to lock down or not was randomised. As it is, you can’t tell whether the lock down caused the severity, or the severity caused the lock down, or some other factor caused both. Do you think it possible that when cases start ramping up alarmingly, that might *cause* a governor to declare a lockdown?
The fact that there are some cases that *don’t* fit the pattern, as Snorri shows, indicates there are other factors at work.
@Nullius in Verba
The fact that there are some cases that *don’t* fit the pattern, as Snorri shows, indicates there are other factors at work.
That is plainly true. One need only compare the results in CA and NY. They are so dramatically different you’d think is was a different virus, even though they aren’t. Moreover there seems to be research to suggest that smokers are less affected than non smokers, which is bizarre given that the disease causes mortality by reducing the capacity of the blood to take up oxygen, something that, obviously, coating your alveoli with tar also does. Which is to say the application of common sense here isn’t effective, because the behavior doesn’t seem to track with common sense.
But I think perhaps you are missing my point. I am not making the strong claim that lock downs make the death rate worse, I am making the much weaker claim that the data doesn’t support the hypothesis that it dramatically decreases death rate. Give the massive cost in terms of money and human lives of locking down the economy you had better have pretty damn good data to support that action. AFAIK, the evidence is not strong at all. The burden of proof is very much with those who would put the country under house arrest, and I’m afraid that King of the World Fauci hears every objection and bats it away as a “distraction”, as if he isn’t answerable to us. As if the fact that the public health authorities have been wrong, dramatically wrong, in pretty much every prediction they make, is not something to be embarrassed about, or something to cause self reflection.
Lock downs make sense, but, as mentioned above, this virus doesn’t follow common sense, so the best we can do is look at the data. And the data finds public policy wanting.
But we will find out soon enough. Georgia is unlocking. In the next couple of weeks we will see what effect that has. I would say that even if you think I am wrong, you should hope and pray that I am right.
Why does she trust Boris Johnson and his Tory minions with so much power?
I had to go back and check that I hadn’t wandered into a global-warming discussion here.
(To be clear – I agree with Fraser Orr in this, and merely note that the arguments and tactics in both controversies seem identical. “We must do X because there’s some small chance that catastrophe will result if we don’t.” And the only way to prove or disprove either position is by not doing X.)
“To be clear – I agree with Fraser Orr in this, and merely note that the arguments and tactics in both controversies seem identical. “We must do X because there’s some small chance that catastrophe will result if we don’t.””
In the space of four weeks, the USA went from 20 deaths per day to 2,000 deaths per day. All I can say is if the climate scientists had managed to show a temperature rise like that, there would be a lot more belief in climate change!
Hockeystick graph!
More hockeysticks!
We know that, and in the UK at least, the rational for the lock-down was to protect the NHS. They may have paid lip-service to protecting the vulnerable, but the actions of the health boards across the UK has been to leave the aged and vulnerable exposed and allow the virus to sweep through the ‘care homes’ with wild abandon.
The sensible course of action would have been to quarantine those residents in care homes and the people working in care homes. But no, a better idea, leave the care home residents exposed and lock down healthy people.
Coupled with the fact that every civil servant now wants to justify the lock-down, which results in anyone dying in a 50ft radius of a COVID-19 virion getting classed as dying of COVID-19.
Fraser Orr writes at April 25, 2020 at 5:29 pm, with surprise:
Doubtless the whole issue of effects is very complicated. This is especially time lags, effects across state and foreign boundaries, climatic seasonal effects and how they vary with latitude – and to a lessor extent other climate/seasonal factors such as continental/maritime and east versus west maritime. There are social super-spreading one-off events too, like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and some football matches in Spain, Italy and the UK and the Cheltenham UK horse race event. There is also the likely large effect of a transport system based particularly on underground railways – eg NYC and London UK.
However, surely lockdown is the decision that follows a high death rate (to try and stop it getting even worse), rather than the death rate being the consequential thing in any way except through the above sorts of complicated underlying factors (and population density) plus (very strongly) delay.
Keep safe and best regards
I know. Just imagine what higher level of faith people might now put in “Science!” had they not been faced with a decade of climate crap.
The AGW push has been rather costly for our reverence for scientific advocacy. Too many prostitutes spoil the soup, I guess.
Given that we have no cure and no vaccine, I don’t see how lockdowns are going to dramatically reduce the death rate. What mechanism is at work that achieves that? It will still be out there.
And while not having so much prevalence might reduce the final death toll by a little bit, it will be more than compensated for by all those people dying with heart attacks, delayed operations etc as a consequence of having shut up shop for so long.
Come out of lock-down, rates rise, and the call goes to lock down again? How long can you play that game for? Next really bad influenza season are we all going to lock down again? Are we going to reintroduce compulsory tracking via phones every new strain?
The problem with dramatic “solutions” is that they become the norm. They should be imposed with much more care.
I would be less resistant to intrusive emergency measures if I thought they would go away after the epidemic passes.
The concern was health care services would be so oversubscribed people who would otherwise survive with treatment will die from lack of care, something which happened in Northern Italy. In that case slowing down the rate of disease transmission would save lives. If you assume we a) have enough health resources for the very ill and b) won’t see a cure or vaccine until it’s all over anyway then indeed the lockdowns serve no real purpose. I’m not sure either of those assumptions are valid, particularly the second.
NZ is experimenting with isolating until there is a vaccine or cure. It will be very interesting to see how it plays out if none come along in the next two years.
It’s a long time to have no international tourism, trivial overseas investment in and out (who is going to invest when you can’t see your investment or meet the management?), greatly reduced international sports etc.
I’m picking it will be at least two years before we have a vaccine that is known to be effective and distributed around most of the world.
The New Zealand electorate will have a say on the course pursued on 19 September 2020. I suspect they’ll decline economic suicide based on GIGO pandemic models.
Very, very cautiously optimistic, but it seems that the Apple/Google tracking app uses the anonymised system I linked to a couple of weeks ago.
If we are to go down that route, then I can only hope that we use this system. I cannot imagine what justification can be given (/S) for any other system, given that this one will work on practically every smart-phone in the world.
Eric: “The concern was health care services would be so oversubscribed people who would otherwise survive with treatment will die from lack of care ”
But government being government, has shut down all other services in the medical sector in an attempt to ‘clear the decks’ for the COVID-19 onslaught.
The effect of that is that regular treatments are not being conducted, people with chronic conditions are not being treated. And the wards are empty, doctors and nurses are standing idle. In the US there is talk that some hospitals will lay off medical staff soon.
The most terrifying phrase in the English language: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help you.”
This is what i meant when i wrote that the UK lockdown was not only LATE but also STUPID.
But i must really emphasize LATE, repeat LATE, because some people here, e.g. Fraser, are not getting the message.
“I would be less resistant to intrusive emergency measures if I thought they would go away after the epidemic passes.”
I’d bet that some, maybe most, of them will – enough to convince most people that normality has returned – but the ratchet will click on another notch or two.
“Very, very cautiously optimistic, but it seems that the Apple/Google tracking app uses the anonymised system I linked to a couple of weeks ago.”
Yes. But one worry I’ve heard is that Google, at least, intends to build it into the OS itself, rather than offering an app.
“The sensible course of action would have been to quarantine those residents in care homes and the people working in care homes”
They did. Maybe not all of them, but I have a friend who manages a group of care homes across the South-West. They and their staff were quarantined, enforced by the police, after one confirmed case in early March (I’m not sure exactly when, because I don’t hear from her often, but I do recall it being the first quarantine I’d heard of, even before Italy).
In the US during 2017 the total number of deaths was 2,813,503, which works out at 7708.2 per day.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm
In the UK (England and Wales) during 2018 the total number of deaths was 541,589 = 1483 per day.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregistrationsummarytables/2018
I wonder how this compares to the current situation and whether the current death rate would indicate that extreme measures are called for?
“I wonder how this compares to the current situation and whether the current death rate would indicate that extreme measures are called for?”
See the ‘hockeystick’ links I posted above. (I’ve not checked the source of the statistics, though.)
Yes, I’ve heard that too – I’m ok with that, on the proviso that data remains anonymised, and that it is still opt-in (which is my current understanding).
I think they have a big PR job to do, in order to convince people that it’s truly anonymous. I think a lot of people will be thinking “yeah, right…”, and that would be it’s death-knell.
This comment is in reply to Fraser’s criticism, that I “list only countries that did better than Sweden whereas France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK all did worse despite their brutal lock downs.”
I listed Norway and Finland because they have population densities, climates, and cultures similar to Sweden.
I also listed Denmark because it has similar climate and culture to Sweden, and the only other metropolitan area in the Nordic countries comparable to Stockholm.
The other countries i listed, you can take or leave.
I listed Germany because it has greater population density than Denmark, let alone Sweden, and nonetheless managed to keep the number of deaths to a lower level.
I listed Estonia because i am there: call it smugness. (Estonia does have similar pop.density and climate, and a fairly similar culture.)
Meanwhile, your list of “France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK” is highly biased, because, apart from Italy and Spain*, those are the only countries in the world with death rates (from the CCP virus) higher than Sweden. They also have pop.densities much higher than Sweden.
* I neglect San Marino and Andorra, but you could include New York, either city or state.
Furthermore, you totally ignore WHEN the “brutal” lockdowns (which in fact are in no way “brutal” in Belgium and the Netherlands) were imposed. Fairly mild lockdowns in Denmark and Norway were imposed when there had been less than 10 deaths, and in Finland when there had been no deaths yet. The important thing is to act EARLY, repeat EARLY.
Boris acted LATE and acted STUPIDLY, inter alia by leaving the border open, and not cordoning off London.
Why did he leave London open? Londoners don’t vote for him anyway!
